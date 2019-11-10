HKBN : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication(s)

HKBN Ltd.
香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1310
12 November 2019
Dear New Registered Shareholders,
Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication(s)
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for the receipt of future corporate communication(s) (the "Corporate Communication(s)") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form in the following manners:
to read future Corporate Communication(s) published on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.net(the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or
to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communication(s); or
to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communication(s); or
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication(s).
For the purposes of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark "✓" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or delivery to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 12 December 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving all future Corporate Communications in Website Version only. A notification of the publication of Corporate Communications will be sent to you by post when the relevant Corporate Communications are published on the website of the Company.
If you choose to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form, the Company will send the Corporate Communications in your selected language(s) to you unless and until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in writing or via email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hkthat you wish to receive the Corporate Communications in the other (or both) language(s) or by electronic means (i.e. the Website Version). You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by sending an email to the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request to change the choice of language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon your request, promptly send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
HKBN Ltd.
Bradley Jay HORWITZ
Chairman
Shareholder Name and Address:
股東之姓名及地址:
Reply Form 回 條
To: HKBN Ltd. (the "Company")
致：香港寬頻有限公司（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 1310)
( 股份代號：1310）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
183 Queen's Road East
合和中心 17M 樓
Wanchai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication(s) as indicated below:
我／我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (✓) in the following boxes) (請於下列其中一個空格內加上「✓」號)
read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication(s) published on the Company's website in place of receiving
printed copies; OR
瀏覽在公司網站發佈之所有日後公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication(s).
同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Name(s) of registered shareholder(s)#
Date
登記股東姓名#
日期
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Registered shareholder(s) registered address
登記股東的登記地址
Contact telephone number
Signature(s)
|
聯絡電話號碼
簽署
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Reply Form from the Company's website.
假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes:
附註：
Terms used in this Reply Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the letter to the Shareholders dated 12 November 201 9.
本回條中所用之詞彙與日期為 2019 年 11 月 12 日寄發予股東之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。
A printed copy of the notification letter will be sent to you by post when Corporate Communication(s) is/are posted on the Company's website.
本公司將向 閣下寄發有關已在本公司網站刊載的公司通訊文件之通知信函印刷本。
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form by 12 December 2019, you will be deemed to consent to receiving the Website Version only until and unless you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
倘本公司於 2019 年 12 月 12 日或之前未有收到妥為填寫及簽署之回條，則 閣下將獲視為已同意僅收取網上版本，直至及除非 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司之香港股份過戶 登記分處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵方式發送至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
4. By selection to read the Website Version of the Corporate Communication(s) published on the Company's website in place of rec eiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive
the right to receive the Corporate Communication(s) in printed form.
在選擇瀏覽網上版本以代替收取印刷本後，閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊文件印刷本的權利。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in
order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or send a notice to
the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's email at hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
上述指示適用於寄發予本公司股東之所有日後公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司香港股份過戶登記分處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，或把通知以電郵方式發送至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk予本公司香港股份過戶登記分處另作選擇為止。
This Reply Form with no box marked, with more than one box marked, or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void at the discretion of the Company.
在本回條上，如沒有在方格內劃上(✓)號，或在超過一個方格內劃上(✓)號或填寫不正確，在本公司酌情決定後將告無效。
Personal Data Collection:
收集個人資料:
The Personal Data is collected for the purposes of verifying and recording your preferred language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communication(s) and the delivery of the said documents. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Your Personal Data would be collected by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, who is acting for
and on behalf of the Company, solely for the purposes stated herein above.
閣下的個人資料乃獲收集作以下用途：核實及記錄 閣下就收取公司通訊文件之語言及方式所作出的選擇，以及發送前述文件。 閣下乃自願向本公司提供 閣下的個人資料。香 港股份過戶登記分處會代表本公司收集 閣下的個人資料僅作上文所示之用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data by reasonable notice in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of the Ho ng Kong Branch Share
Registrar at the address mentioned above, or by call to the enquiry hotline at (852) 2 862 8688. For the avoidance of doubt, the term "Personal Data" used in this Reply Form has the
same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong Special Admini strative Region of the People's Republic of China.
閣下有權在給予合理時間下，向香港股份過戶登記分處的私隱條例事務主任（地址見上文所示）寄發書面通知或致電查詢熱線 (852) 2862 8688 要求查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人 資料。為免存疑，本回條中所指的個人資料與中華人民共和國香港特別行政區法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》中所指的「個人資料」具有相同涵義。
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
當 閣下寄回本回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港