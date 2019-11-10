HKBN : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form - Publication of 2019 Annual Report, Circular and Notice of Annual General Meeting

HKBN Ltd.

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code: 1310

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

12 November 2019

Dear non-registered holders (Note 1),

Notification of publication of 2019 annual report, circular and notice of annual general meeting (the "Current Corporate Communications")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communications of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the said websites, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it by post to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk. We will promptly send the printed form of the said documents to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed copy will apply to all future Corporate Communication(s) (Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar otherwise or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HKBN Ltd.

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

Chairman

Notes: 1. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication(s) from the Company.

2. "Corporate Communication(s)" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form (applicable to registered shareholders only).

致非登記持有人（附註 1）：

2019 年年報、通函及股東周年大會通告（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

我們欣然通知 閣下香港寬頻有限公司（「本公司」）的是次公司通訊文件之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net 及「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk。

倘 閣下因任何理由在前述網站收取或接收是次公司通訊文件上出現困難， 閣下可填妥本函背面之申請表格並郵寄予本公司之香港 股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或電 郵至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk。我們將於接到 閣下要求時，儘快向 閣下免費發送前述文件之印刷本。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及交回申請表格以索取是次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於本公司所有日 後公司通訊文件（附註 2），直至 閣下通知香港股份過戶登記分處另作安排或停止持有本公司的股份為止。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時，致電香港股份過戶登記分處查詢熱線(852)

2862 8688 查 詢。

代 表

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

主 席

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 1 2 日

附註： 1. 本函乃向本公司非登記持有人發出，非登記持有人所持之本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，表示欲收取本公司的公司通訊文件。

2. 「公司通訊文件」包括本公司將予發出以供本公司股東參考或處理之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通 函及 代表委任表格（僅適用於登記股東）。