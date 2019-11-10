HKBN : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Publication of 2019 Annual Report, Circular, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

HKBN Ltd.
香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock Code: 1310
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
12 November 2019
Dear registered shareholders,
Notification of publication of 2019 annual report, circular, notice of annual general meeting and proxy form (the "Current Co rporate Communications")
We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communications of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
You may at any time choose (or be deemed to have consented) to receive, free of charge, Corporate Communication(s) (as defined below) either in printed form or via the above websites; and either in English language version only, or Chinese language version only or both English and Chinese language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netor HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you wish to change your preferred language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) in future, please provide written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you have difficulty in gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications on the website of the Company for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
"Corporate Communication(s)" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form (applicable to registered shareholders only).
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
HKBN Ltd.
Bradley Jay HORWITZ
Chairman
致登記股東：
2019 年年報、通函、股東周年大會通告及代表委任表格（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知
我們欣然通知 閣下香港寬頻有限公司（「本公司」）的是次公司通訊文件之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net及「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk。
儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊文件（定義見下文）收取方式或語言版本的選擇（或獲視為已同意），但仍可以隨時更改有 關選擇，轉為以印刷本或通過上述網站收取及只收取英文印刷本、或只收取中文印刷本、或同時收取英文及中文印刷本，費用全 免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請 閣下填妥本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投 寄，毋須貼上郵票）。申請表格請寄回香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合 和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net或「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。
如 閣下日後欲更改收取本公司通訊文件的語言版本或收取方式，請以書面形式電郵至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或郵寄至香 港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處收。如 閣下因任何理由閱覽於本公司網站登載之是次 公司通訊文件時遇有困難，我們將於接到 閣下要求時，盡快向 閣下免費發送所要求的是次公司通訊文件的印刷本。
「公司通訊文件」包括本公司將予發出以供本公司股東參考或處理之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、 通函及代表委任表格（僅適用於登記股東）。
閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時，致電香港股份過戶登記分處查詢熱線(852)
2862 8688 查詢。
代 表
香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司
主 席
Bradley Jay HORWITZ
謹 啟
2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 1 2 日
Shareholder Name and Address:
股東之姓名及地址:
Request Form 申請表格
-
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website.
假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes: 附註：
-
If you choose the website version, and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication(s), you will promptly upon request be sent the Corporate Communication(s) in printed form free of charge.
倘 閣下選擇網上版本，卻因任何理由在收取或接收公司通訊文件上出現任何困難，則本公司將按 閣下要求儘快免費發送公司通訊文件之印刷本。
-
All future Corporate Communication(s) in both the English and Chinese versions will be available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
所有日後公司通訊文件之英文本及中文本將於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net及「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。
-
Personal Data Collection:
收集個人資料:
-
-
The Personal Data is collected for the purposes of verifying and recording your preferred language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communication(s) and the delivery of the said documents. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Your Personal Data would be collected by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, who is acting for and on behalf of the Company, solely for the purposes stated herein above.
閣下的個人資料乃獲收集作以下用途：核實及記錄 閣下就收取公司通訊文件之語言及方式所作出的選擇，以及發送前述文件。 閣下乃自願向本公司提供 閣下的個人資料。香港股份過戶登記分處會代表本公司收集 閣下的個人資料僅作上文所示之用途。
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data by reasonable notice in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of the Hong Kong
Branch Share Registrar at the address mentioned above, or by call to the enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688. For the avoidance of doubt, the term "Personal Data" used
in this Request Form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.
閣下有權在給予合理時間下，向香港股份過戶登記分處的私隱條例事務主任（地址見上文所示）寄發書面通知或致電查詢熱線(852) 2862 8688 要求查閱及 / 或 修改 閣下的個人資料。為免存疑，本申請表格中所指的「個人資料」與中華人民共和國香港特別行政區法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》中所指的「個 人資料」具有相同涵義。
-
Should you have any queries relating to this Request Form, please call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688.
閣下如對本申請表格有任何疑問，請致電查詢熱線(852) 2862 8688。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，本公司不會接受任何在本申請表格上之額外指示。
