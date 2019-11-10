HKBN : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form - Publication of 2019 Annual Report, Circular and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Log in
0
11/10/2019 | 11:55pm EST

HKBN Ltd.

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code: 1310

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

12 November 2019

Dear non-registered holders (Note 1),

Notification of publication of 2019 annual report, circular and notice of annual general meeting (the "Current Corporate Communications")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communications of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the said websites, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it by post to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk. We will promptly send the printed form of the said documents to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed copy will apply to all future Corporate Communication(s) (Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar otherwise or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HKBN Ltd.

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

Chairman

Notes: 1. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication(s) from the Company.

2. "Corporate Communication(s)" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form (applicable to registered shareholders only).

致非登記持有人（附註 1

2019 年年報、通函及股東周年大會通告（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

我們欣然通知 閣下香港寬頻有限公司（「本公司」）的是次公司通訊文件之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net 「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk

倘 閣下因任何理由在前述網站收取或接收是次公司通訊文件上出現困難， 閣下可填妥本函背面之申請表格並郵寄予本公司之香港 股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或電 郵至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk。我們將於接到 閣下要求時，儘快向 閣下免費發送前述文件之印刷本。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及交回申請表格以索取是次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於本公司所有日 後公司通訊文件（附註 2），直至 閣下通知香港股份過戶登記分處另作安排或停止持有本公司的股份為止。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時，致電香港股份過戶登記分處查詢熱線(852)

2862 8688 查 詢。

代 表

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

主 席

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 1 1 1 2

附註： 1. 本函乃向本公司非登記持有人發出，非登記持有人所持之本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，表示欲收取本公司的公司通訊文件。

2. 「公司通訊文件」包括本公司將予發出以供本公司股東參考或處理之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通 函及 代表委任表格（僅適用於登記股東）。

Non-registered holder Name and Address:

非登記持有人之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: HKBN Ltd. (the "Company")

致：香港寬頻有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1310)

( 股份代號：1310

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communication(s) in the manner as indicated below:

我／我們希望以下列方式收取是次公司通訊文件及所有日後公司通訊文件：

(Please mark ONLY ONEin the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「」號)

to receive the printed English version ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions .

同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of non-registered holder(s)

Date

非登記持有人姓名

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽署

Notes:

附註：

  1. If you choose the website version, and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication(s), you will promptly upon
    request be sent the Corporate Communication(s) in printed form free of charge.
    倘 閣下選擇網上版本，卻因任何理由在收取或接收公司通訊文件上出現任何困難，則本公司將按 閣下要求儘快免費發送公司通訊文件之印刷本。
  2. All future Corporate Communication(s) in both the English and Chinese versions will be available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.net and
    HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk..
    所有日後公司通訊文件之英文本及中文本將於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net 及「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk 登載。
  3. Personal Data Collection:
    收集個人資料:
    1. The Personal Data is collected for the purposes of verifying and recording your preferred language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communication(s) and the delivery of the said documents. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary b asis. Your Personal Data would be collected by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, who is acting for and on behalf of the Company, solely for the pu rposes stated herein above.
      閣下的個人資料乃獲收集作以下用途：核實及記錄 閣下就收取公司通訊文件之語言及方式所作出的選擇，以及發送前述文件。 閣下乃自

願向本公司提供 閣下的個人資料。香港股份過戶登記分處會代表本公司收集 閣下的個人資料僅作上文所示之用途。

(ii)

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data by reasonable notice in writing to the Priva cy Compliance Officer of

the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the address mentioned above, or by call to the enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688. For the avoidance of

doubt, the term "Personal Data" used in this Request Form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Priva cy) Ordinance,

Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

閣下有權在給予合理時間下，向香港股份過戶登記分處的私隱條例事務主任（地址見上文所示）寄發書面通知或致電查詢熱線 (852) 2862

8688 要求查閱及 或修改 閣下的個人資料。為免存疑，本申請表格中所指的「個人資料」與中華人民共和國香港特別行政區法例第 486

《個人資料（私隱）條例》中所指的「個人資料」具有相同涵義。

  1. Should you have any queries relating to this Request Form, please call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688.
    閣下如對本申請表格有任何疑問，請致電查詢熱線(852) 2862 8688
  2. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存疑，本公司不會接受任何在本申請表格上之額外指示。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

當 閣下寄回本申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

v.2 March 2016

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

HKBN Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:54:09 UTC
