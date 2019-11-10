HKBN : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKBN Ltd.

香港寬頻有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1310

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HKBN

Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at WOW

Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong

Kong for the following purposes:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

As ordinary business:

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and auditors for the year ended 31 August 2019. To declare the final dividend of 36 HK cents per share for the year ended 31 August 2019.

3(a) (i) To re-elect Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI as an Executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI as a Non-executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Teck Chien KONG as a Non-executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

3(b) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 August 2019.

4 To re-appoint KPMG as the independent auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.