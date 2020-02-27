MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect > HKBN Ltd. 1310 KYG451581055 HKBN LTD. (1310) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect - 02/25 14.38 HKD -0.14% 08:17a HKBN : Completion of Connected Transactions in relation to the Purchase of Shares by the Plan Trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news HKBN : Completion of Connected Transactions in relation to the Purchase of Shares by the Plan Trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus 0 02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HKBN Ltd. 香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1310) COMPLETION OF CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF SHARES BY THE PLAN TRUSTEE OF THE CO-OWNERSHIP PLAN III PLUS Reference is made to (i) the circular of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company") dated 29 July 2019 in relation to the co-ownership share plan adopted by the Company on 4 September 2019 (the "Co-OwnershipPlan III Plus") (the "Circular"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 on the connected transactions in relation to the purchases of shares by the plan trustee of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the "Plan Trustee") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus from TPG Wireman, L.P. and Twin Holding Ltd and the respective partial release of lock-up. The share purchases pursuant to Co-Ownership Plan III Plus The Plan Trustee completed the purchases of 20,842,853 shares of the Company (the "Shares") for and on behalf of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus in the first invitation period (the "2020 1st Batch Purchase"). The underlying Shares involved in the 2020 1st Batch Purchase represent approximately 1.589% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total maximum number of new Shares that may underlie the restricted share units (the "RSUs") to be granted pursuant to the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus is 39,347,980 Shares (being 3% of the Shares in issue on the day of the general meeting approving the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (as may be adjusted in the event of a reorganisation of capital structure)) (the "Scheme Mandate Limit"). The Plan Trustee purchased the Shares which constitute the 2020 1st Batch Purchase at an average price of HK$14.15 per Share. As at the date of this announcement, there are 790 participants under the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (a list of the participants is shown in the Appendix of this announcement). Other than Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG ("Mr. Yeung"), Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI ("Mr. Lai"), Mr. Tak Wa William YEUNG, Mr. Yue Kit Andrew WONG, Ms. Yan Fen LIU and Ms. Wing Sze CHAN, none of the participants of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase is a director, a chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) as at the date of this announcement. As stated in the Circular, Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai, being the Executive Directors of the Company, would donate Shares to HKBN Talent CSI Fund Limited (the "Charitable Fund") to support the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. Each of Mr. Yeung and Mr. Lai donated 2,000,000 Shares to the Charitable Fund on 27 February 2020. 1 Reasons for and benefits of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase The Co-Ownership Plan III Plus promotes alignment of interests between its participants and the Company by allowing eligible talents to purchase Shares of the Company and receive Shares as award in accordance with the terms of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus. The Co-Ownership Plan Plus motivates eligible talents to strive for the long term growth of the Company. In addition, the corporate social investment element of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus furthers the Company's commitment to create positive social impact in Hong Kong and elsewhere and would immerse the eligible talents in a variety of corporate social investment projects. The 2020 1st Batch Purchase constitutes investments by the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan Plus, and the board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") considers that the Company will benefit from long-term value growth resulting from greater support to the development of the Company from the eligible talents. The Directors (including the Independent Non-executive Directors) are of the view that terms of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Overview of the 2020 1st Batch Purchase Approximate Approximate percentage of the percentage of issued share capital Shares purchased of the Company as under the Scheme Number of Shares at the date of this Mandate Limit 2020 1st Batch Purchase purchased announcement utilised Directors of the Company Mr. Yeung, an Executive Director 848,002 0.065% 2.155% Mr. Lai, an Executive Director 556,007 0.042% 1.413% Directors of the Company's subsidiaries 1,227,976 0.094% 3.121% Other Participants 18,210,868 1.388% 46.282% Total 20,842,853 1.589% 52.971% 2 The remaining Shares under the Scheme Mandate Limit which may be utilised, being approximately 47.029% of the Scheme Mandate Limit may be utilised for further purchases of Shares at the next invitation period pursuant to the scheme rules of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus (the "Scheme Rules"). The Board may, in the future, resolve to grant RSUs with respect to the Shares purchased under the 2020 1st Batch Purchase in accordance with the terms of the Scheme Rules. By order of the Board HKBN Ltd. Bradley Jay HORWITZ Chairman Hong Kong, 27 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Executive Directors Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG Mr. Bradley Jay HORWITZ (Chairman) Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI Mr. Stanley CHOW Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP Non-executive Directors Ms. Deborah Keiko ORIDA Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI Mr. Teck Chien KONG Where the English and the Chinese texts conflict, the English text prevails. 3 APPENDIX The following is a list of the participants of the Co-Ownership Plan III Plus: TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Au Kar Fai Patrick Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service, Chan Kam Lung, Desmond Senior Manager - Network Development, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Au Queenie, Chloe Manager - Business, JOS Chan Kin Pong Alan Senior Officer - Customer Relations, Au Siu Fong, May Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Residential Solutions Au Wai Lap, William Manager - Consulting, JOS Chan Kin Sun, Sunny Senior Engineer Au Wai Ming, Sarah Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions Chan Kit Wai, Eric Assistant Manager - Network Development, Au Yeung Ming Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Enterprise Solutions Au Yeung Yuk Han, Carrie Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chan Kong Fung, Jason Senior Consultant, JOS Au-Yeung Yuen Mei Regina Senior Manager - Procurement Chan Kwok Po, Kelvin Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Cai Min, Carmen Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service, Chan Kwok Wah, Ronald Engineer Enterprise Solutions Chan Lap Tak, Tony Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Cai Zongrong, Ivan Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chan Lik Hang, Lionel Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Cha Kwok Chung, Edward Manager - Service, JOS Chan Lui Senior Engineer Chak Shing Fai Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions Chan Man Fu Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Chan Bo Chun, Bonnie Senior Manager - Administration & Chan Man Wai, Bob Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development Corporate Social Investment Chan Mui Fung, Kera Assistant Manager - Finance, JOS Chan Che Lan, Angus Associate Director - Technical Service, Chan Oi Yee, Karen Senior Manager - Business Development & Partnership Enterprise Solutions Chan Pang Wai, Raymond Engineer Chan Cheong Tung, Eddy Senior Officer - Product Management, Chan Po Wai, Eric Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Poon Leung, James Manager - Field Control, Enterprise Solutions Chan Chi Hang, William Network Specialist, Enterprise Solutions Chan Pui Shan, Rain Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Chan Chi Kit, Alvin Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts, Chan Pui Wai, Felix Senior Solutions and Project Officer, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Chi Lok, Teddy Manager - Presales & Project Management, Chan Pui Ying Rebecca Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Shing Kit, Leo Manager - Business Support Systems Chan Chi Yuen Senior Engineer Chan Siu Fung Angus Assistant Manager - Customer & Technical Service, Chan Ching Yi, Gladys Executive Assistant - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Chun Lung Alvin Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction Chan Siu Leung, Riff Project Manager - Project Management, Chan Chun Sing, Felix Assistant Manager - Marketing Enterprise Solutions Chan Chun Wing, Bryan Senior Engineer Chan Sui King, Connie Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business, Chan Chun Yu, CY Chief Talent & Purpose Officer Enterprise Solutions Chan Edmund Kwok Kin, Senior Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions Chan Tak Wai, Gary Associate Director - Product Management, Edmund Enterprise Solutions Chan Fan Hei, Joe Manager - Service Provider Business, Enterprise Solutions Chan Tat Sun, Terry Cloud Evangelist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Chan Fung Yee, Peggy Executive Secretary Chan Tik Sum, Dicky Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction Chan Hau Chung Peter Manager - Corporate Finance, JOS Chan Tsz Fung, Jeffrey Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Chan Hiu Ting, Rachel Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail, Chan Wai Chu William Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Ka Kit, Tony Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Chan Wai Hong, Ken Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Ka Wing Paul Associate Director - Strategic Accounts, Chan Wai Hung, Joe Assistant Manager - Channel Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Wai Ming, Kenneth Manager - Project, JOS Chan Ka Yan, Kayan Assistant Manager - Project Management, Chan Wai Ming, Noel Assistant Manager - Project Development, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chan Ka Yin Lisa Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Chan Wai Tak, Dennis Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions 4 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Chan Wing Kin, Nicky Senior District Service Network Consultant Cheung Chun Kit Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Chan Wing Lam, Cherry Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Cheung Chun Man, German Senior Engineer Chan Wing Sze, Annie Head of Customer Engagement, Residential Solutions Cheung Hing, Ivan Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Chan Wing Tai, Nelson Managing Director, JOS China Cheung Hiu Lun, Winsy System Analyst Chan Wing Yee, Almira Chief Strategy Officer Cheung Ka Wai, Ringo Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions Chan Yan Lam, Moon Officer - Quality Enhancement Cheung Ka Yau, Stephen Project Manager - Project Management, Chan Yat Fai, Gram Senior Technical Consultant, JOS Enterprise Solutions Chan Yee Mei, Emily Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Cheung Kar Sin, Jess Senior Engineer Chan Yik Chuen, Vincent Head of Sales, Key Commercial, JOS Cheung Lai Chun Crystal Assistant Manager - Procurement Chan Yu Leung, Stephen Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Cheung Man Fai, Eric Senior Manager - Network Design & Construction Chan Yuen Lai, Glory Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Cheung Man Wing, Andy Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Chan Yuet Ngo, Apple Officer - Quality Enhancement Cheung Sammy Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Chan Yuk Fai, Steven Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Enterprise Solutions Chan Yuk Kuen, Cher Senior Manager - Talent Management Cheung Tin Wo Senior Consultant, JOS Chang Nang Wah, Kenny Assistant Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions Cheung Wai Man Raymond Manager - Service Delivery Management, Chang Sze Cheong, Ken Director - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chau Chak Yuen, Charles Senior Engineer Cheung Wing Hung, Joseph Manager - Business Development, JOS Chau Hay Shun, Steve Assistant Manager - Consulting, JOS Cheung Wong, Kenny Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Chau Tsz Tung, Niki Consultant, JOS Cheung Yiu Lung, Samuel Senior Account Servicing Manager, Chau Yee Ping Anita Director - Corporate Sales & Strategic Partnership, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Cheung Yuk Sun, Andy Assistant Manager - Customer Network Provisioning, Cheang Iat Meng, Simon Head of Operations Management, Stationery & Enterprise Solutions Supplies, JOS Chiang Lai Ping, Jessie AWS Solution Architect - Cloud Services, Chen Chi Wei, Ronald Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chen Jiamin, Carmen Officer - Talent Management Chie Lung Wai, Kevin Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions Chen Jianqing, Martha Senior Officer - Legal Chim Kwok Keung, Berny Associate Director - Technology Network Development Chen Lui Kat, Clara Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Chin Chun Wai, Gary Assistant Manager - CPE Inventory Management, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chen Minyi, Wendy Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Chiu Choi Lin, Yoyo Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Chiu Hiu Yee, Ivy Senior Business Analyst, JOS Chen Shundong, Andy Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chiu Hoi Hung, Victor Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales, Chen Yongjia, Jimmy Senior Customer Relations Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Chiu Ka Man, Dennis Assistant Manager - Service, JOS Chen Yuqing, Ann Manager - Customer Service, Enterprise Solutions Cho Tak Ming, Tim Senior Engineer Cheng Chung Man, Michelle Assistant Company Secretary Choi Kwok Keung, Eric Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Cheng Julien Senior Engineer Choi Shing Bun, John Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Cheng Kit Yan Gladys Director - Group Corporate Communications & Choi Siu Ting, Sonny Senior Manager - Advertising Solutions, Marketing Communications, Enterprise Solutions & JOS Enterprise Solutions Cheng Kwok Keung Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development Choi Tsz Kin Arthur Assistant Manager - Network Planning Cheng Ning Tat Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Chong Kang Lung, Rocco Senior Consultant, JOS Cheng Sum, Sam Senior Manager - Technical Support Service, Chou Hope, Alex Associate Director - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Cheng Wai Keung Manager - Network Operation Chow Chun Yu, Chris Manager - Technology Network Development Cheng Wai Shan, Sophia Senior Officer - Talent Management Chow Sze Sze Maggie, Head of Business Development, Digital Solutions, JOS Cheng Wing Kai Manager - Network Operation Cecilia Cheng Wing Yee Fiona Assistant Manager - Marketing Chow Tak Yin, Yager District Service Network Consultant Cheung Cheuk Fung, Ivan Manager - Project, JOS Chow Wai Kin Alex Senior Manager - Product Development & Management Cheung Chi Ming, Chris Manager - VIP Helpdesk Chow Wai Kwong Ricky Associate Director - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions 5 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Choy Chi Wing Senior Manager - Network Operation, Eng Tat Hang, Terry Manager - Technology Network Development Enterprise Solutions Fa Kam Wing, Terry Associate Director - eSecurity Business Development, Choy Pak Nin, Hydro System Analyst Enterprise Solutions Chu Chi Chung, Daniel Manager - Network Planning Feng Benli, Ben Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions Chu Hoi Yee Christine Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Feng Jingsi, Miko Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Feng Qianmin, Yuki Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chu Hok Yu, Felix Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Feng Yongming, Ben Senior Manager - Network Operations Chu Kin Hang, Kenith Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Fok Wai Leung, WL Associate Director - IT Chu Kin Leung, Alex Director - Business Market and China Business, Fong Chi Keung Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Enterprise Solutions Fong Ka Yuen, Kenny Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Chu Kit Bing Frankie Assistant Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre, Fong Mei Yan, Mandy Officer - Talent Management Enterprise Solutions Fong Wai Tai, Michael Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Chu Kwan Ho, Andy Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions Fong Wai Yin, Wendy Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting, Chu Man Ling, Juran Director, Solution & Service Management, JOS China Enterprise Solutions Chu Ming Yan, Adele Senior Manager - Talent & Organization Development Foog Wilson Kang Ching, Assistant Manager - Technology Network Development Chu Pui Ho Raymond Manager - Solutions Consulting, Enterprise Solutions Wilson Chu Ting Ting, Echo Senior Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions Fung Cheuk Him, Jonathan Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Chu Ying Sun, Sunny Director, Marketing, JOS China Fung Chi Wa, Vincent Manager - Talent Management Chuen Wai Fan, Demi Senior Officer - Customer & Technical Service, Fung Ka Cheong, Tommy Assistant Manager - Business Analysis, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chui Ching Nam, Noddy Shop Manager, Residential Solutions Fung Ka Ho, Kaho Assistant Manager - Information Security Chui King Hei, Jason Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Fung Man Hong, Anthony Deputy Financial Controller Chui Tze On, Daniel General Manager, South China, JOS Fung Man Sing, Roy Senior Manager - Product Management, Chui Wing Ho, Terry Officer - Operation, Residential Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chui Yat Kai Kelvin Senior Technical Consultant, JOS Fung Sze Ming, Ryan Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development Chun Yuk Ting, Christine Senior Officer - Voice Business & Traffic Management, Fung Tak Cheung, Arthur Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS Enterprise Solutions Fung Wai Yuk, May Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Chung Heung Tung, Ivan Analyst - Pricing & Traffic Management, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Fung Wing Ming, Raymond Manager - Service, JOS Chung Ho Wai, Joe Assistant Manager - Customer Experience Management, Fung Wing Tat Justin Manager - Business, JOS Residential Solutions Fung Yun On, Henry Assistant Manager - Quality Management, Chung Hon Kit Senior Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Chung Lai Ha, Canny Senior Consultant, JOS Gan Jun, Kim Service Training Supervisor, Residential Solutions Chung Man Hing, Simon Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Gao Suihong, Abby Senior Officer - Administration Chung Siu Ming Johnny Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Gong Jingjing, Kevin Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chung Ting Chiu Nicholas Manager - Cybersecurity, JOS Guan Minying, Annie Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions Chung Tsz Fai, Paul Manager - Business Analysis, Enterprise Solutions Guan Yisong, Steven Officer - Administration Chung Wai Man, Judy Head of Sales, Public, Education & Health Care, JOS Guo Yulan, Samuel Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Chung Yiu Keung, Cyril Senior Manager - Office Administration, JOS Han Xingyi, Shine Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions Dai Lili, Lily Senior Officer - Finance Han Yuhua, Maggie Officer - Talent Management Deng Qibiao, Benny Associate Director - Talent Engagement He Jiaqi, Elva Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Deng Zhikang, Kevin Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions He Kezai, Sam Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Deng Zhuohe, Jerry Senior Customer Relations Supervisor, He Lijing, Jenny Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions He Wenfeng, Man Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions Dionaldo Justin Bryle Cloud Evangelist Trainee - Cloud Services, Ho Chun Kit Manager - Customer Care Services Bernabe, Justin Enterprise Solutions Ho Hin Fat, Jonathan Engineer Duan Hui, Frank Telemarketing Supervisor Ho Hin Wah, Franco System Analyst 6 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Ho Ka Ho, Kelvin Manager - Finance Ko Chung Shan, Joanna Manager - Intelligent Building Access Ho Kwok Kay, Bruce Senior Manager - Product Management, Ko Kan, Ken Head of Technical Services, JOS Enterprise Solutions Kong Hoi Yin, Joseph System Administrator Ho Kwong Lai Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Koo Lok Man Bonnie Assistant Manager - Marketing Ho Wai Chuen, Frederick Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS Koo Pui Man Jenny Associate Director - Major Account Service Operations, Ho Wai Man, Raymond Senior Manager - Technology Network Development Enterprise Solutions Ho Yin Tsung, Candy Senior Officer - Business Analysis Kung Man Kit, Franco Senior Consultant, JOS Hong Changye, Kay Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions Kwan Chi Ming Engineer Hong Kin Fat, Kelvin Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions Kwan Chun Sing Tommy Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Hu Guangkai, Gk Analyst Programmer Kwan Ka Lok, Edward Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Hu Meina, Mila Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Kwan Ka Yau, William Associate Director - Network Development and Operation Hu Siqi, Cindy Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Kwan Man Wai, Vincent Senior Manager - Cloud Solution Architecture, Huang Bingyong, Allen Assistant Manager - Digital Solutions Enterprise Solutions Huang Fengling, Kubi Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Kwan Tak Wing Whiteside, Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Huang Huiqun, Irene Assistant Unit Manager - Operations Support, Andy Residential Solutions Kwok Che Keung Daniel Manager - Computer Operations, Enterprise Solutions Huang Huiwen, Wymen Officer - Talent Management Kwok Chi Fan, Andy Account Manager, Residential Solutions Huang Jianwei, Mark Telemarketing Supervisor Kwok Ka Yan, Beatrice Assistant Manager - Product Management, Huang Jiehua, Vicky Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Kwok Wai Kin, Stephen Senior Manager - IT Huang Junjie, Vincent Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions Kwok Wing Hiu, Tim Head of China Business, Enterprise Solutions Huang Yongshan, Susana Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions Kwok Wing Tsun, Dickson Account Manager - Service Provider Business, Hui Ho Chi, Thomas Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Hui Leong Kin, Ben Chief Commercial Officer - Residential Solutions Kwok Yu Kai, Samuel Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development Hui Tak Hon Timothy Manager - Operations Kwong Kar Fai Kent Manager - Application Development Hui Tak Wah, Andy Senior Manager, System Integration, JOS Kwong Kwok Keung, Ken Senior Manager - Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Hui Tsun Kit, Sam Manager - Customer Service, JOS Kwong Siu Kei, Russ Associate Principal Consultant, JOS Hui Wai Man, Rex Associate Director - Product Development & Kwong Tsz Yan, Kenneth Manager - Consulting, JOS Management Kwong Wai Fan Noel Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Hui Ying Tat, Alex Senior Officer - System Support Lai Chi Ho Benny Manager - Application Development Hui Zin Yiu Samuel Chief Transformation Officer Lai Chi Kit, Keith Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions Hung Hing Chuen, Steven Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Lai Kwai Ming, Maurice Senior Manager - Business Analysis and Support, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Hung Ka Man Unit Manager, Residential Solutions Lai Man Yiu, Andy Manager - Sales, JOS Hung King Fai, Winnie Manager - Information Security Lai Ni Quiaque, NiQ Group Chief Executive Officer Hung Yin Yung, Winnie Manager - Marketing Lai Sau Wai, Rainse Manager - Business Development & Partnership Ip Che Leung, Stanley Operations Project Manager, Enterprise Solutions Lai Sik Yin, Steven Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions Ip Kong Siu, Maverick Senior Engineer Lai Wan Wah Florence System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Ip Kwok Keung, Ivan Head of Key Commercial & Strategic Alliance, JOS Lai Yee Pang, Clive Manager - IT Applications, JOS Ip Suk Han Clio Head of Advanced Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Lai Yin Ho, Hugo Solution Specialist, Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Ip Wai Ling, Irene Manager - Finance, JOS Lai Yuen Cheung, Giselle Officer - Talent & Organization Development Kam Wing Tak, Tony Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Lam Cheuk Ki, Jeffrey Assistant Manager - Service Provider Business, Kan Hok Fung, Terence Assistant Manager - eSecurity Business Development, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lam Chi Chun, Dennis Senior Consultant, JOS Kan Ka Kin, Martin Senior Manager - Solution Consulting, Enterprise Solutions Lam Chi Hang, Kenji Senior Manager - Business Analysis, Kan Wing Cheung, Jerry Assistant Manager - Network Operation Enterprise Solutions Ko Ching Yan Loretta Associate Director - System Integration & Lam Chi Wai, Vincent Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Lam Christie Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions 7 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Lam Chun Yu, Iris Solution Specialist, Cloud Services, Lee Ching Ching Isabella Assistant Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lam Ka Kin, Matthew Manager - Pre Sales and Project Management, Lee Chun Ho, Leo Officer - Pricing & Traffic Management, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lam Ka Ling, June Director - Business Development & Partnership Lee Chun Yin, Terry Assistant Manager - Network Operation Lam Kwok Tung, Leslie Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Lee Chun Yuen, Andy Manager - Network Development, Enterprise Solutions Lam Kwok Wai, Ray Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Lee Chung Po Brian Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Lam Oi Yiu, Ella Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts, Lee Fun Son, Brian Senior Officer - Solutions Consulting, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lam Pui Pik Monza Project Management Specialist Lee Fung Chi, Maisie Senior Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions Lam Tak Ming Eddy Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions Lee Ka Chun Richard Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Lam Tse Hong, Larry Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Lee Ka Sin, Cassie Senior Officer - Project Administration, Lam Wai Chun, Anthony Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lam Wai Ming, Ray Senior Engineer Lee Kar Chun Cassian Senior Manager - System Integration, Enterprise Solutions Lam Wai Sing Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Lee Kim Ming, Eric Senior Engineer Lam Yat Hang Pierre Project Manager - Project Management, Lee King Tin, Martin Manager - Product Development, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lee Kok Tung, Dickson Assistant Manager - Property Office, Enterprise Solutions Lam Yuet Ling, Juliana Director - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Lee Miu Fun, Fanny Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Lau Chun Ming, Stephen Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Lee Mo Chi, Daniel Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Lau Hoi She Ashley Senior Consultant, JOS Lee Sau Mei, Christy Manager - Sales, JOS Lau Ka Yu, Yolanda Assistant Manager - Finance Lee Shuet Wai, Samantha Associate Director - Corporate Communications, Lau Kin Wah, Andy Associate Director - Customer Retention & Enterprise Solutions Retail, Residential Solutions Lee Shuk Yin, Noel Senior Consultant - Product, JOS Lau Mau Chun Senior Manager - Network Design Lee Si Yeung Simon Assistant Manager - Technology Voice Development Lau Nga Yee, Flora Officer - Talent Management Lee Siu Yin, Anita General Manager - Sales, JOS Lau Tsz Shing, Tony Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Lee Tsz Kwong, Harry Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Lau Wai Hong, Eric Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Lee Wah Fai, William Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting, Lau Wai Kit, Ricky Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lau Wang Fung, Daniel Senior Engineer Lee Wai Lan Carol Officer - Business Support, Enterprise Solutions Lau Wing Keung Andy Chief Commercial Officer - Cloud Services, Lee Wan Shing, Warren Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS Enterprise Solutions Lee Yiu Wa, Ben Manager - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions Lau Yee Ling, Elaine Associate Director - Customer Services & Lei Zhaomin, Raymond Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Business Support, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Lau Yin Ping, Rebecca Executive Secretary Leong Malcolm Associate Director - Legal & Regulatory Law Bing Leung Samuel Senior Manager - Business Solutions, Leong Man Sze, Money Assistant Manager - Credit & Collection Enterprise Solutions Leung Chak Sum, Sam Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Law Chi Kin, Ken Senior Engineer Enterprise Solutions Law Chi Wah, Daniel Unit Manager, Residential Solutions Leung Chau Mei Fenkie Senior Order Processing Clerk - Cloud Services, Law Kwan Chak Manson Manager - Project, JOS Enterprise Solutions Law Kwok Bun Dominic Assistant General Manager - Sales, JOS Leung Che Keung Gary Senior Manager - Service Provider Business, Law Kwong Kin, Colo Assistant Manager - Field Engineering, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Leung Chi Chung, Oliver Senior Technical Consultant, JOS Law Tang Chi Manager - Technology Voice Development Leung Chi Hang, Joe Senior Engineer Law Wing Hong Kenny Manager - Account Service, JOS Leung Chi Ho Edmund Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Leddel Doris Chief Operations Officer - Operations, Leung Chi Ming, Timothy Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Leung Chi Wai Clement Manager - Consulting, JOS Lee Bun Lai Bennet Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Leung Chi Wai Philip Manager - Procurement Lee Chee Ming, Albert Associate Director - Solution Consultancy and Leung Chi Wai, Van Senior Manager - Technical Service, Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions 8 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Leung Chi Wing Michael Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Li Jinling, Ling Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Li Ka Yu, Ryan Associate Director - Marketing Leung Chiu Shun, Nelson Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Li Lai Man, Katherine Head of Network & Telephony, JOS Leung Chun Wing System Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Li Lok Man, Eric Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Leung Chung Hong, Franky Senior Manager - Product, JOS Li Lok, Eddy Manager - Customer Retention & Leung Hip Chun, Thomas Assistant Manager - Mobile Business, Retail, Residential Solutions Enterprise Solutions Li Man Chung, Craig Senior Manager - Customer & Technical Service, Leung Hiu Fung Senior Engineer Enterprise Solutions Leung Ho Yan, Sandy Manager - Talent Management Li Man Hong, Don Associate Director - Solutions Consulting & Leung Jin Peng Danny Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Leung Ka Tai, Andy Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Li Ming Ho, Marco Senior Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions Leung Ka Wai Gary Head of IT Services, JOS Li Qianji, Grace Officer - Talent & Organization Development Leung Ka Yan Eric Chief Operations Officer - Cloud Services, Li Shanheng, Vivi Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Leung Kai Chung, Chris Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail, Li Siu Kuen, Joleyniea Senior Accountant, JOS Enterprise Solutions Li Wai Ching, Phoebe Assistant Manager - Marketing Leung Kar Yee, Carrie Manager - Customer Experience Management, Li Weicheng, Aaron Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Li Weimin, Amy Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions Leung Kim Fai Kavin Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Li Yau Chung, Danny Deputy Chief Technology Officer & Chief Information Leung Kin Kei, Ricky Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Security Officer Leung Kwok Ying, Jennifer Senior Manager - Cloud Service Operations, Li Yixiao, Michelle Assistant Manager - Administration Enterprise Solutions Li Yongming, Roy Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Leung Man Po, Billy Assistant Manager - Project, JOS Li Yucheng, Andrew Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions Leung Mo Yee, Winnie Senior Manager - Product Management, Li Yun Lung Henry Associate Director - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Li Zhikai, Zack Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions Leung Ngan Yung, Annie Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development Lian Siyun, Rainie Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Leung Pik Lai, Priscilla Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions Lian Yuna, Anna Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Leung Po Chung, Joe Senior Manager - Commercial and Retail, Liang Huiya, Wing Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions Enterprise Solutions Liang Jianzhen, Amy Senior Programmer Leung Pui Ling Kanas Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Liang Liqin, Macy Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Leung Siu Fun, Sarah Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Liang Shangqi, Kelvin Senior Telemarketing Supervisor, Residential Solutions Enterprise Solutions Liang Xiaoyun, Niki Senior Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions Leung Siu Kei, Franco Assistant Manager - Application Development Liang Xusheng, Fatas Customer Experience Management Supervisor, Leung Wah Hing, Jacob Senior Manager - Professional Services, JOS Residential Solutions Leung Wai Ching, Crystal Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Liao Weibin, Webber Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Leung Wai Chun, Cindy Associate Director - IT Lim Thiam Keong, Bobby Manager - Service, JOS Leung Wai Hong Franki Assistant Manager - Operation, Enterprise Solutions Lin Chongke, Marvin System Analyst Leung Wai Lun, Alfred Manager - Technology Voice Development Lin Koon Sun, Wilson Assistant Manager - Data Centre, JOS Leung Wing Ho, Ringo Manager - Solutions Consulting, Lin Nga Chi, Gigi Assistant Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Leung Wing Kam, Olivia Assistant Manager - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Lin Wenhui, Venfy System Analyst Leung Wing Sze, Kinki Officer - Customer Relations, Residential Solutions Lin Yim Man, Connie Assistant Manager - Finance Leung Yuen Wah, Meno Senior Engineer Liu Chun Ho, Joe Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions Li Changwei, Jerry Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Liu Chung Wah Maggie Senior Manager - Project Development, Li Chi Lun Alan Manager - Digital Operations, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Li Disheng, Dickson Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Liu Dewen, Terry Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Li Fung Kwan, Mice Senior Officer - Business And Project Support Liu Huimei, May Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions Li Hoi Hong, Tony District Service Network Consultant Liu Kwan Hung, Sam Engineer, Enterprise Solutions 9 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Liu Kwok Hei Assistant Manager - Project Management Mo Pudi, Dennis Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions Liu Sau Wah, Matthew Senior Manager - Product Management, Mok Ka Ki, Jacky Assistant Manager - Marketing Enterprise Solutions Mok Kwok Wing Kenneth Associate Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Liu Shing Kai, Frank Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Mok Lai Wah, Juliana Executive Secretary, JOS Liu Wai Sze, John Associate Director - IOT, Enterprise Solutions Mok Lap Wai, Alan Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Liu Yanfen, Evon Senior Manager - Finance & Legal Mung Wai Kin, Warren Senior Manager - Telesales, Residential Solutions Lo Chi Shing, Terry Senior Engineer Ng Chi Ho, Mikron Chief Commercial Officer - Business Market and Lo Chi Wing, Roger Assistant Manager - Network Operation, China Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Ng Chi Kong David Senior Engineer Lo Ka Chung, Jacky Manager - Technical Service Ng Chi Ming Samson Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Lo Lai Ching, Fanny Senior Consultant, JOS Enterprise Solutions Lo Pui Chun Louis Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales, Ng Chuen Sek, Patrick Senior Engineer Enterprise Solutions Ng Ho Man Patrick Deputy Head of Macau, JOS Lo Suk Yee, Maggie Manager - Marketing, JOS Ng Kai Wah, Matthew Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Lo Wing Sze, Cecilia Manager - International Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Lok To Lim, Tony Manager - Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Ng Kwok Kei, Eddie Senior Manager - Mobile Sales, Residential Solutions Lou Tit Fun, Elsie Executive Secretary, Enterprise Solutions Ng Kwok Yin, Jeff Manager - AWS Solution Architecture, Loy Xin Wern, Kimberly Officer - Talent Management Enterprise Solutions Lu Jiahao, Aries System Analyst Ng Lai King, Yoyo Associate Director - Marketing Lu Qingxia, Silver Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions Ng Man Lung, Calvin Senior Manager - Sales, Residential Solutions Lu Zhijie, Sunny Officer - Talent & Organization Development Ng Man Piu, Bill Assistant Manager - Network Operation Lui Chi Wan Stephen Director - IT Ng Mei Fung, Ami Assistant Manager - Marketing Lui Chui Yu, Doris Senior Account Manager - Strategic Accounts, Ng Oy Kwan Kevin Senior Programmer Enterprise Solutions Ng Pak Kei Ricky Senior Officer - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions Lui Pui Kim, Kingson Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales, Ng Ping Fai, Daniel Manager - Service, JOS Enterprise Solutions Ng San San, Sangela Manager - Business, JOS Lui Shing Oi, Barry Manager - Service, JOS Ng Suet Yin, Blondie Manager - Quality Enhancement Lui Tsz Wai Ava Manager - Marketing Ng Tsing Pui, Thomas Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Luk Man Yan, Iris Senior Officer - Organization Development Ng Wing Fai, Andy Manager - IT Luk Yin Tat, Terence Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Ngai Chi Hang Thompson Senior Officer - Quality Enhancement Luo Yuming, Paul Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Ngai Chi Hang, Jason Project Manager - Project Management, Ma Cheung Tang, Daniel Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Ma Chi Hing, Matchy Manager - Marketing, JOS Or Kwok Pun, Martin Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Ma Chi Wah, Nelson Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Ou Jiancong, Jethro Senior Manager - IT Ma Hoi Lam, Karen Assistant Manager - Audit and Risk Ou Jianquan, Ken Account Manager - Major Accounts, Ma Hok Yeung, Patrick Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Ma Sai Yeung, Bryan Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Pan Di, Derek Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Mak Ho Cheung, Howard Unit Manager, Residential Solutions Pan Xiangqi, Mickey Senior Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Mak Kam Keung Raymond Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Residential Solutions Mak Tsui King, Joe Senior Manager - Strategic Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Pang Ka Yee, Angie Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Mak Wan Ming, Mark Senior System Engineer Pang Kin Wah, Jordy Senior Consultant, JOS Man Ka Lok, Mike Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Pang Shuk Han, Sharon Manager - Business Process Management Man Kam Ching Chingmy Manager - Global Conferencing Call Centre, Pang Siu Wai, Peter Associate Director - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Man Siu Chung Senior Manager - eSecurity Design, Enterprise Solutions Pang Sze Yan, Florence Senior Manager - IT, JOS Man Yiu Hung Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Pau Wai Man Carol Senior Manager - Business Solutions, Mei Wai Ming Jacky Associate Director - China Business, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Ming Tsz Kin, Kenneth Manager - Consulting, JOS Po Christine Wen Yan, Marketing Trainee Mo Kwan Leung, Kenny Senior Manager - SOC Operations, Enterprise Solutions Christine 10 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Poon Ka Chun, Karl Project Manager - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Tam Man Shan Head of Audit and Risk Poon Mei Ling Ariel Head of Sales, Strategic Accounts, JOS Tam Pak Hing, David Project Manager (JOS) Poon Ming Chun, Steven Customer Experience Manager Tam Shu Chuen, Bruce Analyst Programmer Poon Pik Ying, Annie Personal Assistant to Chief Commercial Officer - Tam Shuk Ling Tina Assistant Manager - Network Operation Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Tam Siu Yun, Jason Senior Manager - IT System Operations Poon Ying Ming Manager - Service, JOS Tam Suk Fan, Elsa Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions Pun Chun Man, Susanna Senior Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Tam Sze Kit Ricky Manager - Project, JOS Qiu Jianming, Dick Senior Manager, Enterprise solutions Tam Wah Ying, Elvis Assistant Manager - Service, JOS Qiu Jingna, Jeana Officer - Administration Tan Bishan, Stephanie Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Qiu Sibo, Boaris Senior Manager - IT Tan Chunyan, Choye Unit Manager - Operations Support, Residential Solutions San Siu Wing Principal Architect, JOS Tan Kok Peng Agnes Chief Legal Officer See Man Li Sally Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Tan Man Chung, Gabriel Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Shek Tsz Dik Manager - Network Design Tan Sze Jye, CJ Senior Manager - Business Planning, Enterprise Solutions Shi Guohao, Rason Manager - Information Technology Tan Teow Boon, Sam Chief Innovation Officer Shin Tao Wo, Kelvin Assistant Manager - Customer Service, Tan Zhiyong, Mark Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Tang Chi Biu Gary Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction Shiu Chui Shan Trasan Associate Director - Customer Retention & Retail, Tang Chi Ho, Brandon Assistant Manager - Digital Residential Solutions Tang Hiu Pan, Herbert Senior Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Shiu Yung Yin, Elinor Chief Marketing Officer - Residential Solutions Tang Kin Tung Senior District Service Network Consultant Shum Ka Yee, Fantastine Associate Director - Business Process Management & Tang Nga Wai, Joanne Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Technical Service Tang Po Kwan, Emily Product Manager, Enterprise Solutions Shum Wai Yuen, Martin Senior Manager - Pre Sales And Project Management, Tang Sio Kuong, Ben Senior Engineer Enterprise Solutions Tang Suk Kwan, Christine Senior Manager - Product, JOS Sin Ka Shun Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Tang Wang Shun, Wilson Associate Director - Information Security Sin Man Kuen Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Tao Jiajie, Danny Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Sin Wai Kin, Edward Manager - Finance, JOS Tao Xiaopeng, Rik Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Siu Chi Chung, Jones Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Ting Man Sin, Nick Manager - Technology Network Development Siu Kwong Yiu, Peter Senior Consultant, JOS Ting Man Wa, Taylor General Manager - Sales, JOS Siu Wing Keung, Wk Manager - Service, JOS To Chun Fung, Alan Solution Architecture Trainee - Cloud Services, So Cheuk Yin, Ivan Senior Manager - Network Operation Enterprise Solutions So Fu Cheung, Sokee Senior Consultant, JOS To Man Fai, Larry Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions So Pak Wah, Steven Senior Manager - Sales, JOS To Suk Fai, Toby Assistant Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions So Wing Ching, Alvina Manager - Professional Services, JOS To Tak Siu, Adonis Senior Manager - Sales Administration, JOS So Yuk Fung Project Manager - Project Management, To Wa Chung, Terry Assistant Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Tong Wing Yee, Wing Senior Manager - Business Process Management, Song Dongping, Rebecca Senior Officer - Finance Enterprise Solutions Su Licai, Sue Unit Manager - Service Training, Residential Solutions Tsang Chiu Ming, Michael Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Suen Ka Lun, Wilson Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Tsang Kok Bong, Aries System Analyst Sun Cheung Kee, Keith Senior Technical Consultant, JOS Tsang Kwok Hang Elton Associate Director - Cloud Security, Sung Chin Wai, Storm Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Tsang Man To Senior Engineer Sy Shun Wai, David Manager - IT Tsang Ming Ming, Ada Assistant Manager - Corporate Communications Sze Chun Kit, Kaden Assistant Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions Tsang Siu Hung, Gary Senior Engineer Sze Chung Fung, Brian Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Tsang Tjin Ket Mien, Joe Senior Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions Sze Ka Hung, Danny Senior Manager - Solution Consultancy & Tsang Tsz Ming, Mingo Associate Director - Retail & Strategic Projects, Special Project Management, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Szeto Kwun Wai, Yoyo Assistant Manager - Learning and Development, JOS Tsang Wan Shun Cannie Head of Group Marketing, JOS Tai Kei, Jason Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Tsang William Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting, Tai Yu King Account Servicing Manager, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions 11 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Tse Chi Chiu, Johnny Assistant Manager - Service, JOS Wong Ho Chuen Holly Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Tse Chun Wa Jeffery Senior Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Enterprise Solutions Tse Ka Wa, Kelvin Manager - Consulting, JOS Wong Ho Pan, Kiff Senior Shop Manager, Residential Solutions Tse Ka Yie, Sally Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Wong Hong Yee, Connie Deputy Financial Controller, Enterprise Solutions Tse Pak Chim, Jim Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Wong Hung Wai Assistant Manager - Network Development Tse Pui Kwan, Anna Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Tse Siu Kei, Patrick Senior Manager - Network Operation, Wong Ka Chai Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Wong Ka Wai, Kiwi Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Tse Yan Kei, Michelle Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Wong Kam Fai Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Tse Yuet Wah, Agnes Assistant Manager - Service, JOS Wong Kam Hung Engineer Tso Tsz Lung Officer - Technical Support Wong Kit Hang, Steven Manager - Commercial and Retail, Enterprise Solutions Tsoi Ho Yin Engineer Wong Kit Yi, Windy Associate Director - Talent Management Tsoi Kam Fung, Karina Associate Director - System Integration, Wong Kwai Shim, Bonnie Manager - Operations Management Enterprise Solutions Wong Kwan Po, Jason Security Administrator - Information Security Tsui Ching Sum, Ivy Executive Secretary, JOS Wong Kwok Sing Gary Manager - Technology Network Development Tsui Kwok Ho, Eric Associate Director - Network Operation, Wong Kwong Ming Senior Engineer Enterprise Solutions Wong Lok Kan, Lucas Assistant Manager - Marketing Tsui Yik Ki, Amy Senior Officer - Talent Management Wong Lok Shan, Sandy Manager - Corporate Social Investment Tsui Yiu Chung, Luke Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions Wong Man Hau, Tony Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts Tung Hoi Yan, Candy Senior Consultant, JOS Enterprise Solutions Tung Ki Lok, Peter Associate Director - Carrier Business, Wong Oi Yee, June Officer - Finance, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Wong Pak Keung, Danny Manager - Network Design & Construction Wa Ka Wai, Patrick Manager - Business Analysis & Marketing Wong Pak Lin, Thomas Manager - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Wan Yiu Wa, Nick Account Manager - Major Accounts, Wong Po Wang Jeffrey Senior Consultant, JOS Enterprise Solutions Wong Pui Yi Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Wang Kun, Venus Customer Experience Management Supervisor, Wong Sau Yung, Helen Assistant Manager - Procurement Residential Solutions Wong Siu Fun, Tiffany Senior Officer - Building Access, Enterprise Solutions Wang Nuanji, Kiki Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Experience Wong Siu Kai, Frankie Senior Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Management, Residential Solutions Enterprise Solutions Wang Xiaorong, Sharon Customer Relations Supervisor, Residential Solutions Wong Siu Lun, Alan Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions Wang Yongxiang, Dicky Senior Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Wong Sum Yuet, Raymond Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts, Wang Ziqi, Jackie Analyst Programmer Enterprise Solutions Watt Chun Man Adrian Chief Commercial Officer - Carrier Business And Wong Sum Yuet, Renee Consultant, JOS Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Wong Tak Fai, Alvin Manager - Technology Network Development Wong Che Wai Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Wong Tak Shing, Andy Assistant Manager - Application Development Wong Cheuk Ting, Cheuk Manager - Business Support Systems Wong Tak Shing, Boris Associate Director - Commercial and Retail, Wong Chi Hang, Harry Business Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Enterprise Solutions Wong Chi Hung, Jerry Project Manager - Project Management, Wong Wa Sing Engineer Enterprise Solutions Wong Wai Chung Manager - Network Operation, Enterprise Solutions Wong Chi Leung Bee Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Wong Wai Ki, Edwin Senior Engineer Wong Chi Luen, Joseph Assistant Principal Consultant, JOS Wong Wai Kwong Charles Senior Manager - Consulting, JOS Wong Chun Pong, James Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Wong Wai Lim, Wallace Team Lead - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Wong Chung Hong, Stephen Manager - Finance Wong Wing Cheong, Jan Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales, Wong Chung Kin David Senior Manager, Project Management Office, JOS Enterprise Solutions Wong Chung Lam, David Manager - Building Access Wong Wing Sze Sannie Senior Manager - Human Resources, JOS Wong Hang Ming, Mark Manager - AWS Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Wong Wing Yu, Stephen Assistant Manager - Field Engineering, Enterprise Solutions Wong Har Yung, Ivy Manager - Business & Sales Support, Enterprise Solutions Wong Yick Man, Celia Senior Manager - Sales, JOS Wong Hing Fan Engineer Wong Yik Sing, Michael Assistant Manager - Product Development & Wong Ho Cheung, Howard Account Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Management, Enterprise Solutions 12 TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE TALENT FULL NAME BUSINESS TITLE Wong Yue Kit Andrew Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Wong Yuen Kwan, Laura Assistant Manager - Information Security Wong Yuen Ping, Tina Senior Account Manager - Major Accounts Enterprise Solutions Woo Jar Bao Jojo Assistant Manager - Corporate Sales, Enterprise Solutions Woo Kwok Sang, John Assistant Manager - Technical Consulting, JOS Woo Wai Yin, Cody Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects, Enterprise Solutions Wu Jingyi, Cherrie Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions Wu Sze Kit, Ryan Assistant Manager - Information Security Wu Wai Man, Raymond Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions Wu Wai Shan, Joely Solution Specialist - Cloud Services, Enterprise Solutions Wu Weibin, Whybee Senior Programmer Wu Yuanqiong, Moon Officer - Finance Xia Dongmei, Mary Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise Solutions Xian Biying, Bini Assistant Unit Manager - Service Quality Management, Residential Solutions Xiao Li, Sherry Senior Unit Manager - Operations Support, Residential Solutions Xiao Minyi, Stacey Officer - Project Management Xiao Zhuoying, Helen Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Xu Fengyi, Nancy Manager - Quality Management, Enterprise Solutions Xu Jieqi, Joe System Analyst Xu Jinghuan, Echo Assistant Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Yam Cheuk Sang, Chris Assistant Manager - Network Operation Enterprise Solutions Yang Mingjie, Kit Technical Lead Yang Xiao, Terry Unit Manager - Operations Support, Enterprise solutions Yau Ka Ming, Steven Associate Director - Technology Voice Development Yau Kwok Ming, Thomas Senior Engineer, Enterprise Solutions Yeung Bun Yin, Ben Chief Commercial Officer - Business Development & Partnership Yeung Cham Pan, Bennett Senior Technical Consultant, JOS Yeung Cheung Wai, Johnny Manager - IT, Enterprise Solutions Yeung Chu Kwong, William Executive Vice-Chairman Yeung Hon Ho, Roy Senior Systems Analyst, Enterprise Solutions Yeung Ka Lam, Alvin Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Yeung Kim Ping, KP Director - IT, Enterprise Solutions Yeung Kwong Cheung, Associate Director - International Business Charles Enterprise Solutions Yeung Man Chung, Wilson Senior Manager - IT Yeung Tak Wa William, Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Solutions & Billy JOS Group Yeung Tat Yin, Ricky Assistant Manager - Solutions Consulting Enterprise Solutions Yeung Tim Yee, Janet Director - Talent Engagement - Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group Yeung Wing Hon, Teddy Engineer Yeung Wing Yiu, Reese Consultant, JOS Yeung Wun Wun, Nicole Senior Manager - Carrier Business, Enterprise Solutions Yew Sum, Sam Manager - Consulting, JOS Yick Ka Ki, Jacky Officer - Technology Consultant, Enterprise Solutions Yim Wai Ho Fanko Senior Manager - Marketing Yip Chi Fai, Marco Security Administrator - Information Security Yip Ka Wai Boris Senior Manager - Mobile Business, Enterprise Solutions Yip Ka Wun, Calvin Solutions Manager, Enterprise Solutions Yip Wai Yin, Karen Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Yip Wing Bun Leslie Senior Account Manager - Corporate Sales Enterprise Solutions Yip Yuen Wai, Jason Senior Engineer Yiu Cheung Lung Alex Assistant Manager - Retail & Strategic Projects Enterprise Solutions Yu Caijun, Choice Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Yu Lok Yuen, Joe Assistant Manager - Network Design & Construction Yu Weibin, Ben Senior Officer - Systems Support Yu Wing Yan Manager - Marketing, Enterprise Solutions Yuan Yanlan, Kiki Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Yue Kam Hung, Kelvin Manager - Major Accounts, Enterprise Solutions Yue Yun Ting Senior Engineer Yuen Man, Simon Senior Officer - Product Management, Enterprise Solutions Yuen Mei Ting, Winnie Assistant Manager - Talent Management Yuen Wing Kei, Asanda Analyst Programmer, Enterprise Solutions Yung Chi Ho Jackie Senior Officer - Network Commercial Yung Hung Man, Alfred Manager - Network Commercial Planning Zeng Cong, Queeny Assistant Unit Manager, Enterprise solutions Zeng Lihua, Kennie Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zeng Yunchan, Ann Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhang Hanyu, Toro Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Zhang Jian, Jacky Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions Zhang Lihuan, Emilie Customer Service Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Zhang Suiying, Micki Quality Management Supervisor, Enterprise Solutions Zhang Yanhong, Debora Assistant Manager - Talent Management Zhang Zhu, Mark Assistant Sales Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhao Jiejing, Crystal Officer - Finance Zhao Junchao, Jackco Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhao Xinen, Yen Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Zheng Minchao, Janus Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zheng Peiying, Pat Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Zhi Meihao, Miko Senior Unit Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhong Kanwei, Ivan Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhong Lisi, Will Senior Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions Zhong Ruiyun, Moon Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development Zhou Jiajie, Jerry Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zhu Ailing, Yuki Unit Manager - Customer Retention, Residential Solutions Zhu Junjie, Jason Analyst Programmer Zhu Qianting, Angel Senior Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions Zou, Siliang, Cici Unit Manager - Customer Service, Residential Solutions 13 Attachments Original document

