HKBN Ltd.    1310

HKBN LTD.

(1310)
End-of-day quote Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect - 02/25
14.38 HKD   -0.14%
HKBN : Completion of Connected Transactions in relation to the Purchase of Shares by the Plan Trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus
PU
HKBN : Completion of Connected Transactions in relation to the Purchase of Shares by the Plan Trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus

02/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKBN Ltd.

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1310)

COMPLETION OF CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF SHARES BY THE PLAN TRUSTEE OF THE

CO-OWNERSHIP PLAN III PLUS

Reference is made to (i) the circular of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company") dated 29 July 2019 in relation to the co-ownership share plan adopted by the Company on 4 September 2019 (the "Co-OwnershipPlan III Plus") (the "Circular"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 on the connected transactions in relation to the purchases of shares by the plan trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the "Plan Trustee") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus from TPG Wireman, L.P. and Twin Holding Ltd and the respective partial release of lock-up.

The share purchases pursuant to Co-Ownership Plan III Plus

The Plan Trustee completed the purchases of 20,842,853 shares of the Company (the "Shares") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus in the first invitation period (the "2020 1st Batch Purchase").

The underlying Shares involved in the 2020 1st Batch Purchase represent approximately 1.589% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total maximum number of new Shares that may underlie the restricted share units (the "RSUs") to be granted pursuant to the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus is 39,347,980 Shares (being 3% of the Shares in issue on the day of the general meeting approving the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (as may be adjusted in the event of a reorganisation of capital structure)) (the "Scheme Mandate Limit").

The Plan Trustee purchased the Shares which constitute the 2020 1st Batch Purchase at an average price of HK$14.15 per Share.

As at the date of this announcement, there are 790 participants under the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (a list of the participants is shown in the Appendix of this announcement).

Other than Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG ("Mr. Yeung"), Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI ("Mr. Lai"), Mr. Tak Wa William YEUNG, Mr. Yue Kit Andrew WONG, Ms. Yan Fen LIU and Ms. Wing Sze CHAN, none of the participants of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase is a director, a chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) as at the date of this announcement.

As stated in the Circular, Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai, being the Executive Directors of the Company, would donate Shares to HKBN Talent CSI Fund Limited (the "Charitable Fund") to support the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. Each of Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai donated 2,000,000 Shares to the Charitable Fund on 27 February 2020.

1

Reasons for and benefits of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase

The Co-Ownership Plan III Plus promotes alignment of interests between its participants and the Company by allowing eligible talents to purchase Shares of the Company and receive Shares as award in accordance with the terms of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. The Co-Ownership Plan

  1. Plus motivates eligible talents to strive for the long term growth of the Company. In addition, the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus furthers the Company's commitment to create positive social impact in Hong Kong and elsewhere and would immerse the eligible talents in a variety of corporate social investment projects.

The 2020 1st Batch Purchase constitutes investments by the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan

  1. Plus, and the board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the Company will benefit from long-term value growth resulting from greater support to the development of the Company from the eligible talents.

The Directors (including the Independent Non-executive Directors) are of the view that terms of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Overview of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase

Approximate

Approximate

percentage of the

percentage of

issued share capital

Shares purchased

of the Company as

under the Scheme

Number of Shares

at the date of this

Mandate Limit

2020 1st Batch Purchase

purchased

announcement

utilised

Directors of the Company

  • Mr. Yeung, an Executive

Director

848,002

0.065%

2.155%

  • Mr. Lai, an Executive

Director

556,007

0.042%

1.413%

Directors of the

Company's subsidiaries

1,227,976

0.094%

3.121%

Other Participants

18,210,868

1.388%

46.282%

Total

20,842,853

1.589%

52.971%

2

The remaining Shares under the Scheme Mandate Limit which may be utilised, being approximately 47.029% of the Scheme Mandate Limit may be utilised for further purchases of Shares at the next invitation period pursuant to the scheme rules of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the "Scheme Rules").

The Board may, in the future, resolve to grant RSUs with respect to the Shares purchased under the 2020 1st Batch Purchase in accordance with the terms of the Scheme Rules.

By order of the Board

HKBN Ltd.

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG

Mr. Bradley Jay HORWITZ (Chairman)

Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI

Mr. Stanley CHOW

Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP

Non-executive Directors

Ms. Deborah Keiko ORIDA

Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI

Mr. Teck Chien KONG

Where the English and the Chinese texts conflict, the English text prevails.

3

APPENDIX

The following is a list of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus:

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Au Kar Fai Patrick

Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service,

Chan Kam Lung, Desmond

Senior Manager - Network Development,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Au Queenie, Chloe

Manager - Business, JOS

Chan Kin Pong Alan

Senior Officer - Customer Relations,

Au Siu Fong, May

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Residential Solutions

Au Wai Lap, William

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Chan Kin Sun, Sunny

Senior Engineer

Au Wai Ming, Sarah

Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions

Chan Kit Wai, Eric

Assistant Manager - Network Development,

Au Yeung Ming

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Au Yeung Yuk Han, Carrie

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Kong Fung, Jason

Senior Consultant, JOS

Au-Yeung Yuen Mei Regina

Senior Manager - Procurement

Chan Kwok Po, Kelvin

Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Cai Min, Carmen

Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service,

Chan Kwok Wah, Ronald

Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Lap Tak, Tony

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Cai Zongrong, Ivan

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Lik Hang, Lionel

Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Cha Kwok Chung, Edward

Manager - Service, JOS

Chan Lui

Senior Engineer

Chak Shing Fai

Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Man Fu

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Chan Bo Chun, Bonnie

Senior Manager - Administration &

Chan Man Wai, Bob

Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development

Corporate Social Investment

Chan Mui Fung, Kera

Assistant Manager - Finance, JOS

Chan Che Lan, Angus

Associate Director - Technical Service,

Chan Oi Yee, Karen

Senior Manager - Business Development & Partnership

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Pang Wai, Raymond

Engineer

Chan Cheong Tung, Eddy

Senior Officer - Product Management,

Chan Po Wai, Eric

Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Poon Leung, James

Manager - Field Control, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Chi Hang, William

Network Specialist, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Pui Shan, Rain

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Chi Kit, Alvin

Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,

Chan Pui Wai, Felix

Senior Solutions and Project Officer,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Chi Lok, Teddy

Manager - Presales & Project Management,

Chan Pui Ying Rebecca

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Shing Kit, Leo

Manager - Business Support Systems

Chan Chi Yuen

Senior Engineer

Chan Siu Fung Angus

Assistant Manager - Customer & Technical Service,

Chan Ching Yi, Gladys

Executive Assistant - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Chun Lung Alvin

Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction

Chan Siu Leung, Riff

Project Manager - Project Management,

Chan Chun Sing, Felix

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Chun Wing, Bryan

Senior Engineer

Chan Sui King, Connie

Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business,

Chan Chun Yu, CY

Chief Talent & Purpose Officer

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Edmund Kwok Kin,

Senior Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Tak Wai, Gary

Associate Director - Product Management,

Edmund

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Fan Hei, Joe

Manager - Service Provider Business, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Tat Sun, Terry

Cloud Evangelist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Fung Yee, Peggy

Executive Secretary

Chan Tik Sum, Dicky

Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction

Chan Hau Chung Peter

Manager - Corporate Finance, JOS

Chan Tsz Fung, Jeffrey

Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Hiu Ting, Rachel

Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,

Chan Wai Chu William

Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Ka Kit, Tony

Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,

Chan Wai Hong, Ken

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Ka Wing Paul

Associate Director - Strategic Accounts,

Chan Wai Hung, Joe

Assistant Manager - Channel Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Wai Ming, Kenneth

Manager - Project, JOS

Chan Ka Yan, Kayan

Assistant Manager - Project Management,

Chan Wai Ming, Noel

Assistant Manager - Project Development,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Ka Yin Lisa

Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Wai Tak, Dennis

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

4

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Chan Wing Kin, Nicky

Senior District Service Network Consultant

Cheung Chun Kit

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Chan Wing Lam, Cherry

Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Cheung Chun Man, German

Senior Engineer

Chan Wing Sze, Annie

Head of Customer Engagement, Residential Solutions

Cheung Hing, Ivan

Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Wing Tai, Nelson

Managing Director, JOS China

Cheung Hiu Lun, Winsy

System Analyst

Chan Wing Yee, Almira

Chief Strategy Officer

Cheung Ka Wai, Ringo

Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions

Chan Yan Lam, Moon

Officer - Quality Enhancement

Cheung Ka Yau, Stephen

Project Manager - Project Management,

Chan Yat Fai, Gram

Senior Technical Consultant, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Yee Mei, Emily

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Cheung Kar Sin, Jess

Senior Engineer

Chan Yik Chuen, Vincent

Head of Sales, Key Commercial, JOS

Cheung Lai Chun Crystal

Assistant Manager - Procurement

Chan Yu Leung, Stephen

Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Cheung Man Fai, Eric

Senior Manager - Network Design & Construction

Chan Yuen Lai, Glory

Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Cheung Man Wing, Andy

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Chan Yuet Ngo, Apple

Officer - Quality Enhancement

Cheung Sammy

Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales,

Chan Yuk Fai, Steven

Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Chan Yuk Kuen, Cher

Senior Manager - Talent Management

Cheung Tin Wo

Senior Consultant, JOS

Chang Nang Wah, Kenny

Assistant Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Cheung Wai Man Raymond

Manager - Service Delivery Management,

Chang Sze Cheong, Ken

Director - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chau Chak Yuen, Charles

Senior Engineer

Cheung Wing Hung, Joseph

Manager - Business Development, JOS

Chau Hay Shun, Steve

Assistant Manager - Consulting, JOS

Cheung Wong, Kenny

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Chau Tsz Tung, Niki

Consultant, JOS

Cheung Yiu Lung, Samuel

Senior Account Servicing Manager,

Chau Yee Ping Anita

Director - Corporate Sales & Strategic Partnership,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Cheung Yuk Sun, Andy

Assistant Manager - Customer Network Provisioning,

Cheang Iat Meng, Simon

Head of Operations Management, Stationery &

Enterprise Solutions

Supplies, JOS

Chiang Lai Ping, Jessie

AWS Solution Architect - Cloud Services,

Chen Chi Wei, Ronald

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chen Jiamin, Carmen

Officer - Talent Management

Chie Lung Wai, Kevin

Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions

Chen Jianqing, Martha

Senior Officer - Legal

Chim Kwok Keung, Berny

Associate Director - Technology Network Development

Chen Lui Kat, Clara

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Chin Chun Wai, Gary

Assistant Manager - CPE Inventory Management,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chen Minyi, Wendy

Unit Manager - Customer Retention,

Chiu Choi Lin, Yoyo

Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Chiu Hiu Yee, Ivy

Senior Business Analyst, JOS

Chen Shundong, Andy

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chiu Hoi Hung, Victor

Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,

Chen Yongjia, Jimmy

Senior Customer Relations Supervisor,

Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Chiu Ka Man, Dennis

Assistant Manager - Service, JOS

Chen Yuqing, Ann

Manager - Customer Service, Enterprise Solutions

Cho Tak Ming, Tim

Senior Engineer

Cheng Chung Man, Michelle

Assistant Company Secretary

Choi Kwok Keung, Eric

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Cheng Julien

Senior Engineer

Choi Shing Bun, John

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Cheng Kit Yan Gladys

Director - Group Corporate Communications &

Choi Siu Ting, Sonny

Senior Manager - Advertising Solutions,

Marketing Communications, Enterprise Solutions & JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Cheng Kwok Keung

Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development

Choi Tsz Kin Arthur

Assistant Manager - Network Planning

Cheng Ning Tat

Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Chong Kang Lung, Rocco

Senior Consultant, JOS

Cheng Sum, Sam

Senior Manager - Technical Support Service,

Chou Hope, Alex

Associate Director - Strategic Accounts,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Cheng Wai Keung

Manager - Network Operation

Chow Chun Yu, Chris

Manager - Technology Network Development

Cheng Wai Shan, Sophia

Senior Officer - Talent Management

Chow Sze Sze Maggie,

Head of Business Development, Digital Solutions, JOS

Cheng Wing Kai

Manager - Network Operation

Cecilia

Cheng Wing Yee Fiona

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Chow Tak Yin, Yager

District Service Network Consultant

Cheung Cheuk Fung, Ivan

Manager - Project, JOS

Chow Wai Kin Alex

Senior Manager - Product Development & Management

Cheung Chi Ming, Chris

Manager - VIP Helpdesk

Chow Wai Kwong Ricky

Associate Director - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

5

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Choy Chi Wing

Senior Manager - Network Operation,

Eng Tat Hang, Terry

Manager - Technology Network Development

Enterprise Solutions

Fa Kam Wing, Terry

Associate Director - eSecurity Business Development,

Choy Pak Nin, Hydro

System Analyst

Enterprise Solutions

Chu Chi Chung, Daniel

Manager - Network Planning

Feng Benli, Ben

Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions

Chu Hoi Yee Christine

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Feng Jingsi, Miko

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Feng Qianmin, Yuki

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chu Hok Yu, Felix

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Feng Yongming, Ben

Senior Manager - Network Operations

Chu Kin Hang, Kenith

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Fok Wai Leung, WL

Associate Director - IT

Chu Kin Leung, Alex

Director - Business Market and China Business,

Fong Chi Keung

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Fong Ka Yuen, Kenny

Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Chu Kit Bing Frankie

Assistant Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre,

Fong Mei Yan, Mandy

Officer - Talent Management

Enterprise Solutions

Fong Wai Tai, Michael

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Chu Kwan Ho, Andy

Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions

Fong Wai Yin, Wendy

Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting,

Chu Man Ling, Juran

Director, Solution & Service Management, JOS China

Enterprise Solutions

Chu Ming Yan, Adele

Senior Manager - Talent & Organization Development

Foog Wilson Kang Ching,

Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development

Chu Pui Ho Raymond

Manager - Solutions Consulting, Enterprise Solutions

Wilson

Chu Ting Ting, Echo

Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions

Fung Cheuk Him, Jonathan

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Chu Ying Sun, Sunny

Director, Marketing, JOS China

Fung Chi Wa, Vincent

Manager - Talent Management

Chuen Wai Fan, Demi

Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service,

Fung Ka Cheong, Tommy

Assistant Manager - Business Analysis,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chui Ching Nam, Noddy

Shop Manager, Residential Solutions

Fung Ka Ho, Kaho

Assistant Manager - Information Security

Chui King Hei, Jason

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Fung Man Hong, Anthony

Deputy Financial Controller

Chui Tze On, Daniel

General Manager, South China, JOS

Fung Man Sing, Roy

Senior Manager - Product Management,

Chui Wing Ho, Terry

Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chui Yat Kai Kelvin

Senior Technical Consultant, JOS

Fung Sze Ming, Ryan

Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development

Chun Yuk Ting, Christine

Senior Officer - Voice Business & Traffic Management,

Fung Tak Cheung, Arthur

Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Fung Wai Yuk, May

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts,

Chung Heung Tung, Ivan

Analyst - Pricing & Traffic Management,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Fung Wing Ming, Raymond

Manager - Service, JOS

Chung Ho Wai, Joe

Assistant Manager - Customer Experience Management,

Fung Wing Tat Justin

Manager - Business, JOS

Residential Solutions

Fung Yun On, Henry

Assistant Manager - Quality Management,

Chung Hon Kit

Senior Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Chung Lai Ha, Canny

Senior Consultant, JOS

Gan Jun, Kim

Service Training Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Chung Man Hing, Simon

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Gao Suihong, Abby

Senior Officer - Administration

Chung Siu Ming Johnny

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Gong Jingjing, Kevin

Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chung Ting Chiu Nicholas

Manager - Cybersecurity, JOS

Guan Minying, Annie

Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions

Chung Tsz Fai, Paul

Manager - Business Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

Guan Yisong, Steven

Officer - Administration

Chung Wai Man, Judy

Head of Sales, Public, Education & Health Care, JOS

Guo Yulan, Samuel

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Chung Yiu Keung, Cyril

Senior Manager - Office Administration, JOS

Han Xingyi, Shine

Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions

Dai Lili, Lily

Senior Officer - Finance

Han Yuhua, Maggie

Officer - Talent Management

Deng Qibiao, Benny

Associate Director - Talent Engagement

He Jiaqi, Elva

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Deng Zhikang, Kevin

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

He Kezai, Sam

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Deng Zhuohe, Jerry

Senior Customer Relations Supervisor,

He Lijing, Jenny

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

He Wenfeng, Man

Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions

Dionaldo Justin Bryle

Cloud Evangelist Trainee - Cloud Services,

Ho Chun Kit

Manager - Customer Care Services

Bernabe, Justin

Enterprise Solutions

Ho Hin Fat, Jonathan

Engineer

Duan Hui, Frank

Telemarketing Supervisor

Ho Hin Wah, Franco

System Analyst

6

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Ho Ka Ho, Kelvin

Manager - Finance

Ko Chung Shan, Joanna

Manager - Intelligent Building Access

Ho Kwok Kay, Bruce

Senior Manager - Product Management,

Ko Kan, Ken

Head of Technical Services, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Kong Hoi Yin, Joseph

System Administrator

Ho Kwong Lai

Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Koo Lok Man Bonnie

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Ho Wai Chuen, Frederick

Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS

Koo Pui Man Jenny

Associate Director - Major Account Service Operations,

Ho Wai Man, Raymond

Senior Manager - Technology Network Development

Enterprise Solutions

Ho Yin Tsung, Candy

Senior Officer - Business Analysis

Kung Man Kit, Franco

Senior Consultant, JOS

Hong Changye, Kay

Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Kwan Chi Ming

Engineer

Hong Kin Fat, Kelvin

Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions

Kwan Chun Sing Tommy

Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Hu Guangkai, Gk

Analyst Programmer

Kwan Ka Lok, Edward

Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Hu Meina, Mila

Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Kwan Ka Yau, William

Associate Director - Network Development and Operation

Hu Siqi, Cindy

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Kwan Man Wai, Vincent

Senior Manager - Cloud Solution Architecture,

Huang Bingyong, Allen

Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Huang Fengling, Kubi

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Kwan Tak Wing Whiteside,

Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Huang Huiqun, Irene

Assistant Unit Manager - Operations Support,

Andy

Residential Solutions

Kwok Che Keung Daniel

Manager - Computer Operations, Enterprise Solutions

Huang Huiwen, Wymen

Officer - Talent Management

Kwok Chi Fan, Andy

Account Manager, Residential Solutions

Huang Jianwei, Mark

Telemarketing Supervisor

Kwok Ka Yan, Beatrice

Assistant Manager - Product Management,

Huang Jiehua, Vicky

Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,

Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Kwok Wai Kin, Stephen

Senior Manager - IT

Huang Junjie, Vincent

Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions

Kwok Wing Hiu, Tim

Head of China Business, Enterprise Solutions

Huang Yongshan, Susana

Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Kwok Wing Tsun, Dickson

Account Manager - Service Provider Business,

Hui Ho Chi, Thomas

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Hui Leong Kin, Ben

Chief Commercial Officer - Residential Solutions

Kwok Yu Kai, Samuel

Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development

Hui Tak Hon Timothy

Manager - Operations

Kwong Kar Fai Kent

Manager - Application Development

Hui Tak Wah, Andy

Senior Manager, System Integration, JOS

Kwong Kwok Keung, Ken

Senior Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Hui Tsun Kit, Sam

Manager - Customer Service, JOS

Kwong Siu Kei, Russ

Associate Principal Consultant, JOS

Hui Wai Man, Rex

Associate Director - Product Development &

Kwong Tsz Yan, Kenneth

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Management

Kwong Wai Fan Noel

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Hui Ying Tat, Alex

Senior Officer - System Support

Lai Chi Ho Benny

Manager - Application Development

Hui Zin Yiu Samuel

Chief Transformation Officer

Lai Chi Kit, Keith

Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Hung Hing Chuen, Steven

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Lai Kwai Ming, Maurice

Senior Manager - Business Analysis and Support,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Hung Ka Man

Unit Manager, Residential Solutions

Lai Man Yiu, Andy

Manager - Sales, JOS

Hung King Fai, Winnie

Manager - Information Security

Lai Ni Quiaque, NiQ

Group Chief Executive Officer

Hung Yin Yung, Winnie

Manager - Marketing

Lai Sau Wai, Rainse

Manager - Business Development & Partnership

Ip Che Leung, Stanley

Operations Project Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Lai Sik Yin, Steven

Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions

Ip Kong Siu, Maverick

Senior Engineer

Lai Wan Wah Florence

System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Ip Kwok Keung, Ivan

Head of Key Commercial & Strategic Alliance, JOS

Lai Yee Pang, Clive

Manager - IT Applications, JOS

Ip Suk Han Clio

Head of Advanced Solutions, Enterprise Solutions

Lai Yin Ho, Hugo

Solution Specialist, Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Ip Wai Ling, Irene

Manager - Finance, JOS

Lai Yuen Cheung, Giselle

Officer - Talent & Organization Development

Kam Wing Tak, Tony

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Cheuk Ki, Jeffrey

Assistant Manager - Service Provider Business,

Kan Hok Fung, Terence

Assistant Manager - eSecurity Business Development,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lam Chi Chun, Dennis

Senior Consultant, JOS

Kan Ka Kin, Martin

Senior Manager - Solution Consulting, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Chi Hang, Kenji

Senior Manager - Business Analysis,

Kan Wing Cheung, Jerry

Assistant Manager - Network Operation

Enterprise Solutions

Ko Ching Yan Loretta

Associate Director - System Integration &

Lam Chi Wai, Vincent

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Christie

Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

7

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Lam Chun Yu, Iris

Solution Specialist, Cloud Services,

Lee Ching Ching Isabella

Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lam Ka Kin, Matthew

Manager - Pre Sales and Project Management,

Lee Chun Ho, Leo

Officer - Pricing & Traffic Management,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lam Ka Ling, June

Director - Business Development & Partnership

Lee Chun Yin, Terry

Assistant Manager - Network Operation

Lam Kwok Tung, Leslie

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Lee Chun Yuen, Andy

Manager - Network Development, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Kwok Wai, Ray

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Lee Chung Po Brian

Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Oi Yiu, Ella

Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,

Lee Fun Son, Brian

Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lam Pui Pik Monza

Project Management Specialist

Lee Fung Chi, Maisie

Senior Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Tak Ming Eddy

Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Lee Ka Chun Richard

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Lam Tse Hong, Larry

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Lee Ka Sin, Cassie

Senior Officer - Project Administration,

Lam Wai Chun, Anthony

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lam Wai Ming, Ray

Senior Engineer

Lee Kar Chun Cassian

Senior Manager - System Integration, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Wai Sing

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Lee Kim Ming, Eric

Senior Engineer

Lam Yat Hang Pierre

Project Manager - Project Management,

Lee King Tin, Martin

Manager - Product Development, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lee Kok Tung, Dickson

Assistant Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions

Lam Yuet Ling, Juliana

Director - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions

Lee Miu Fun, Fanny

Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Lau Chun Ming, Stephen

Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Lee Mo Chi, Daniel

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Lau Hoi She Ashley

Senior Consultant, JOS

Lee Sau Mei, Christy

Manager - Sales, JOS

Lau Ka Yu, Yolanda

Assistant Manager - Finance

Lee Shuet Wai, Samantha

Associate Director - Corporate Communications,

Lau Kin Wah, Andy

Associate Director - Customer Retention &

Enterprise Solutions

Retail, Residential Solutions

Lee Shuk Yin, Noel

Senior Consultant - Product, JOS

Lau Mau Chun

Senior Manager - Network Design

Lee Si Yeung Simon

Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development

Lau Nga Yee, Flora

Officer - Talent Management

Lee Siu Yin, Anita

General Manager - Sales, JOS

Lau Tsz Shing, Tony

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Lee Tsz Kwong, Harry

Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Lau Wai Hong, Eric

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Lee Wah Fai, William

Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,

Lau Wai Kit, Ricky

Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lau Wang Fung, Daniel

Senior Engineer

Lee Wai Lan Carol

Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions

Lau Wing Keung Andy

Chief Commercial Officer - Cloud Services,

Lee Wan Shing, Warren

Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Lee Yiu Wa, Ben

Manager - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions

Lau Yee Ling, Elaine

Associate Director - Customer Services &

Lei Zhaomin, Raymond

Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Retention,

Business Support, Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Lau Yin Ping, Rebecca

Executive Secretary

Leong Malcolm

Associate Director - Legal & Regulatory

Law Bing Leung Samuel

Senior Manager - Business Solutions,

Leong Man Sze, Money

Assistant Manager - Credit & Collection

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Chak Sum, Sam

Senior Manager - Carrier Business,

Law Chi Kin, Ken

Senior Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Law Chi Wah, Daniel

Unit Manager, Residential Solutions

Leung Chau Mei Fenkie

Senior Order Processing Clerk - Cloud Services,

Law Kwan Chak Manson

Manager - Project, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Law Kwok Bun Dominic

Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS

Leung Che Keung Gary

Senior Manager - Service Provider Business,

Law Kwong Kin, Colo

Assistant Manager - Field Engineering,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Chi Chung, Oliver

Senior Technical Consultant, JOS

Law Tang Chi

Manager - Technology Voice Development

Leung Chi Hang, Joe

Senior Engineer

Law Wing Hong Kenny

Manager - Account Service, JOS

Leung Chi Ho Edmund

Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Leddel Doris

Chief Operations Officer - Operations,

Leung Chi Ming, Timothy

Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Chi Wai Clement

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Lee Bun Lai Bennet

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Leung Chi Wai Philip

Manager - Procurement

Lee Chee Ming, Albert

Associate Director - Solution Consultancy and

Leung Chi Wai, Van

Senior Manager - Technical Service,

Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

8

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Leung Chi Wing Michael

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Li Jinling, Ling

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Li Ka Yu, Ryan

Associate Director - Marketing

Leung Chiu Shun, Nelson

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Li Lai Man, Katherine

Head of Network & Telephony, JOS

Leung Chun Wing

System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Li Lok Man, Eric

Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Chung Hong, Franky

Senior Manager - Product, JOS

Li Lok, Eddy

Manager - Customer Retention &

Leung Hip Chun, Thomas

Assistant Manager - Mobile Business,

Retail, Residential Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Li Man Chung, Craig

Senior Manager - Customer & Technical Service,

Leung Hiu Fung

Senior Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Ho Yan, Sandy

Manager - Talent Management

Li Man Hong, Don

Associate Director - Solutions Consulting &

Leung Jin Peng Danny

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Ka Tai, Andy

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Li Ming Ho, Marco

Senior Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Ka Wai Gary

Head of IT Services, JOS

Li Qianji, Grace

Officer - Talent & Organization Development

Leung Ka Yan Eric

Chief Operations Officer - Cloud Services,

Li Shanheng, Vivi

Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Kai Chung, Chris

Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,

Li Siu Kuen, Joleyniea

Senior Accountant, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Li Wai Ching, Phoebe

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Leung Kar Yee, Carrie

Manager - Customer Experience Management,

Li Weicheng, Aaron

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Li Weimin, Amy

Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions

Leung Kim Fai Kavin

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Li Yau Chung, Danny

Deputy Chief Technology Officer & Chief Information

Leung Kin Kei, Ricky

Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Security Officer

Leung Kwok Ying, Jennifer

Senior Manager - Cloud Service Operations,

Li Yixiao, Michelle

Assistant Manager - Administration

Enterprise Solutions

Li Yongming, Roy

Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Leung Man Po, Billy

Assistant Manager - Project, JOS

Li Yucheng, Andrew

Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Mo Yee, Winnie

Senior Manager - Product Management,

Li Yun Lung Henry

Associate Director - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Li Zhikai, Zack

Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions

Leung Ngan Yung, Annie

Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development

Lian Siyun, Rainie

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Pik Lai, Priscilla

Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions

Lian Yuna, Anna

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Po Chung, Joe

Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,

Liang Huiya, Wing

Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Liang Jianzhen, Amy

Senior Programmer

Leung Pui Ling Kanas

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Liang Liqin, Macy

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Siu Fun, Sarah

Senior Manager - Carrier Business,

Liang Shangqi, Kelvin

Senior Telemarketing Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Liang Xiaoyun, Niki

Senior Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Leung Siu Kei, Franco

Assistant Manager - Application Development

Liang Xusheng, Fatas

Customer Experience Management Supervisor,

Leung Wah Hing, Jacob

Senior Manager - Professional Services, JOS

Residential Solutions

Leung Wai Ching, Crystal

Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Liao Weibin, Webber

Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Leung Wai Chun, Cindy

Associate Director - IT

Lim Thiam Keong, Bobby

Manager - Service, JOS

Leung Wai Hong Franki

Assistant Manager - Operation, Enterprise Solutions

Lin Chongke, Marvin

System Analyst

Leung Wai Lun, Alfred

Manager - Technology Voice Development

Lin Koon Sun, Wilson

Assistant Manager - Data Centre, JOS

Leung Wing Ho, Ringo

Manager - Solutions Consulting,

Lin Nga Chi, Gigi

Assistant Manager - Operations Support,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Leung Wing Kam, Olivia

Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Lin Wenhui, Venfy

System Analyst

Leung Wing Sze, Kinki

Officer - Customer Relations, Residential Solutions

Lin Yim Man, Connie

Assistant Manager - Finance

Leung Yuen Wah, Meno

Senior Engineer

Liu Chun Ho, Joe

Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions

Li Changwei, Jerry

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Liu Chung Wah Maggie

Senior Manager - Project Development,

Li Chi Lun Alan

Manager - Digital Operations, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Li Disheng, Dickson

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Liu Dewen, Terry

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Li Fung Kwan, Mice

Senior Officer - Business And Project Support

Liu Huimei, May

Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions

Li Hoi Hong, Tony

District Service Network Consultant

Liu Kwan Hung, Sam

Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

9

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Liu Kwok Hei

Assistant Manager - Project Management

Mo Pudi, Dennis

Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Liu Sau Wah, Matthew

Senior Manager - Product Management,

Mok Ka Ki, Jacky

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Enterprise Solutions

Mok Kwok Wing Kenneth

Associate Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Liu Shing Kai, Frank

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Mok Lai Wah, Juliana

Executive Secretary, JOS

Liu Wai Sze, John

Associate Director - IOT, Enterprise Solutions

Mok Lap Wai, Alan

Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Liu Yanfen, Evon

Senior Manager - Finance & Legal

Mung Wai Kin, Warren

Senior Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions

Lo Chi Shing, Terry

Senior Engineer

Ng Chi Ho, Mikron

Chief Commercial Officer - Business Market and

Lo Chi Wing, Roger

Assistant Manager - Network Operation,

China Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Ng Chi Kong David

Senior Engineer

Lo Ka Chung, Jacky

Manager - Technical Service

Ng Chi Ming Samson

Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,

Lo Lai Ching, Fanny

Senior Consultant, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Lo Pui Chun Louis

Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,

Ng Chuen Sek, Patrick

Senior Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Ng Ho Man Patrick

Deputy Head of Macau, JOS

Lo Suk Yee, Maggie

Manager - Marketing, JOS

Ng Kai Wah, Matthew

Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales,

Lo Wing Sze, Cecilia

Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Lok To Lim, Tony

Manager - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions

Ng Kwok Kei, Eddie

Senior Manager - Mobile Sales, Residential Solutions

Lou Tit Fun, Elsie

Executive Secretary, Enterprise Solutions

Ng Kwok Yin, Jeff

Manager - AWS Solution Architecture,

Loy Xin Wern, Kimberly

Officer - Talent Management

Enterprise Solutions

Lu Jiahao, Aries

System Analyst

Ng Lai King, Yoyo

Associate Director - Marketing

Lu Qingxia, Silver

Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Ng Man Lung, Calvin

Senior Manager - Sales, Residential Solutions

Lu Zhijie, Sunny

Officer - Talent & Organization Development

Ng Man Piu, Bill

Assistant Manager - Network Operation

Lui Chi Wan Stephen

Director - IT

Ng Mei Fung, Ami

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Lui Chui Yu, Doris

Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,

Ng Oy Kwan Kevin

Senior Programmer

Enterprise Solutions

Ng Pak Kei Ricky

Senior Officer - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions

Lui Pui Kim, Kingson

Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,

Ng Ping Fai, Daniel

Manager - Service, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Ng San San, Sangela

Manager - Business, JOS

Lui Shing Oi, Barry

Manager - Service, JOS

Ng Suet Yin, Blondie

Manager - Quality Enhancement

Lui Tsz Wai Ava

Manager - Marketing

Ng Tsing Pui, Thomas

Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Luk Man Yan, Iris

Senior Officer - Organization Development

Ng Wing Fai, Andy

Manager - IT

Luk Yin Tat, Terence

Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Ngai Chi Hang Thompson

Senior Officer - Quality Enhancement

Luo Yuming, Paul

Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Ngai Chi Hang, Jason

Project Manager - Project Management,

Ma Cheung Tang, Daniel

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Ma Chi Hing, Matchy

Manager - Marketing, JOS

Or Kwok Pun, Martin

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Ma Chi Wah, Nelson

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Ou Jiancong, Jethro

Senior Manager - IT

Ma Hoi Lam, Karen

Assistant Manager - Audit and Risk

Ou Jianquan, Ken

Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Ma Hok Yeung, Patrick

Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Ma Sai Yeung, Bryan

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Pan Di, Derek

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Mak Ho Cheung, Howard

Unit Manager, Residential Solutions

Pan Xiangqi, Mickey

Senior Unit Manager - Customer Retention,

Mak Kam Keung Raymond

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Residential Solutions

Mak Tsui King, Joe

Senior Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Pang Ka Yee, Angie

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Mak Wan Ming, Mark

Senior System Engineer

Pang Kin Wah, Jordy

Senior Consultant, JOS

Man Ka Lok, Mike

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Pang Shuk Han, Sharon

Manager - Business Process Management

Man Kam Ching Chingmy

Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre,

Pang Siu Wai, Peter

Associate Director - Major Accounts,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Man Siu Chung

Senior Manager - eSecurity Design, Enterprise Solutions

Pang Sze Yan, Florence

Senior Manager - IT, JOS

Man Yiu Hung

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Pau Wai Man Carol

Senior Manager - Business Solutions,

Mei Wai Ming Jacky

Associate Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Ming Tsz Kin, Kenneth

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Po Christine Wen Yan,

Marketing Trainee

Mo Kwan Leung, Kenny

Senior Manager - SOC Operations, Enterprise Solutions

Christine

10

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Poon Ka Chun, Karl

Project Manager - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Tam Man Shan

Head of Audit and Risk

Poon Mei Ling Ariel

Head of Sales, Strategic Accounts, JOS

Tam Pak Hing, David

Project Manager (JOS)

Poon Ming Chun, Steven

Customer Experience Manager

Tam Shu Chuen, Bruce

Analyst Programmer

Poon Pik Ying, Annie

Personal Assistant to Chief Commercial Officer -

Tam Shuk Ling Tina

Assistant Manager - Network Operation

Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Tam Siu Yun, Jason

Senior Manager - IT System Operations

Poon Ying Ming

Manager - Service, JOS

Tam Suk Fan, Elsa

Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions

Pun Chun Man, Susanna

Senior Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Tam Sze Kit Ricky

Manager - Project, JOS

Qiu Jianming, Dick

Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions

Tam Wah Ying, Elvis

Assistant Manager - Service, JOS

Qiu Jingna, Jeana

Officer - Administration

Tan Bishan, Stephanie

Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Qiu Sibo, Boaris

Senior Manager - IT

Tan Chunyan, Choye

Unit Manager - Operations Support, Residential Solutions

San Siu Wing

Principal Architect, JOS

Tan Kok Peng Agnes

Chief Legal Officer

See Man Li Sally

Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Tan Man Chung, Gabriel

Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Shek Tsz Dik

Manager - Network Design

Tan Sze Jye, CJ

Senior Manager - Business Planning, Enterprise Solutions

Shi Guohao, Rason

Manager - Information Technology

Tan Teow Boon, Sam

Chief Innovation Officer

Shin Tao Wo, Kelvin

Assistant Manager - Customer Service,

Tan Zhiyong, Mark

Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Tang Chi Biu Gary

Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction

Shiu Chui Shan Trasan

Associate Director - Customer Retention & Retail,

Tang Chi Ho, Brandon

Assistant Manager - Digital

Residential Solutions

Tang Hiu Pan, Herbert

Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Shiu Yung Yin, Elinor

Chief Marketing Officer - Residential Solutions

Tang Kin Tung

Senior District Service Network Consultant

Shum Ka Yee, Fantastine

Associate Director - Business Process Management &

Tang Nga Wai, Joanne

Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Technical Service

Tang Po Kwan, Emily

Product Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Shum Wai Yuen, Martin

Senior Manager - Pre Sales And Project Management,

Tang Sio Kuong, Ben

Senior Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Tang Suk Kwan, Christine

Senior Manager - Product, JOS

Sin Ka Shun

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Tang Wang Shun, Wilson

Associate Director - Information Security

Sin Man Kuen

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Tao Jiajie, Danny

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Sin Wai Kin, Edward

Manager - Finance, JOS

Tao Xiaopeng, Rik

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Siu Chi Chung, Jones

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Ting Man Sin, Nick

Manager - Technology Network Development

Siu Kwong Yiu, Peter

Senior Consultant, JOS

Ting Man Wa, Taylor

General Manager - Sales, JOS

Siu Wing Keung, Wk

Manager - Service, JOS

To Chun Fung, Alan

Solution Architecture Trainee - Cloud Services,

So Cheuk Yin, Ivan

Senior Manager - Network Operation

Enterprise Solutions

So Fu Cheung, Sokee

Senior Consultant, JOS

To Man Fai, Larry

Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions

So Pak Wah, Steven

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

To Suk Fai, Toby

Assistant Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions

So Wing Ching, Alvina

Manager - Professional Services, JOS

To Tak Siu, Adonis

Senior Manager - Sales Administration, JOS

So Yuk Fung

Project Manager - Project Management,

To Wa Chung, Terry

Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Tong Wing Yee, Wing

Senior Manager - Business Process Management,

Song Dongping, Rebecca

Senior Officer - Finance

Enterprise Solutions

Su Licai, Sue

Unit Manager - Service Training, Residential Solutions

Tsang Chiu Ming, Michael

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Suen Ka Lun, Wilson

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Tsang Kok Bong, Aries

System Analyst

Sun Cheung Kee, Keith

Senior Technical Consultant, JOS

Tsang Kwok Hang Elton

Associate Director - Cloud Security,

Sung Chin Wai, Storm

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Tsang Man To

Senior Engineer

Sy Shun Wai, David

Manager - IT

Tsang Ming Ming, Ada

Assistant Manager - Corporate Communications

Sze Chun Kit, Kaden

Assistant Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions

Tsang Siu Hung, Gary

Senior Engineer

Sze Chung Fung, Brian

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Tsang Tjin Ket Mien, Joe

Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions

Sze Ka Hung, Danny

Senior Manager - Solution Consultancy &

Tsang Tsz Ming, Mingo

Associate Director - Retail & Strategic Projects,

Special Project Management, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Szeto Kwun Wai, Yoyo

Assistant Manager - Learning and Development, JOS

Tsang Wan Shun Cannie

Head of Group Marketing, JOS

Tai Kei, Jason

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Tsang William

Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,

Tai Yu King

Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

11

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME

BUSINESS TITLE

Tse Chi Chiu, Johnny

Assistant Manager - Service, JOS

Wong Ho Chuen Holly

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Tse Chun Wa Jeffery

Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Tse Ka Wa, Kelvin

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Wong Ho Pan, Kiff

Senior Shop Manager, Residential Solutions

Tse Ka Yie, Sally

Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Hong Yee, Connie

Deputy Financial Controller, Enterprise Solutions

Tse Pak Chim, Jim

Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Wong Hung Wai

Assistant Manager - Network Development

Tse Pui Kwan, Anna

Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Tse Siu Kei, Patrick

Senior Manager - Network Operation,

Wong Ka Chai

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Ka Wai, Kiwi

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Tse Yan Kei, Michelle

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Wong Kam Fai

Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Tse Yuet Wah, Agnes

Assistant Manager - Service, JOS

Wong Kam Hung

Engineer

Tso Tsz Lung

Officer - Technical Support

Wong Kit Hang, Steven

Manager - Commercial and Retail, Enterprise Solutions

Tsoi Ho Yin

Engineer

Wong Kit Yi, Windy

Associate Director - Talent Management

Tsoi Kam Fung, Karina

Associate Director - System Integration,

Wong Kwai Shim, Bonnie

Manager - Operations Management

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Kwan Po, Jason

Security Administrator - Information Security

Tsui Ching Sum, Ivy

Executive Secretary, JOS

Wong Kwok Sing Gary

Manager - Technology Network Development

Tsui Kwok Ho, Eric

Associate Director - Network Operation,

Wong Kwong Ming

Senior Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Lok Kan, Lucas

Assistant Manager - Marketing

Tsui Yik Ki, Amy

Senior Officer - Talent Management

Wong Lok Shan, Sandy

Manager - Corporate Social Investment

Tsui Yiu Chung, Luke

Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Man Hau, Tony

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts

Tung Hoi Yan, Candy

Senior Consultant, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Tung Ki Lok, Peter

Associate Director - Carrier Business,

Wong Oi Yee, June

Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Pak Keung, Danny

Manager - Network Design & Construction

Wa Ka Wai, Patrick

Manager - Business Analysis & Marketing

Wong Pak Lin, Thomas

Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Wan Yiu Wa, Nick

Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Wong Po Wang Jeffrey

Senior Consultant, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Pui Yi

Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Wang Kun, Venus

Customer Experience Management Supervisor,

Wong Sau Yung, Helen

Assistant Manager - Procurement

Residential Solutions

Wong Siu Fun, Tiffany

Senior Officer - Building Access, Enterprise Solutions

Wang Nuanji, Kiki

Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Experience

Wong Siu Kai, Frankie

Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,

Management, Residential Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Wang Xiaorong, Sharon

Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions

Wong Siu Lun, Alan

Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions

Wang Yongxiang, Dicky

Senior Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Sum Yuet, Raymond

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,

Wang Ziqi, Jackie

Analyst Programmer

Enterprise Solutions

Watt Chun Man Adrian

Chief Commercial Officer - Carrier Business And

Wong Sum Yuet, Renee

Consultant, JOS

Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Tak Fai, Alvin

Manager - Technology Network Development

Wong Che Wai

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Wong Tak Shing, Andy

Assistant Manager - Application Development

Wong Cheuk Ting, Cheuk

Manager - Business Support Systems

Wong Tak Shing, Boris

Associate Director - Commercial and Retail,

Wong Chi Hang, Harry

Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Chi Hung, Jerry

Project Manager - Project Management,

Wong Wa Sing

Engineer

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Wai Chung

Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Chi Leung Bee

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Wai Ki, Edwin

Senior Engineer

Wong Chi Luen, Joseph

Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS

Wong Wai Kwong Charles

Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS

Wong Chun Pong, James

Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Wai Lim, Wallace

Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Chung Hong, Stephen

Manager - Finance

Wong Wing Cheong, Jan

Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,

Wong Chung Kin David

Senior Manager, Project Management Office, JOS

Enterprise Solutions

Wong Chung Lam, David

Manager - Building Access

Wong Wing Sze Sannie

Senior Manager - Human Resources, JOS

Wong Hang Ming, Mark

Manager - AWS Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Wing Yu, Stephen

Assistant Manager - Field Engineering, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Har Yung, Ivy

Manager - Business & Sales Support, Enterprise Solutions

Wong Yick Man, Celia

Senior Manager - Sales, JOS

Wong Hing Fan

Engineer

Wong Yik Sing, Michael

Assistant Manager - Product Development &

Wong Ho Cheung, Howard

Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Management, Enterprise Solutions

12

TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE

TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE

Wong Yue Kit Andrew

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Wong Yuen Kwan, Laura

Assistant Manager - Information Security

Wong Yuen Ping, Tina

Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts

Enterprise Solutions

Woo Jar Bao Jojo

Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions

Woo Kwok Sang, John

Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS

Woo Wai Yin, Cody

Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Enterprise Solutions

Wu Jingyi, Cherrie

Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,

Enterprise Solutions

Wu Sze Kit, Ryan

Assistant Manager - Information Security

Wu Wai Man, Raymond

Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions

Wu Wai Shan, Joely

Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions

Wu Weibin, Whybee

Senior Programmer

Wu Yuanqiong, Moon

Officer - Finance

Xia Dongmei, Mary

Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,

Enterprise Solutions

Xian Biying, Bini

Assistant Unit Manager - Service Quality Management,

Residential Solutions

Xiao Li, Sherry

Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,

Residential Solutions

Xiao Minyi, Stacey

Officer - Project Management

Xiao Zhuoying, Helen

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Xu Fengyi, Nancy

Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions

Xu Jieqi, Joe

System Analyst

Xu Jinghuan, Echo

Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service,

Residential Solutions

Yam Cheuk Sang, Chris

Assistant Manager - Network Operation

Enterprise Solutions

Yang Mingjie, Kit

Technical Lead

Yang Xiao, Terry

Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise solutions

Yau Ka Ming, Steven

Associate Director - Technology Voice Development

Yau Kwok Ming, Thomas

Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Bun Yin, Ben

Chief Commercial Officer - Business Development &

Partnership

Yeung Cham Pan, Bennett

Senior Technical Consultant, JOS

Yeung Cheung Wai, Johnny

Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Chu Kwong, William

Executive Vice-Chairman

Yeung Hon Ho, Roy

Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Ka Lam, Alvin

Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Kim Ping, KP

Director - IT, Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Kwong Cheung,

Associate Director - International Business

Charles

Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Man Chung, Wilson

Senior Manager - IT

Yeung Tak Wa William,

Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Solutions &

Billy

JOS Group

Yeung Tat Yin, Ricky

Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting

Enterprise Solutions

Yeung Tim Yee, Janet

Director - Talent Engagement - Enterprise Solutions &

JOS Group

Yeung Wing Hon, Teddy

Engineer

Yeung Wing Yiu, Reese

Consultant, JOS

Yeung Wun Wun, Nicole

Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions

Yew Sum, Sam

Manager - Consulting, JOS

Yick Ka Ki, Jacky

Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions

Yim Wai Ho Fanko

Senior Manager - Marketing

Yip Chi Fai, Marco

Security Administrator - Information Security

Yip Ka Wai Boris

Senior Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions

Yip Ka Wun, Calvin

Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Yip Wai Yin, Karen

Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Yip Wing Bun Leslie

Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales

Enterprise Solutions

Yip Yuen Wai, Jason

Senior Engineer

Yiu Cheung Lung Alex

Assistant Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects

Enterprise Solutions

Yu Caijun, Choice

Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Yu Lok Yuen, Joe

Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction

Yu Weibin, Ben

Senior Officer - Systems Support

Yu Wing Yan

Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions

Yuan Yanlan, Kiki

Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Yue Kam Hung, Kelvin

Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions

Yue Yun Ting

Senior Engineer

Yuen Man, Simon

Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Yuen Mei Ting, Winnie

Assistant Manager - Talent Management

Yuen Wing Kei, Asanda

Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions

Yung Chi Ho Jackie

Senior Officer - Network Commercial

Yung Hung Man, Alfred

Manager - Network Commercial Planning

Zeng Cong, Queeny

Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions

Zeng Lihua, Kennie

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zeng Yunchan, Ann

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhang Hanyu, Toro

Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Zhang Jian, Jacky

Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions

Zhang Lihuan, Emilie

Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Zhang Suiying, Micki

Quality Management Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions

Zhang Yanhong, Debora

Assistant Manager - Talent Management

Zhang Zhu, Mark

Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhao Jiejing, Crystal

Officer - Finance

Zhao Junchao, Jackco

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhao Xinen, Yen

Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Zheng Minchao, Janus

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zheng Peiying, Pat

Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

Zhi Meihao, Miko

Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhong Kanwei, Ivan

Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhong Lisi, Will

Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service,

Residential Solutions

Zhong Ruiyun, Moon

Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development

Zhou Jiajie, Jerry

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zhu Ailing, Yuki

Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions

Zhu Junjie, Jason

Analyst Programmer

Zhu Qianting, Angel

Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Zou, Siliang, Cici

Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions

13

Disclaimer

HKBN Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:32:07 UTC
