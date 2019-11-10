HKBN : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HKBN Ltd.
香港寬頻有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1310
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HKBN
Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at WOW
Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong
Kong for the following purposes:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
As ordinary business:
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and auditors for the year ended 31 August 2019.
To declare the final dividend of 36 HK cents per share for the year ended 31 August 2019.
3(a) (i) To re-elect Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI as an Executive Director of the Company.
To re-elect Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI as a Non-executive Director of the Company.
To re-elect Mr. Teck Chien KONG as a Non-executive Director of the Company.
To re-elect Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.
3(b) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 August 2019.
4 To re-appoint KPMG as the independent auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
5 "That:
subject to paragraph (c), the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot and issue additional shares in the share capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers either during or after the Relevant Period be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;
the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below); (ii) an issue of shares under any options granted under the share option schemes adopted by the Company; or (iii) an issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend pursuant to any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of passing of this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any subdivision and consolidation of shares after passing of this resolution) and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the laws of the Cayman Islands or the Articles of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors of the Company to holders of shares, or any class of shares, on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
"That:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares in the capital of the Company, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the total number of shares to be purchased by the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Hong Kong Code on Share Repurchases pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period, shall be no more than 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing this Resolution, and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the laws of the Cayman Islands or the Articles of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
"That conditional upon ordinary resolution numbered 6 set out above being duly passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 5 be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the total number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 6, provided that such an amount shall
not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution."
By Order of the Board
HKBN Ltd.
Bradley Jay HORWITZ
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 November 2019
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
12th Floor, Trans Asia Centre
18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung
New Territories
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof or, in the case of a member which is a corporation, under its seal or the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised, must be delivered to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Thursday, 12 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. All transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 in order to establish the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM ("Entitlement to AGM"). The record date for the Entitlement to AGM will be on Thursday, 12 December 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG
Mr. Bradley Jay HORWITZ (Chairman)
Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI
Mr. Stanley CHOW
Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP
Non-executive Directors
Ms. Deborah Keiko ORIDA
Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI
Mr. Teck Chien KONG
Where the English and the Chinese texts conflict, the English text prevails.