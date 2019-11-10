Log in
HKBN : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

0
11/10/2019

HKBN Ltd.

香港 寬頻有限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1310

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

Number of shares to which this proxy form relates1

I/We2

of

being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares of HK$0.0001 each in the abovenamed company (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the meeting,

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at WOW Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR4

AGAINST4

1

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and

auditors for the year ended 31 August 2019.

2

To declare a final dividend of 36 HK cents per share for the year ended 31 August 2019.

3(a)

(i)

To re-elect Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI as an Executive Director.

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI as a Non-executive Director.

(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Teck Chien KONG as a Non-executive Director.

(iv)

To re-elect Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW as an Independent Non-executive Director.

3(b)

To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 August 2019.

4

To re-appoint KPMG as the independent auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next

annual general meeting and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

5

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares not exceeding 10%

of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

6

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares not exceeding 10% of the

issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

7

To extend the general mandate to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company under resolution

number 5 to include the number of shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate to repurchase shares

under resolution number 6.

Dated this

day of

2019.

Signature(s)5

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting," and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.
    ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
  6. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (the "Address") not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be).
  7. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment of such meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

"PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company and/or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the Address."

Disclaimer

HKBN Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
