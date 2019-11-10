HKBN : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Publication of 2019 Annual Report, Circular, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

HKBN Ltd.

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code: 1310

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

12 November 2019

Dear registered shareholders,

Notification of publication of 2019 annual report, circular, notice of annual general meeting and proxy form (the "Current Co rporate Communications")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communications of HKBN Ltd. (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may at any time choose (or be deemed to have consented) to receive, free of charge, Corporate Communication(s) (as defined below) either in printed form or via the above websites; and either in English language version only, or Chinese language version only or both English and Chinese language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hkbnltd.netor HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to change your preferred language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) in future, please provide written notice to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by email to hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you have difficulty in gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications on the website of the Company for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

"Corporate Communication(s)" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form (applicable to registered shareholders only).

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HKBN Ltd.

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

Chairman

致登記股東：

2019 年年報、通函、股東周年大會通告及代表委任表格（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

我們欣然通知 閣下香港寬頻有限公司（「本公司」）的是次公司通訊文件之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net及「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk。

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊文件（定義見下文）收取方式或語言版本的選擇（或獲視為已同意），但仍可以隨時更改有 關選擇，轉為以印刷本或通過上述網站收取及只收取英文印刷本、或只收取中文印刷本、或同時收取英文及中文印刷本，費用全 免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請 閣下填妥本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投 寄，毋須貼上郵票）。申請表格請寄回香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合 和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.hkbnltd.net或「披露易」網站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下日後欲更改收取本公司通訊文件的語言版本或收取方式，請以書面形式電郵至 hkbn.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或郵寄至香 港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處收。如 閣下因任何理由閱覽於本公司網站登載之是次 公司通訊文件時遇有困難，我們將於接到 閣下要求時，盡快向 閣下免費發送所要求的是次公司通訊文件的印刷本。

「公司通訊文件」包括本公司將予發出以供本公司股東參考或處理之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、 通函及代表委任表格（僅適用於登記股東）。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時，致電香港股份過戶登記分處查詢熱線(852)

2862 8688 查詢。

代 表

香 港 寬 頻 有 限 公 司

主 席

Bradley Jay HORWITZ

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 1 2 日