HKBN : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication(s)

HKBN Ltd.

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1310

12 November 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication(s)

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for the receipt of future corporate communication(s) (the "Corporate Communication(s)") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form in the following manners:

to read future Corporate Communication(s) published on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.net (the " Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communication(s); or to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communication(s); or to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication(s).

For the purposes of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark "✓" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or delivery to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 12 December 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving all future Corporate Communications in Website Version only. A notification of the publication of Corporate Communications will be sent to you by post when the relevant Corporate Communications are published on the website of the Company.

If you choose to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form, the Company will send the Corporate Communications in your selected language(s) to you unless and until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in writing or via email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hkthat you wish to receive the Corporate Communications in the other (or both) language(s) or by electronic means (i.e. the Website Version). You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by sending an email to the email address as indicated above specifying your name, address and request to change the choice of language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon your request, promptly send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HKBN Ltd.

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

Chairman