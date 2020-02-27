HKBN : Completion of Connected Transactions in relation to the Purchase of Shares by the Plan Trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus
02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HKBN Ltd.
香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1310)
COMPLETION OF CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF SHARES BY THE PLAN TRUSTEE OF THE
CO-OWNERSHIP PLAN III PLUS
Reference is made to (i) the circular of HKBN Ltd. (the "
Company") dated 29 July 2019 in relation to the co-ownership share plan adopted by the Company on 4 September 2019 (the " Co-Ownership Plan III Plus") (the " Circular"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 on the connected transactions in relation to the purchases of shares by the plan trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the " Plan Trustee") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus from TPG Wireman, L.P. and Twin Holding Ltd and the respective partial release of lock-up.
The share purchases pursuant to Co-Ownership Plan III Plus
The Plan Trustee completed the purchases of 20,842,853 shares of the Company (the "
Shares") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus in the first invitation period (the " 2020 1 st Batch Purchase").
The underlying Shares involved in the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase represent approximately 1.589% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total maximum number of new Shares that may underlie the restricted share units (the " RSUs") to be granted pursuant to the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus is 39,347,980 Shares (being 3% of the Shares in issue on the day of the general meeting approving the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (as may be adjusted in the event of a reorganisation of capital structure)) (the " Scheme Mandate Limit").
The Plan Trustee purchased the Shares which constitute the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase at an average price of HK$14.15 per Share.
As at the date of this announcement, there are 790 participants under the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (a list of the participants is shown in the Appendix of this announcement).
Other than Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG ("
Mr. Yeung"), Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI (" Mr. Lai"), Mr. Tak Wa William YEUNG, Mr. Yue Kit Andrew WONG, Ms. Yan Fen LIU and Ms. Wing Sze CHAN, none of the participants of the 2020 1 st Batch Purchase is a director, a chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) as at the date of this announcement.
As stated in the Circular, Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai, being the Executive Directors of the Company, would donate Shares to HKBN Talent CSI Fund Limited (the "
Charitable Fund") to support the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. Each of Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai donated 2,000,000 Shares to the Charitable Fund on 27 February 2020.
Reasons for and benefits of the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase
The Co-Ownership Plan III Plus promotes alignment of interests between its participants and the Company by allowing eligible talents to purchase Shares of the Company and receive Shares as award in accordance with the terms of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. The Co-Ownership Plan
Plus motivates eligible talents to strive for the long term growth of the Company. In addition, the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus furthers the Company's commitment to create positive social impact in Hong Kong and elsewhere and would immerse the eligible talents in a variety of corporate social investment projects.
The 2020 1
st Batch Purchase constitutes investments by the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan
Plus, and the board of Directors of the Company (the " Board") considers that the Company will benefit from long-term value growth resulting from greater support to the development of the Company from the eligible talents.
The Directors (including the Independent Non-executive Directors) are of the view that terms of the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Overview of the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase
Approximate
Approximate
percentage of the
percentage of
issued share capital
Shares purchased
of the Company as
under the Scheme
Number of Shares
at the date of this
Mandate Limit
2020 1
st Batch Purchase
purchased
announcement
utilised
Directors of the Company
Director
848,002
0.065%
2.155%
Director
556,007
0.042%
1.413%
Directors of the
Company's subsidiaries
1,227,976
0.094%
3.121%
Other Participants
18,210,868
1.388%
46.282%
Total
20,842,853
1.589%
52.971%
The remaining Shares under the Scheme Mandate Limit which may be utilised, being approximately 47.029% of the Scheme Mandate Limit may be utilised for further purchases of Shares at the next invitation period pursuant to the scheme rules of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the "
Scheme Rules").
The Board may, in the future, resolve to grant RSUs with respect to the Shares purchased under the 2020 1
st Batch Purchase in accordance with the terms of the Scheme Rules.
By order of the Board
HKBN Ltd.
Bradley Jay HORWITZ
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG
Mr. Bradley Jay HORWITZ
(Chairman)
Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI
Mr. Stanley CHOW
Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP
Non-executive Directors
Ms. Deborah Keiko ORIDA
Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI
Mr. Teck Chien KONG
Where the English and the Chinese texts conflict, the English text prevails.
APPENDIX
The following is a list of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus:
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Au Kar Fai Patrick
Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service,
Chan Kam Lung, Desmond
Senior Manager - Network Development,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Au Queenie, Chloe
Manager - Business, JOS
Chan Kin Pong Alan
Senior Officer - Customer Relations,
Au Siu Fong, May
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Residential Solutions
Au Wai Lap, William
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Chan Kin Sun, Sunny
Senior Engineer
Au Wai Ming, Sarah
Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions
Chan Kit Wai, Eric
Assistant Manager - Network Development,
Au Yeung Ming
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Au Yeung Yuk Han, Carrie
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Kong Fung, Jason
Senior Consultant, JOS
Au-Yeung Yuen Mei Regina
Senior Manager - Procurement
Chan Kwok Po, Kelvin
Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Cai Min, Carmen
Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service,
Chan Kwok Wah, Ronald
Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Lap Tak, Tony
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Cai Zongrong, Ivan
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Lik Hang, Lionel
Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Cha Kwok Chung, Edward
Manager - Service, JOS
Chan Lui
Senior Engineer
Chak Shing Fai
Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Man Fu
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Chan Bo Chun, Bonnie
Senior Manager - Administration &
Chan Man Wai, Bob
Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development
Corporate Social Investment
Chan Mui Fung, Kera
Assistant Manager - Finance, JOS
Chan Che Lan, Angus
Associate Director - Technical Service,
Chan Oi Yee, Karen
Senior Manager - Business Development & Partnership
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Pang Wai, Raymond
Engineer
Chan Cheong Tung, Eddy
Senior Officer - Product Management,
Chan Po Wai, Eric
Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Poon Leung, James
Manager - Field Control, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Chi Hang, William
Network Specialist, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Pui Shan, Rain
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Chi Kit, Alvin
Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,
Chan Pui Wai, Felix
Senior Solutions and Project Officer,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Chi Lok, Teddy
Manager - Presales & Project Management,
Chan Pui Ying Rebecca
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Shing Kit, Leo
Manager - Business Support Systems
Chan Chi Yuen
Senior Engineer
Chan Siu Fung Angus
Assistant Manager - Customer & Technical Service,
Chan Ching Yi, Gladys
Executive Assistant - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Chun Lung Alvin
Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction
Chan Siu Leung, Riff
Project Manager - Project Management,
Chan Chun Sing, Felix
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Chun Wing, Bryan
Senior Engineer
Chan Sui King, Connie
Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business,
Chan Chun Yu, CY
Chief Talent & Purpose Officer
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Edmund Kwok Kin,
Senior Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Tak Wai, Gary
Associate Director - Product Management,
Edmund
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Fan Hei, Joe
Manager - Service Provider Business, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Tat Sun, Terry
Cloud Evangelist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Fung Yee, Peggy
Executive Secretary
Chan Tik Sum, Dicky
Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction
Chan Hau Chung Peter
Manager - Corporate Finance, JOS
Chan Tsz Fung, Jeffrey
Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Hiu Ting, Rachel
Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,
Chan Wai Chu William
Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Ka Kit, Tony
Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,
Chan Wai Hong, Ken
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Ka Wing Paul
Associate Director - Strategic Accounts,
Chan Wai Hung, Joe
Assistant Manager - Channel Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Wai Ming, Kenneth
Manager - Project, JOS
Chan Ka Yan, Kayan
Assistant Manager - Project Management,
Chan Wai Ming, Noel
Assistant Manager - Project Development,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Ka Yin Lisa
Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Wai Tak, Dennis
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Chan Wing Kin, Nicky
Senior District Service Network Consultant
Cheung Chun Kit
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Chan Wing Lam, Cherry
Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Cheung Chun Man, German
Senior Engineer
Chan Wing Sze, Annie
Head of Customer Engagement, Residential Solutions
Cheung Hing, Ivan
Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Wing Tai, Nelson
Managing Director, JOS China
Cheung Hiu Lun, Winsy
System Analyst
Chan Wing Yee, Almira
Chief Strategy Officer
Cheung Ka Wai, Ringo
Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions
Chan Yan Lam, Moon
Officer - Quality Enhancement
Cheung Ka Yau, Stephen
Project Manager - Project Management,
Chan Yat Fai, Gram
Senior Technical Consultant, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Yee Mei, Emily
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Cheung Kar Sin, Jess
Senior Engineer
Chan Yik Chuen, Vincent
Head of Sales, Key Commercial, JOS
Cheung Lai Chun Crystal
Assistant Manager - Procurement
Chan Yu Leung, Stephen
Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Cheung Man Fai, Eric
Senior Manager - Network Design & Construction
Chan Yuen Lai, Glory
Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Cheung Man Wing, Andy
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Chan Yuet Ngo, Apple
Officer - Quality Enhancement
Cheung Sammy
Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales,
Chan Yuk Fai, Steven
Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Chan Yuk Kuen, Cher
Senior Manager - Talent Management
Cheung Tin Wo
Senior Consultant, JOS
Chang Nang Wah, Kenny
Assistant Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Cheung Wai Man Raymond
Manager - Service Delivery Management,
Chang Sze Cheong, Ken
Director - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chau Chak Yuen, Charles
Senior Engineer
Cheung Wing Hung, Joseph
Manager - Business Development, JOS
Chau Hay Shun, Steve
Assistant Manager - Consulting, JOS
Cheung Wong, Kenny
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Chau Tsz Tung, Niki
Consultant, JOS
Cheung Yiu Lung, Samuel
Senior Account Servicing Manager,
Chau Yee Ping Anita
Director - Corporate Sales & Strategic Partnership,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Cheung Yuk Sun, Andy
Assistant Manager - Customer Network Provisioning,
Cheang Iat Meng, Simon
Head of Operations Management, Stationery &
Enterprise Solutions
Supplies, JOS
Chiang Lai Ping, Jessie
AWS Solution Architect - Cloud Services,
Chen Chi Wei, Ronald
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chen Jiamin, Carmen
Officer - Talent Management
Chie Lung Wai, Kevin
Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions
Chen Jianqing, Martha
Senior Officer - Legal
Chim Kwok Keung, Berny
Associate Director - Technology Network Development
Chen Lui Kat, Clara
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Chin Chun Wai, Gary
Assistant Manager - CPE Inventory Management,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chen Minyi, Wendy
Unit Manager - Customer Retention,
Chiu Choi Lin, Yoyo
Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Chiu Hiu Yee, Ivy
Senior Business Analyst, JOS
Chen Shundong, Andy
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chiu Hoi Hung, Victor
Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,
Chen Yongjia, Jimmy
Senior Customer Relations Supervisor,
Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Chiu Ka Man, Dennis
Assistant Manager - Service, JOS
Chen Yuqing, Ann
Manager - Customer Service, Enterprise Solutions
Cho Tak Ming, Tim
Senior Engineer
Cheng Chung Man, Michelle
Assistant Company Secretary
Choi Kwok Keung, Eric
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Cheng Julien
Senior Engineer
Choi Shing Bun, John
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Cheng Kit Yan Gladys
Director - Group Corporate Communications &
Choi Siu Ting, Sonny
Senior Manager - Advertising Solutions,
Marketing Communications, Enterprise Solutions & JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Cheng Kwok Keung
Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development
Choi Tsz Kin Arthur
Assistant Manager - Network Planning
Cheng Ning Tat
Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Chong Kang Lung, Rocco
Senior Consultant, JOS
Cheng Sum, Sam
Senior Manager - Technical Support Service,
Chou Hope, Alex
Associate Director - Strategic Accounts,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Cheng Wai Keung
Manager - Network Operation
Chow Chun Yu, Chris
Manager - Technology Network Development
Cheng Wai Shan, Sophia
Senior Officer - Talent Management
Chow Sze Sze Maggie,
Head of Business Development, Digital Solutions, JOS
Cheng Wing Kai
Manager - Network Operation
Cecilia
Cheng Wing Yee Fiona
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Chow Tak Yin, Yager
District Service Network Consultant
Cheung Cheuk Fung, Ivan
Manager - Project, JOS
Chow Wai Kin Alex
Senior Manager - Product Development & Management
Cheung Chi Ming, Chris
Manager - VIP Helpdesk
Chow Wai Kwong Ricky
Associate Director - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Choy Chi Wing
Senior Manager - Network Operation,
Eng Tat Hang, Terry
Manager - Technology Network Development
Enterprise Solutions
Fa Kam Wing, Terry
Associate Director - eSecurity Business Development,
Choy Pak Nin, Hydro
System Analyst
Enterprise Solutions
Chu Chi Chung, Daniel
Manager - Network Planning
Feng Benli, Ben
Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions
Chu Hoi Yee Christine
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Feng Jingsi, Miko
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Feng Qianmin, Yuki
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chu Hok Yu, Felix
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Feng Yongming, Ben
Senior Manager - Network Operations
Chu Kin Hang, Kenith
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Fok Wai Leung, WL
Associate Director - IT
Chu Kin Leung, Alex
Director - Business Market and China Business,
Fong Chi Keung
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Fong Ka Yuen, Kenny
Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Chu Kit Bing Frankie
Assistant Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre,
Fong Mei Yan, Mandy
Officer - Talent Management
Enterprise Solutions
Fong Wai Tai, Michael
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Chu Kwan Ho, Andy
Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions
Fong Wai Yin, Wendy
Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting,
Chu Man Ling, Juran
Director, Solution & Service Management, JOS China
Enterprise Solutions
Chu Ming Yan, Adele
Senior Manager - Talent & Organization Development
Foog Wilson Kang Ching,
Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development
Chu Pui Ho Raymond
Manager - Solutions Consulting, Enterprise Solutions
Wilson
Chu Ting Ting, Echo
Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions
Fung Cheuk Him, Jonathan
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Chu Ying Sun, Sunny
Director, Marketing, JOS China
Fung Chi Wa, Vincent
Manager - Talent Management
Chuen Wai Fan, Demi
Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service,
Fung Ka Cheong, Tommy
Assistant Manager - Business Analysis,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chui Ching Nam, Noddy
Shop Manager, Residential Solutions
Fung Ka Ho, Kaho
Assistant Manager - Information Security
Chui King Hei, Jason
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Fung Man Hong, Anthony
Deputy Financial Controller
Chui Tze On, Daniel
General Manager, South China, JOS
Fung Man Sing, Roy
Senior Manager - Product Management,
Chui Wing Ho, Terry
Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chui Yat Kai Kelvin
Senior Technical Consultant, JOS
Fung Sze Ming, Ryan
Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development
Chun Yuk Ting, Christine
Senior Officer - Voice Business & Traffic Management,
Fung Tak Cheung, Arthur
Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Fung Wai Yuk, May
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts,
Chung Heung Tung, Ivan
Analyst - Pricing & Traffic Management,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Fung Wing Ming, Raymond
Manager - Service, JOS
Chung Ho Wai, Joe
Assistant Manager - Customer Experience Management,
Fung Wing Tat Justin
Manager - Business, JOS
Residential Solutions
Fung Yun On, Henry
Assistant Manager - Quality Management,
Chung Hon Kit
Senior Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Chung Lai Ha, Canny
Senior Consultant, JOS
Gan Jun, Kim
Service Training Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Chung Man Hing, Simon
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Gao Suihong, Abby
Senior Officer - Administration
Chung Siu Ming Johnny
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Gong Jingjing, Kevin
Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chung Ting Chiu Nicholas
Manager - Cybersecurity, JOS
Guan Minying, Annie
Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions
Chung Tsz Fai, Paul
Manager - Business Analysis, Enterprise Solutions
Guan Yisong, Steven
Officer - Administration
Chung Wai Man, Judy
Head of Sales, Public, Education & Health Care, JOS
Guo Yulan, Samuel
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Chung Yiu Keung, Cyril
Senior Manager - Office Administration, JOS
Han Xingyi, Shine
Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions
Dai Lili, Lily
Senior Officer - Finance
Han Yuhua, Maggie
Officer - Talent Management
Deng Qibiao, Benny
Associate Director - Talent Engagement
He Jiaqi, Elva
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Deng Zhikang, Kevin
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
He Kezai, Sam
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Deng Zhuohe, Jerry
Senior Customer Relations Supervisor,
He Lijing, Jenny
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
He Wenfeng, Man
Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions
Dionaldo Justin Bryle
Cloud Evangelist Trainee - Cloud Services,
Ho Chun Kit
Manager - Customer Care Services
Bernabe, Justin
Enterprise Solutions
Ho Hin Fat, Jonathan
Engineer
Duan Hui, Frank
Telemarketing Supervisor
Ho Hin Wah, Franco
System Analyst
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Ho Ka Ho, Kelvin
Manager - Finance
Ko Chung Shan, Joanna
Manager - Intelligent Building Access
Ho Kwok Kay, Bruce
Senior Manager - Product Management,
Ko Kan, Ken
Head of Technical Services, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Kong Hoi Yin, Joseph
System Administrator
Ho Kwong Lai
Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Koo Lok Man Bonnie
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Ho Wai Chuen, Frederick
Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS
Koo Pui Man Jenny
Associate Director - Major Account Service Operations,
Ho Wai Man, Raymond
Senior Manager - Technology Network Development
Enterprise Solutions
Ho Yin Tsung, Candy
Senior Officer - Business Analysis
Kung Man Kit, Franco
Senior Consultant, JOS
Hong Changye, Kay
Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Kwan Chi Ming
Engineer
Hong Kin Fat, Kelvin
Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions
Kwan Chun Sing Tommy
Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Hu Guangkai, Gk
Analyst Programmer
Kwan Ka Lok, Edward
Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Hu Meina, Mila
Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Kwan Ka Yau, William
Associate Director - Network Development and Operation
Hu Siqi, Cindy
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Kwan Man Wai, Vincent
Senior Manager - Cloud Solution Architecture,
Huang Bingyong, Allen
Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Huang Fengling, Kubi
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Kwan Tak Wing Whiteside,
Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Huang Huiqun, Irene
Assistant Unit Manager - Operations Support,
Andy
Residential Solutions
Kwok Che Keung Daniel
Manager - Computer Operations, Enterprise Solutions
Huang Huiwen, Wymen
Officer - Talent Management
Kwok Chi Fan, Andy
Account Manager, Residential Solutions
Huang Jianwei, Mark
Telemarketing Supervisor
Kwok Ka Yan, Beatrice
Assistant Manager - Product Management,
Huang Jiehua, Vicky
Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,
Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Kwok Wai Kin, Stephen
Senior Manager - IT
Huang Junjie, Vincent
Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions
Kwok Wing Hiu, Tim
Head of China Business, Enterprise Solutions
Huang Yongshan, Susana
Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Kwok Wing Tsun, Dickson
Account Manager - Service Provider Business,
Hui Ho Chi, Thomas
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Hui Leong Kin, Ben
Chief Commercial Officer - Residential Solutions
Kwok Yu Kai, Samuel
Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development
Hui Tak Hon Timothy
Manager - Operations
Kwong Kar Fai Kent
Manager - Application Development
Hui Tak Wah, Andy
Senior Manager, System Integration, JOS
Kwong Kwok Keung, Ken
Senior Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Hui Tsun Kit, Sam
Manager - Customer Service, JOS
Kwong Siu Kei, Russ
Associate Principal Consultant, JOS
Hui Wai Man, Rex
Associate Director - Product Development &
Kwong Tsz Yan, Kenneth
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Management
Kwong Wai Fan Noel
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Hui Ying Tat, Alex
Senior Officer - System Support
Lai Chi Ho Benny
Manager - Application Development
Hui Zin Yiu Samuel
Chief Transformation Officer
Lai Chi Kit, Keith
Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Hung Hing Chuen, Steven
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Lai Kwai Ming, Maurice
Senior Manager - Business Analysis and Support,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Hung Ka Man
Unit Manager, Residential Solutions
Lai Man Yiu, Andy
Manager - Sales, JOS
Hung King Fai, Winnie
Manager - Information Security
Lai Ni Quiaque, NiQ
Group Chief Executive Officer
Hung Yin Yung, Winnie
Manager - Marketing
Lai Sau Wai, Rainse
Manager - Business Development & Partnership
Ip Che Leung, Stanley
Operations Project Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Lai Sik Yin, Steven
Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions
Ip Kong Siu, Maverick
Senior Engineer
Lai Wan Wah Florence
System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Ip Kwok Keung, Ivan
Head of Key Commercial & Strategic Alliance, JOS
Lai Yee Pang, Clive
Manager - IT Applications, JOS
Ip Suk Han Clio
Head of Advanced Solutions, Enterprise Solutions
Lai Yin Ho, Hugo
Solution Specialist, Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Ip Wai Ling, Irene
Manager - Finance, JOS
Lai Yuen Cheung, Giselle
Officer - Talent & Organization Development
Kam Wing Tak, Tony
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Cheuk Ki, Jeffrey
Assistant Manager - Service Provider Business,
Kan Hok Fung, Terence
Assistant Manager - eSecurity Business Development,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lam Chi Chun, Dennis
Senior Consultant, JOS
Kan Ka Kin, Martin
Senior Manager - Solution Consulting, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Chi Hang, Kenji
Senior Manager - Business Analysis,
Kan Wing Cheung, Jerry
Assistant Manager - Network Operation
Enterprise Solutions
Ko Ching Yan Loretta
Associate Director - System Integration &
Lam Chi Wai, Vincent
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Christie
Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Lam Chun Yu, Iris
Solution Specialist, Cloud Services,
Lee Ching Ching Isabella
Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lam Ka Kin, Matthew
Manager - Pre Sales and Project Management,
Lee Chun Ho, Leo
Officer - Pricing & Traffic Management,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lam Ka Ling, June
Director - Business Development & Partnership
Lee Chun Yin, Terry
Assistant Manager - Network Operation
Lam Kwok Tung, Leslie
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Lee Chun Yuen, Andy
Manager - Network Development, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Kwok Wai, Ray
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Lee Chung Po Brian
Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Oi Yiu, Ella
Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,
Lee Fun Son, Brian
Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lam Pui Pik Monza
Project Management Specialist
Lee Fung Chi, Maisie
Senior Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Tak Ming Eddy
Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Lee Ka Chun Richard
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Lam Tse Hong, Larry
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Lee Ka Sin, Cassie
Senior Officer - Project Administration,
Lam Wai Chun, Anthony
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lam Wai Ming, Ray
Senior Engineer
Lee Kar Chun Cassian
Senior Manager - System Integration, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Wai Sing
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Lee Kim Ming, Eric
Senior Engineer
Lam Yat Hang Pierre
Project Manager - Project Management,
Lee King Tin, Martin
Manager - Product Development, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lee Kok Tung, Dickson
Assistant Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions
Lam Yuet Ling, Juliana
Director - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions
Lee Miu Fun, Fanny
Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Lau Chun Ming, Stephen
Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Lee Mo Chi, Daniel
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Lau Hoi She Ashley
Senior Consultant, JOS
Lee Sau Mei, Christy
Manager - Sales, JOS
Lau Ka Yu, Yolanda
Assistant Manager - Finance
Lee Shuet Wai, Samantha
Associate Director - Corporate Communications,
Lau Kin Wah, Andy
Associate Director - Customer Retention &
Enterprise Solutions
Retail, Residential Solutions
Lee Shuk Yin, Noel
Senior Consultant - Product, JOS
Lau Mau Chun
Senior Manager - Network Design
Lee Si Yeung Simon
Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development
Lau Nga Yee, Flora
Officer - Talent Management
Lee Siu Yin, Anita
General Manager - Sales, JOS
Lau Tsz Shing, Tony
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Lee Tsz Kwong, Harry
Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Lau Wai Hong, Eric
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Lee Wah Fai, William
Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,
Lau Wai Kit, Ricky
Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lau Wang Fung, Daniel
Senior Engineer
Lee Wai Lan Carol
Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions
Lau Wing Keung Andy
Chief Commercial Officer - Cloud Services,
Lee Wan Shing, Warren
Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Lee Yiu Wa, Ben
Manager - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions
Lau Yee Ling, Elaine
Associate Director - Customer Services &
Lei Zhaomin, Raymond
Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Retention,
Business Support, Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Lau Yin Ping, Rebecca
Executive Secretary
Leong Malcolm
Associate Director - Legal & Regulatory
Law Bing Leung Samuel
Senior Manager - Business Solutions,
Leong Man Sze, Money
Assistant Manager - Credit & Collection
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Chak Sum, Sam
Senior Manager - Carrier Business,
Law Chi Kin, Ken
Senior Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Law Chi Wah, Daniel
Unit Manager, Residential Solutions
Leung Chau Mei Fenkie
Senior Order Processing Clerk - Cloud Services,
Law Kwan Chak Manson
Manager - Project, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Law Kwok Bun Dominic
Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS
Leung Che Keung Gary
Senior Manager - Service Provider Business,
Law Kwong Kin, Colo
Assistant Manager - Field Engineering,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Chi Chung, Oliver
Senior Technical Consultant, JOS
Law Tang Chi
Manager - Technology Voice Development
Leung Chi Hang, Joe
Senior Engineer
Law Wing Hong Kenny
Manager - Account Service, JOS
Leung Chi Ho Edmund
Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Leddel Doris
Chief Operations Officer - Operations,
Leung Chi Ming, Timothy
Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Chi Wai Clement
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Lee Bun Lai Bennet
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Leung Chi Wai Philip
Manager - Procurement
Lee Chee Ming, Albert
Associate Director - Solution Consultancy and
Leung Chi Wai, Van
Senior Manager - Technical Service,
Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Leung Chi Wing Michael
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Li Jinling, Ling
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Li Ka Yu, Ryan
Associate Director - Marketing
Leung Chiu Shun, Nelson
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Li Lai Man, Katherine
Head of Network & Telephony, JOS
Leung Chun Wing
System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Li Lok Man, Eric
Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Chung Hong, Franky
Senior Manager - Product, JOS
Li Lok, Eddy
Manager - Customer Retention &
Leung Hip Chun, Thomas
Assistant Manager - Mobile Business,
Retail, Residential Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Li Man Chung, Craig
Senior Manager - Customer & Technical Service,
Leung Hiu Fung
Senior Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Ho Yan, Sandy
Manager - Talent Management
Li Man Hong, Don
Associate Director - Solutions Consulting &
Leung Jin Peng Danny
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Ka Tai, Andy
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Li Ming Ho, Marco
Senior Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Ka Wai Gary
Head of IT Services, JOS
Li Qianji, Grace
Officer - Talent & Organization Development
Leung Ka Yan Eric
Chief Operations Officer - Cloud Services,
Li Shanheng, Vivi
Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Kai Chung, Chris
Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,
Li Siu Kuen, Joleyniea
Senior Accountant, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Li Wai Ching, Phoebe
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Leung Kar Yee, Carrie
Manager - Customer Experience Management,
Li Weicheng, Aaron
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Li Weimin, Amy
Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions
Leung Kim Fai Kavin
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Li Yau Chung, Danny
Deputy Chief Technology Officer & Chief Information
Leung Kin Kei, Ricky
Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Security Officer
Leung Kwok Ying, Jennifer
Senior Manager - Cloud Service Operations,
Li Yixiao, Michelle
Assistant Manager - Administration
Enterprise Solutions
Li Yongming, Roy
Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Leung Man Po, Billy
Assistant Manager - Project, JOS
Li Yucheng, Andrew
Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Mo Yee, Winnie
Senior Manager - Product Management,
Li Yun Lung Henry
Associate Director - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Li Zhikai, Zack
Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions
Leung Ngan Yung, Annie
Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development
Lian Siyun, Rainie
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Pik Lai, Priscilla
Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions
Lian Yuna, Anna
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Po Chung, Joe
Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail,
Liang Huiya, Wing
Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Liang Jianzhen, Amy
Senior Programmer
Leung Pui Ling Kanas
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Liang Liqin, Macy
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Siu Fun, Sarah
Senior Manager - Carrier Business,
Liang Shangqi, Kelvin
Senior Telemarketing Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Liang Xiaoyun, Niki
Senior Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Leung Siu Kei, Franco
Assistant Manager - Application Development
Liang Xusheng, Fatas
Customer Experience Management Supervisor,
Leung Wah Hing, Jacob
Senior Manager - Professional Services, JOS
Residential Solutions
Leung Wai Ching, Crystal
Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Liao Weibin, Webber
Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Leung Wai Chun, Cindy
Associate Director - IT
Lim Thiam Keong, Bobby
Manager - Service, JOS
Leung Wai Hong Franki
Assistant Manager - Operation, Enterprise Solutions
Lin Chongke, Marvin
System Analyst
Leung Wai Lun, Alfred
Manager - Technology Voice Development
Lin Koon Sun, Wilson
Assistant Manager - Data Centre, JOS
Leung Wing Ho, Ringo
Manager - Solutions Consulting,
Lin Nga Chi, Gigi
Assistant Manager - Operations Support,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Leung Wing Kam, Olivia
Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Lin Wenhui, Venfy
System Analyst
Leung Wing Sze, Kinki
Officer - Customer Relations, Residential Solutions
Lin Yim Man, Connie
Assistant Manager - Finance
Leung Yuen Wah, Meno
Senior Engineer
Liu Chun Ho, Joe
Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions
Li Changwei, Jerry
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Liu Chung Wah Maggie
Senior Manager - Project Development,
Li Chi Lun Alan
Manager - Digital Operations, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Li Disheng, Dickson
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Liu Dewen, Terry
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Li Fung Kwan, Mice
Senior Officer - Business And Project Support
Liu Huimei, May
Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions
Li Hoi Hong, Tony
District Service Network Consultant
Liu Kwan Hung, Sam
Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Liu Kwok Hei
Assistant Manager - Project Management
Mo Pudi, Dennis
Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Liu Sau Wah, Matthew
Senior Manager - Product Management,
Mok Ka Ki, Jacky
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Enterprise Solutions
Mok Kwok Wing Kenneth
Associate Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Liu Shing Kai, Frank
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Mok Lai Wah, Juliana
Executive Secretary, JOS
Liu Wai Sze, John
Associate Director - IOT, Enterprise Solutions
Mok Lap Wai, Alan
Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Liu Yanfen, Evon
Senior Manager - Finance & Legal
Mung Wai Kin, Warren
Senior Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions
Lo Chi Shing, Terry
Senior Engineer
Ng Chi Ho, Mikron
Chief Commercial Officer - Business Market and
Lo Chi Wing, Roger
Assistant Manager - Network Operation,
China Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Ng Chi Kong David
Senior Engineer
Lo Ka Chung, Jacky
Manager - Technical Service
Ng Chi Ming Samson
Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,
Lo Lai Ching, Fanny
Senior Consultant, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Lo Pui Chun Louis
Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,
Ng Chuen Sek, Patrick
Senior Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Ng Ho Man Patrick
Deputy Head of Macau, JOS
Lo Suk Yee, Maggie
Manager - Marketing, JOS
Ng Kai Wah, Matthew
Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales,
Lo Wing Sze, Cecilia
Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Lok To Lim, Tony
Manager - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions
Ng Kwok Kei, Eddie
Senior Manager - Mobile Sales, Residential Solutions
Lou Tit Fun, Elsie
Executive Secretary, Enterprise Solutions
Ng Kwok Yin, Jeff
Manager - AWS Solution Architecture,
Loy Xin Wern, Kimberly
Officer - Talent Management
Enterprise Solutions
Lu Jiahao, Aries
System Analyst
Ng Lai King, Yoyo
Associate Director - Marketing
Lu Qingxia, Silver
Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Ng Man Lung, Calvin
Senior Manager - Sales, Residential Solutions
Lu Zhijie, Sunny
Officer - Talent & Organization Development
Ng Man Piu, Bill
Assistant Manager - Network Operation
Lui Chi Wan Stephen
Director - IT
Ng Mei Fung, Ami
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Lui Chui Yu, Doris
Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts,
Ng Oy Kwan Kevin
Senior Programmer
Enterprise Solutions
Ng Pak Kei Ricky
Senior Officer - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
Lui Pui Kim, Kingson
Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,
Ng Ping Fai, Daniel
Manager - Service, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Ng San San, Sangela
Manager - Business, JOS
Lui Shing Oi, Barry
Manager - Service, JOS
Ng Suet Yin, Blondie
Manager - Quality Enhancement
Lui Tsz Wai Ava
Manager - Marketing
Ng Tsing Pui, Thomas
Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Luk Man Yan, Iris
Senior Officer - Organization Development
Ng Wing Fai, Andy
Manager - IT
Luk Yin Tat, Terence
Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Ngai Chi Hang Thompson
Senior Officer - Quality Enhancement
Luo Yuming, Paul
Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Ngai Chi Hang, Jason
Project Manager - Project Management,
Ma Cheung Tang, Daniel
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Ma Chi Hing, Matchy
Manager - Marketing, JOS
Or Kwok Pun, Martin
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Ma Chi Wah, Nelson
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Ou Jiancong, Jethro
Senior Manager - IT
Ma Hoi Lam, Karen
Assistant Manager - Audit and Risk
Ou Jianquan, Ken
Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Ma Hok Yeung, Patrick
Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Ma Sai Yeung, Bryan
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Pan Di, Derek
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Mak Ho Cheung, Howard
Unit Manager, Residential Solutions
Pan Xiangqi, Mickey
Senior Unit Manager - Customer Retention,
Mak Kam Keung Raymond
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Residential Solutions
Mak Tsui King, Joe
Senior Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Pang Ka Yee, Angie
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Mak Wan Ming, Mark
Senior System Engineer
Pang Kin Wah, Jordy
Senior Consultant, JOS
Man Ka Lok, Mike
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Pang Shuk Han, Sharon
Manager - Business Process Management
Man Kam Ching Chingmy
Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre,
Pang Siu Wai, Peter
Associate Director - Major Accounts,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Man Siu Chung
Senior Manager - eSecurity Design, Enterprise Solutions
Pang Sze Yan, Florence
Senior Manager - IT, JOS
Man Yiu Hung
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Pau Wai Man Carol
Senior Manager - Business Solutions,
Mei Wai Ming Jacky
Associate Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Ming Tsz Kin, Kenneth
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Po Christine Wen Yan,
Marketing Trainee
Mo Kwan Leung, Kenny
Senior Manager - SOC Operations, Enterprise Solutions
Christine
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Poon Ka Chun, Karl
Project Manager - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Tam Man Shan
Head of Audit and Risk
Poon Mei Ling Ariel
Head of Sales, Strategic Accounts, JOS
Tam Pak Hing, David
Project Manager (JOS)
Poon Ming Chun, Steven
Customer Experience Manager
Tam Shu Chuen, Bruce
Analyst Programmer
Poon Pik Ying, Annie
Personal Assistant to Chief Commercial Officer -
Tam Shuk Ling Tina
Assistant Manager - Network Operation
Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Tam Siu Yun, Jason
Senior Manager - IT System Operations
Poon Ying Ming
Manager - Service, JOS
Tam Suk Fan, Elsa
Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions
Pun Chun Man, Susanna
Senior Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Tam Sze Kit Ricky
Manager - Project, JOS
Qiu Jianming, Dick
Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions
Tam Wah Ying, Elvis
Assistant Manager - Service, JOS
Qiu Jingna, Jeana
Officer - Administration
Tan Bishan, Stephanie
Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Qiu Sibo, Boaris
Senior Manager - IT
Tan Chunyan, Choye
Unit Manager - Operations Support, Residential Solutions
San Siu Wing
Principal Architect, JOS
Tan Kok Peng Agnes
Chief Legal Officer
See Man Li Sally
Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Tan Man Chung, Gabriel
Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Shek Tsz Dik
Manager - Network Design
Tan Sze Jye, CJ
Senior Manager - Business Planning, Enterprise Solutions
Shi Guohao, Rason
Manager - Information Technology
Tan Teow Boon, Sam
Chief Innovation Officer
Shin Tao Wo, Kelvin
Assistant Manager - Customer Service,
Tan Zhiyong, Mark
Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Tang Chi Biu Gary
Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction
Shiu Chui Shan Trasan
Associate Director - Customer Retention & Retail,
Tang Chi Ho, Brandon
Assistant Manager - Digital
Residential Solutions
Tang Hiu Pan, Herbert
Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Shiu Yung Yin, Elinor
Chief Marketing Officer - Residential Solutions
Tang Kin Tung
Senior District Service Network Consultant
Shum Ka Yee, Fantastine
Associate Director - Business Process Management &
Tang Nga Wai, Joanne
Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Technical Service
Tang Po Kwan, Emily
Product Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Shum Wai Yuen, Martin
Senior Manager - Pre Sales And Project Management,
Tang Sio Kuong, Ben
Senior Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Tang Suk Kwan, Christine
Senior Manager - Product, JOS
Sin Ka Shun
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Tang Wang Shun, Wilson
Associate Director - Information Security
Sin Man Kuen
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Tao Jiajie, Danny
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Sin Wai Kin, Edward
Manager - Finance, JOS
Tao Xiaopeng, Rik
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Siu Chi Chung, Jones
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Ting Man Sin, Nick
Manager - Technology Network Development
Siu Kwong Yiu, Peter
Senior Consultant, JOS
Ting Man Wa, Taylor
General Manager - Sales, JOS
Siu Wing Keung, Wk
Manager - Service, JOS
To Chun Fung, Alan
Solution Architecture Trainee - Cloud Services,
So Cheuk Yin, Ivan
Senior Manager - Network Operation
Enterprise Solutions
So Fu Cheung, Sokee
Senior Consultant, JOS
To Man Fai, Larry
Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions
So Pak Wah, Steven
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
To Suk Fai, Toby
Assistant Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
So Wing Ching, Alvina
Manager - Professional Services, JOS
To Tak Siu, Adonis
Senior Manager - Sales Administration, JOS
So Yuk Fung
Project Manager - Project Management,
To Wa Chung, Terry
Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Tong Wing Yee, Wing
Senior Manager - Business Process Management,
Song Dongping, Rebecca
Senior Officer - Finance
Enterprise Solutions
Su Licai, Sue
Unit Manager - Service Training, Residential Solutions
Tsang Chiu Ming, Michael
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Suen Ka Lun, Wilson
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Tsang Kok Bong, Aries
System Analyst
Sun Cheung Kee, Keith
Senior Technical Consultant, JOS
Tsang Kwok Hang Elton
Associate Director - Cloud Security,
Sung Chin Wai, Storm
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Tsang Man To
Senior Engineer
Sy Shun Wai, David
Manager - IT
Tsang Ming Ming, Ada
Assistant Manager - Corporate Communications
Sze Chun Kit, Kaden
Assistant Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions
Tsang Siu Hung, Gary
Senior Engineer
Sze Chung Fung, Brian
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Tsang Tjin Ket Mien, Joe
Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions
Sze Ka Hung, Danny
Senior Manager - Solution Consultancy &
Tsang Tsz Ming, Mingo
Associate Director - Retail & Strategic Projects,
Special Project Management, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Szeto Kwun Wai, Yoyo
Assistant Manager - Learning and Development, JOS
Tsang Wan Shun Cannie
Head of Group Marketing, JOS
Tai Kei, Jason
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Tsang William
Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting,
Tai Yu King
Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME
BUSINESS TITLE
Tse Chi Chiu, Johnny
Assistant Manager - Service, JOS
Wong Ho Chuen Holly
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Tse Chun Wa Jeffery
Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Tse Ka Wa, Kelvin
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Wong Ho Pan, Kiff
Senior Shop Manager, Residential Solutions
Tse Ka Yie, Sally
Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Hong Yee, Connie
Deputy Financial Controller, Enterprise Solutions
Tse Pak Chim, Jim
Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Wong Hung Wai
Assistant Manager - Network Development
Tse Pui Kwan, Anna
Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Tse Siu Kei, Patrick
Senior Manager - Network Operation,
Wong Ka Chai
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Ka Wai, Kiwi
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Tse Yan Kei, Michelle
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Wong Kam Fai
Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Tse Yuet Wah, Agnes
Assistant Manager - Service, JOS
Wong Kam Hung
Engineer
Tso Tsz Lung
Officer - Technical Support
Wong Kit Hang, Steven
Manager - Commercial and Retail, Enterprise Solutions
Tsoi Ho Yin
Engineer
Wong Kit Yi, Windy
Associate Director - Talent Management
Tsoi Kam Fung, Karina
Associate Director - System Integration,
Wong Kwai Shim, Bonnie
Manager - Operations Management
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Kwan Po, Jason
Security Administrator - Information Security
Tsui Ching Sum, Ivy
Executive Secretary, JOS
Wong Kwok Sing Gary
Manager - Technology Network Development
Tsui Kwok Ho, Eric
Associate Director - Network Operation,
Wong Kwong Ming
Senior Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Lok Kan, Lucas
Assistant Manager - Marketing
Tsui Yik Ki, Amy
Senior Officer - Talent Management
Wong Lok Shan, Sandy
Manager - Corporate Social Investment
Tsui Yiu Chung, Luke
Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Man Hau, Tony
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts
Tung Hoi Yan, Candy
Senior Consultant, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Tung Ki Lok, Peter
Associate Director - Carrier Business,
Wong Oi Yee, June
Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Pak Keung, Danny
Manager - Network Design & Construction
Wa Ka Wai, Patrick
Manager - Business Analysis & Marketing
Wong Pak Lin, Thomas
Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Wan Yiu Wa, Nick
Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Wong Po Wang Jeffrey
Senior Consultant, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Pui Yi
Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Wang Kun, Venus
Customer Experience Management Supervisor,
Wong Sau Yung, Helen
Assistant Manager - Procurement
Residential Solutions
Wong Siu Fun, Tiffany
Senior Officer - Building Access, Enterprise Solutions
Wang Nuanji, Kiki
Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Experience
Wong Siu Kai, Frankie
Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects,
Management, Residential Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Wang Xiaorong, Sharon
Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions
Wong Siu Lun, Alan
Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions
Wang Yongxiang, Dicky
Senior Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Sum Yuet, Raymond
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts,
Wang Ziqi, Jackie
Analyst Programmer
Enterprise Solutions
Watt Chun Man Adrian
Chief Commercial Officer - Carrier Business And
Wong Sum Yuet, Renee
Consultant, JOS
Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Tak Fai, Alvin
Manager - Technology Network Development
Wong Che Wai
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Wong Tak Shing, Andy
Assistant Manager - Application Development
Wong Cheuk Ting, Cheuk
Manager - Business Support Systems
Wong Tak Shing, Boris
Associate Director - Commercial and Retail,
Wong Chi Hang, Harry
Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Chi Hung, Jerry
Project Manager - Project Management,
Wong Wa Sing
Engineer
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Wai Chung
Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Chi Leung Bee
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Wai Ki, Edwin
Senior Engineer
Wong Chi Luen, Joseph
Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS
Wong Wai Kwong Charles
Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS
Wong Chun Pong, James
Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Wai Lim, Wallace
Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Chung Hong, Stephen
Manager - Finance
Wong Wing Cheong, Jan
Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales,
Wong Chung Kin David
Senior Manager, Project Management Office, JOS
Enterprise Solutions
Wong Chung Lam, David
Manager - Building Access
Wong Wing Sze Sannie
Senior Manager - Human Resources, JOS
Wong Hang Ming, Mark
Manager - AWS Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Wing Yu, Stephen
Assistant Manager - Field Engineering, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Har Yung, Ivy
Manager - Business & Sales Support, Enterprise Solutions
Wong Yick Man, Celia
Senior Manager - Sales, JOS
Wong Hing Fan
Engineer
Wong Yik Sing, Michael
Assistant Manager - Product Development &
Wong Ho Cheung, Howard
Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Management, Enterprise Solutions
TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE
TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE
Wong Yue Kit Andrew
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Wong Yuen Kwan, Laura
Assistant Manager - Information Security
Wong Yuen Ping, Tina
Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts
Enterprise Solutions
Woo Jar Bao Jojo
Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions
Woo Kwok Sang, John
Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS
Woo Wai Yin, Cody
Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Enterprise Solutions
Wu Jingyi, Cherrie
Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,
Enterprise Solutions
Wu Sze Kit, Ryan
Assistant Manager - Information Security
Wu Wai Man, Raymond
Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions
Wu Wai Shan, Joely
Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions
Wu Weibin, Whybee
Senior Programmer
Wu Yuanqiong, Moon
Officer - Finance
Xia Dongmei, Mary
Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,
Enterprise Solutions
Xian Biying, Bini
Assistant Unit Manager - Service Quality Management,
Residential Solutions
Xiao Li, Sherry
Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support,
Residential Solutions
Xiao Minyi, Stacey
Officer - Project Management
Xiao Zhuoying, Helen
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Xu Fengyi, Nancy
Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions
Xu Jieqi, Joe
System Analyst
Xu Jinghuan, Echo
Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service,
Residential Solutions
Yam Cheuk Sang, Chris
Assistant Manager - Network Operation
Enterprise Solutions
Yang Mingjie, Kit
Technical Lead
Yang Xiao, Terry
Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise solutions
Yau Ka Ming, Steven
Associate Director - Technology Voice Development
Yau Kwok Ming, Thomas
Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Bun Yin, Ben
Chief Commercial Officer - Business Development &
Partnership
Yeung Cham Pan, Bennett
Senior Technical Consultant, JOS
Yeung Cheung Wai, Johnny
Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Chu Kwong, William
Executive Vice-Chairman
Yeung Hon Ho, Roy
Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Ka Lam, Alvin
Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Kim Ping, KP
Director - IT, Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Kwong Cheung,
Associate Director - International Business
Charles
Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Man Chung, Wilson
Senior Manager - IT
Yeung Tak Wa William,
Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Solutions &
Billy
JOS Group
Yeung Tat Yin, Ricky
Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting
Enterprise Solutions
Yeung Tim Yee, Janet
Director - Talent Engagement - Enterprise Solutions &
JOS Group
Yeung Wing Hon, Teddy
Engineer
Yeung Wing Yiu, Reese
Consultant, JOS
Yeung Wun Wun, Nicole
Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions
Yew Sum, Sam
Manager - Consulting, JOS
Yick Ka Ki, Jacky
Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions
Yim Wai Ho Fanko
Senior Manager - Marketing
Yip Chi Fai, Marco
Security Administrator - Information Security
Yip Ka Wai Boris
Senior Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions
Yip Ka Wun, Calvin
Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Yip Wai Yin, Karen
Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Yip Wing Bun Leslie
Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales
Enterprise Solutions
Yip Yuen Wai, Jason
Senior Engineer
Yiu Cheung Lung Alex
Assistant Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects
Enterprise Solutions
Yu Caijun, Choice
Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Yu Lok Yuen, Joe
Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction
Yu Weibin, Ben
Senior Officer - Systems Support
Yu Wing Yan
Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
Yuan Yanlan, Kiki
Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Yue Kam Hung, Kelvin
Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions
Yue Yun Ting
Senior Engineer
Yuen Man, Simon
Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions
Yuen Mei Ting, Winnie
Assistant Manager - Talent Management
Yuen Wing Kei, Asanda
Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions
Yung Chi Ho Jackie
Senior Officer - Network Commercial
Yung Hung Man, Alfred
Manager - Network Commercial Planning
Zeng Cong, Queeny
Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions
Zeng Lihua, Kennie
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zeng Yunchan, Ann
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhang Hanyu, Toro
Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Zhang Jian, Jacky
Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions
Zhang Lihuan, Emilie
Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Zhang Suiying, Micki
Quality Management Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions
Zhang Yanhong, Debora
Assistant Manager - Talent Management
Zhang Zhu, Mark
Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhao Jiejing, Crystal
Officer - Finance
Zhao Junchao, Jackco
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhao Xinen, Yen
Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Zheng Minchao, Janus
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zheng Peiying, Pat
Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Zhi Meihao, Miko
Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhong Kanwei, Ivan
Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhong Lisi, Will
Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service,
Residential Solutions
Zhong Ruiyun, Moon
Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development
Zhou Jiajie, Jerry
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zhu Ailing, Yuki
Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions
Zhu Junjie, Jason
Analyst Programmer
Zhu Qianting, Angel
Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Zou, Siliang, Cici
Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions
Disclaimer
HKBN Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:32:07 UTC
Sales 2020
7 760 M
EBIT 2020
1 301 M
Net income 2020
632 M
Debt 2020
9 083 M
Yield 2020
5,55%
P/E ratio 2020
33,1x
P/E ratio 2021
22,5x
EV / Sales2020
3,56x
EV / Sales2021
3,49x
Capitalization
18 572 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
16,30 HKD
Last Close Price
14,16 HKD
Spread / Highest target
27,8%
Spread / Average Target
15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,93%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
HKBN LTD. -0.42% 2 383