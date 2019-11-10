HKBN : Proposals for Re-election of Directors and General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares; and Notice of Annual General Meeting 0 11/10/2019 | 11:10pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in HKBN Ltd., you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank or stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. HKBN Ltd. 香港寬頻有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 1310 PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at WOW Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong is set out on pages 14 to 17 in this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting, or any adjournment thereof, should you so wish. 12 November 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 APPENDIX I - PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS SUBJECT TO RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 This circular is published in both English and Chinese. Where the English and the Chinese texts conflict, the English text prevails. - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" or the annual general meeting of the Company to be "AGM" convened at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at WOW Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Company" HKBN Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Latest Practicable Date" 4 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular ascertaining certain information referred to in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Repurchase Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate enabling Directors to repurchase Shares as described in the section headed "General Mandates to Issue and to Repurchase Shares" in the Letter from the Board in this circular "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Shares" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.0001 each in the capital of the Company - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Shares Issue Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate enabling Directors to issue Shares as described in the section headed "General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares" in the Letter from the Board in this circular "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers "%" per cent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD HKBN Ltd. 香港寬頻有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 1310 Board of Directors: Registered Office: Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director P.O. Box 309 Mr. Bradley Jay HORWITZ Ugland House Grand Cayman KY1-1104 Executive Directors Cayman Islands Mr. Chu Kwong YEUNG Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Non-executive Directors 12th Floor, Trans Asia Centre Ms. Deborah Keiko ORIDA 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI New Territories Mr. Teck Chien KONG Hong Kong Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Stanley CHOW Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP 12 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information reasonably necessary to enable you to make a decision on whether to vote for or against the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for the approval of, inter alia: re-election of Directors; and the grant of the Shares Issue Mandate and Repurchase Mandate to the Directors to issue new Shares and repurchase Shares. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS On 30 April 2019, Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI was appointed as a Non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of Remuneration Committee of the Company, while Mr. Teck Chien KONG was appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Pursuant to article 16.2 of the Articles, any Director so appointed shall hold office only until the next following general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. According to the above provision, Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI and Mr. Teck Chien KONG, the Non-executive Directors of the Company, shall retire from office at the AGM and shall be eligible for re-election. Pursuant to article 16.18 of the Articles, at every annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest to, but not less than, one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director (including those appointed for a specific term) shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. According to the above provision, Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI, an Executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, shall also retire from office at the AGM and shall be eligible for re-election. Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix I to this circular. 3. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the AGM which, if passed, will give the Directors the Shares Issue Mandate to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the number of the Shares in issue at the date of passing of the resolution, details of which are set out in the ordinary resolution no. 5 in the Notice of AGM. In addition, conditional upon the proposed ordinary resolution to grant to the Directors the Repurchase Mandate being passed, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to authorise the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares up to an amount equal to the aggregate number of the Shares repurchased by the Company in order to provide flexibility for issuing new Shares when it is in the interests of the Company. The Company had an aggregate of 1,311,599,356 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution no. 5 for the approval of the Shares Issue Mandate, the Company will therefore be allowed to allot and issue up to a maximum of 131,159,935 Shares, representing 10% of the number of the Shares in issue. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Shares Issue Mandate will expire on the day being the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or any applicable laws of Hong Kong to be held; and (iii) the date on which the authority set out in such resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. In addition, ordinary resolution no. 7 will be proposed to extend the Shares Issue Mandate by adding to it the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate (the "Extension"). 4. GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the AGM to grant to the Directors the Repurchase Mandate, details of which are set out in the ordinary resolution no. 6 in the Notice of AGM. The Shares which may be repurchased pursuant to Repurchase Mandate is limited to a maximum of 10% of the number of the Shares in issue at the date of passing of the resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate. The Company had an aggregate of 1,311,599,356 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution no. 6 for the approval of the Repurchase Mandate, the Company will therefore be allowed to repurchase up to a maximum of 131,159,935 Shares, representing 10% of the number of the Shares in issue. The Repurchase Mandate will expire on the day being the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or any applicable laws of Hong Kong to be held; and (iii) the date on which the authority set out in such resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. The explanatory statement to provide the Shareholders with all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision whether to vote for or against the resolution concerning the Repurchase Mandate as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix II to this circular. 5. RECOMMENDATIONS The Directors consider that the re-election of Directors, the grant of the Shares Issue Mandate and Repurchase Mandate and the Extension are in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that the Shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 6. ACTION TO BE TAKEN A form of proxy at the AGM is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you so wish. 7. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular. The AGM to be held on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out therein. According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Therefore, all the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM will be taken by way of poll. 8. RESPONSIBILITY OF DIRECTORS This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no facts the omission of which would make any statement contained herein misleading. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of HKBN Ltd. Bradley Jay HORWITZ Chairman - 6 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS SUBJECT TO RE-ELECTION Pursuant to the Listing Rules, particulars of retiring Directors subject to re-election at the AGM according to the Articles and will be proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out below: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI, aged 49, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, and an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lai joined the Group in 2004 and has rich experience in the telecommunications, research and finance industries. Mr. Lai was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in 2006, the Chief Talent & Financial Officer in 2016 and the Chief Operating Officer in 2017. Mr. Lai took the helm as the Chief Executive Officer in September 2018, leading all HKBN Talents to deliver world class products and services to make our Hong Kong a better place to live. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lai was an analyst and the Director and the Head of Asia Telecom Research for Credit Suisse, where he was involved in numerous global fund raising initiatives for a wide range of Asian telecom carriers. Prior to Credit Suisse, Mr. Lai held positions in HKT, as a strategic planning manager, and Kleinwort Benson Securities (Asia). He is currently a member of Advisory Board of Shyam Spectra Private Limited (formerly known as Citycom Networks Pvt. Ltd.) and the Director of Cambodian Children's Fund (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Lai graduated from the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in April 1990 and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from Kellogg-HKUST, Hong Kong in June 2009. Mr. Lai is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and CPA Australia. In 2009, he was recognised as Champion of Human Resources by The Hong Kong HRM Awards, and was selected by Global Telecoms Business in 2013 as one of the Top 50 CFOs in the industry to watch. In March 2016, he was recognised as 1st for Best CFO by FinanceAsia Survey of Asia's Best Companies 2016 (Hong Kong). Mr. Lai is a proud Co-Owner of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lai is not connected with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Apart from being an Executive Director, Mr. Lai is also a Director in various subsidiaries of the Group. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Lai is interested in 32,997,122 Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Lai entered into a service contract with the Company on 6 February 2015. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles and the Listing Rules. Mr. Lai is not entitled to any Director's fee under the service contract. His salary is to be determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company performance and the prevailing market situation. For the year ended 31 August 2019, Mr. Lai is entitled to receive salaries (including allowances and retirement scheme contributions), discretionary bonus and share-based payments of HK$8,573,531. There is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Lai's re-election. - 7 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS SUBJECT TO RE-ELECTION NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI, aged 47, was appointed as a Non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of Remuneration Committee of the Company on 30 April 2019. Mr. Irani is a Partner at TPG Capital and leads the Asia Operations Group. He brings over 20 years of experience in building strong teams, driving performance and managing change within businesses. At TPG Capital, Mr. Irani has worked in the consumer, healthcare, financial services, telecom and technology sectors. Prior to TPG Capital, Mr. Irani was with United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") where he led the business in India which included Carrier Air-conditioning and Refrigeration, Otis Elevators and UTC Fire & Security. Mr. Irani started his career at McKinsey & Company and worked in the Cleveland, Detroit, Copenhagen and Mumbai offices, serving several multi-national clients with a focus on automotive, industrial and post-merger management. Mr. Irani holds a Masters in Materials Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S. and a Bachelor of Technology in Materials Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, India. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Irani did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years up to the Latest Practicable Date and does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Except Mr. Irani is a Partner at TPG Capital, he does not have any relationship with any other director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Irani is not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Irani signed a letter of appointment issued by the Company on 30 April 2019. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles and the Listing Rules. Under the letter of appointment, Mr. Irani will not receive any emoluments for his service as a Non-executive Director from the Company. There is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Irani's re-election. - 8 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS SUBJECT TO RE-ELECTION Mr. Teck Chien KONG Mr. Teck Chien KONG, aged 44, was appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company on 30 April 2019. Mr. Kong is a Partner at MBK Partners and is based in Hong Kong. With extensive investment experiences in both the telecommunication and media industries, he has led MBK Partners' investments in WTT Holding Corp, China Network Systems Co., Ltd. and Gala TV Corp. Prior to MBK Partners, Mr. Kong spent five years at Carlyle Asia Partners, where he was Vice President and co-head of the Singapore office, and three years in the investment banking division at Salomon Smith Barney in New York and Hong Kong. Mr. Kong currently serves on the Board of Directors of, among others, Apex International Corporation, Teamsport Topco Limited, Siyanli Co. Ltd., and Wendu Education & Technology Group Limited, and has experience serving on Board of Directors of Beijing Bowei Airport Support Limited, China Network Systems Co., Ltd., Gala TV Corp., GSE Investment Corporation, Luye Pharma Group Ltd and HKBN Enterprise Solutions HK Limited (formerly known as WTT HK Limited). Mr. Kong holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Business School, U.S., and has completed an executive management programme at Harvard Business School, U.S. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kong did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years up to the Latest Practicable Date and does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Kong through corporations directly and indirectly controlled by him, namely MBK Partners JC GP, Inc., MBK Partners JC GP, L.P., MBK Partners JC. L.P. and Twin Holdings Ltd held 236,627,451 ordinary shares in the Company, in which 83,661,106 ordinary shares are under convertible instruments, and is accordingly deemed to be interested in the shares held by the aforesaid companies. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kong does not have any relationship with any other director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Kong signed a letter of appointment issued by the Company on 30 April 2019. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles and the Listing Rules. Under the letter of appointment, Mr. Kong will not receive any emoluments for her service as a Non-executive Director from the Company. There is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Kong's re-election. - 9 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS SUBJECT TO RE-ELECTION INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW, SBS, JP, aged 66, was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company on 6 February 2015. Mr. Law is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1578), ENN Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 2688) and BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 2388), all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Law also presently serves as an advisor of the Hong Kong Business Accountants Association, and he was previously the Director and the Vice President of such Association. Mr. Law has been a member of the Court of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology since 4 October 2018. Mr. Law ceased to be the Deputy Chairman of Professional Conduct Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants on 31 December 2018. From 1 August 2012 to 31 July 2018, Mr. Law was a council member cum Audit Committee Chairman at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. From 1 March 2008 to 28 February 2013, Mr. Law was the Deputy Chairman and the Managing Director of the Urban Renewal Authority, a statutory organisation in Hong Kong. Mr. Law is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Law was admitted as an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators on 11 November 1980. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Law did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years up to the Latest Practicable Date and does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Law is not connected with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Law is not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Law signed a letter of appointment issued by the Company on 6 February 2015. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles and the Listing Rules. Under the letter of appointment, Mr. Law is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$628,000 per annum for services as an Independent Non-executive Director. Mr. Law has confirmed in writing his independence in accordance with the Listing Rules. Based on such confirmation and Mr. Law's past performance, the Board believes that Mr. Law continues to be independent. Given the qualifications and business experience of Mr. Law and in light of his past contributions to the Group, the Board is of the view that the continuing service of Mr. Law in the Group is beneficial to the Group and thus considers that Mr. Law should be re-elected at the AGM. There is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Law's re-election. - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix contains information required under the Listing Rules to be included in an explanatory statement to accompany the notice of a general meeting at which a resolution in relation to the repurchase by the Company of its own Shares is to be proposed. Its purpose is to provide Shareholders with all the information reasonably necessary for them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate at the AGM. REPURCHASE MANDATE At the AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to approve the Repurchase Mandate. Under the Repurchase Mandate, the number of Shares that the Company may repurchase shall not exceed 10% of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date the resolution granting the Repurchase Mandate is passed. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were in issue an aggregate of 1,311,599,356 Shares. Exercise in full of the Repurchase Mandate, on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased prior to the date of the AGM, would accordingly result in up to 131,159,935 Shares being repurchased by the Company. The Listing Rules permit companies with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions, the most important of which are summarized below: Shareholders' approval The Listing Rules provide that all proposed repurchases of shares by a company with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution, either by way of general mandate or by specific approval of a specific transaction. The Shares to be repurchased must be fully paid up. Source of funds Repurchases must be funded out of funds legally available for the purpose in accordance with the Articles and the applicable laws in the Cayman Islands. A listed company may not repurchase its own shares on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange from time to time. It is presently proposed that any repurchase of Shares would be made out of capital paid up on the repurchased Shares, funds of the Company which would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purpose and, in the case of any premium payable on such repurchase, from funds of the Company otherwise available for dividend or distribution or from the Company's share premium account. - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE Impact on working capital or gearing position There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing level (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 August 2019 as set out in the Company's 2019 annual report) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. Reasons for repurchases The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for the Directors to have a general authority from Shareholders to enable the Company to repurchase Shares in the market. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share of the Company and its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and its Shareholders. General None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their associates have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries if the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders of the Company. Undertaking of the Directors The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. Effect of the Takeovers Code If as a result of a repurchase of Shares an ordinary shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of ordinary shareholders' interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory general offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. If the Company were to repurchase Shares up to the permitted maximum of 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, such parties may together with any other parties acting in concert with them become obliged to make a mandatory general offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE The Directors are not aware of any such consequences which would arise under the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any exercise of the Repurchase Mandate. In the event that any exercise of the Repurchase Mandate would, to the knowledge of the Directors, have such a consequence, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would trigger a mandatory general offer obligation for any Shareholder or group of Shareholders. Assuming that no further Shares are issued between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of repurchase under the Repurchase Mandate, the Directors exercise in whole or in part the Repurchase Mandate will not result in less than 25% of the issued share capital of the Company being held by the public as required by Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules. The Directors have no intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to an extent as may result in a public shareholding of less than such prescribed percentage. No core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell Shares in the Company, nor has he/she/it undertaken not to do so if the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders of the Company. Share repurchase made by the Company During each of the six months preceding the date of this circular, no Share has been repurchased by the Company. Share prices The highest and lowest prices at which for the Shares were traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the twelve months preceding the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Traded price per share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 November 12.48 10.96 December 12.82 11.52 2019 January 12.40 11.28 February 12.66 11.80 March 12.84 12.02 April 14.62 12.06 May 14.08 12.24 June 14.40 12.32 July 14.76 13.94 August 14.52 13.60 September 15.16 13.82 October 15.32 13.84 November* 14.32 14.00 * Up to and including the Latest Practicable Date - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HKBN Ltd. 香港寬頻有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 1310 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the AGM of the Company will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at WOW Land, 16th Floor, Trans Asia Centre, 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS As ordinary business: To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and auditors for the year ended 31 August 2019. To declare the final dividend of 36 HK cents per share for the year ended 31 August 2019. 3(a) (i) To re-elect Mr. Ni Quiaque LAI as an Executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Zubin Jamshed IRANI as a Non-executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Teck Chien KONG as a Non-executive Director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Yee Kwan Quinn LAW as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. 3(b) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 August 2019. 4 To re-appoint KPMG as the independent auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration. - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: 5 "That: subject to paragraph (c), the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot and issue additional shares in the share capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers either during or after the Relevant Period be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below); (ii) an issue of shares under any options granted under the share option schemes adopted by the Company; or (iii) an issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend pursuant to any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of passing of this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any subdivision and consolidation of shares after passing of this resolution) and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the laws of the Cayman Islands or the Articles of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors of the Company to holders of shares, or any class of shares, on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)." 6 "That: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares in the capital of the Company, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of shares to be purchased by the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Hong Kong Code on Share Repurchases pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period, shall be no more than 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing this Resolution, and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under the laws of the Cayman Islands or the Articles of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 7 "That conditional upon ordinary resolution numbered 6 set out above being duly passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 5 be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the total number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 6, provided that such an amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution." By Order of the Board HKBN Ltd. Bradley Jay HORWITZ Chairman Hong Kong, 12 November 2019 Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 12th Floor, Trans Asia Centre 18 Kin Hong Street, Kwai Chung New Territories Hong Kong Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof or, in the case of a member which is a corporation, under its seal or the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised, must be delivered to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Thursday, 12 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. All transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 in order to establish the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM (" Entitlement to AGM "). The record date for the Entitlement to AGM will be on Thursday, 12 December 2019. - 17 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKBN Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:09:05 UTC 0 Latest news on HKBN LTD. 11/10 HKBN : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Publica.. PU 11/10 HKBN : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form - Publicat.. PU 11/10 HKBN : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Langua.. PU 11/10 HKBN : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) PU 11/10 HKBN : Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 11/10 HKBN : Annual Report 2019 PU 11/10 HKBN : Proposals for Re-election of Directors and General Mandates to Issue and .. PU 10/24 HKBN : Announces Strong FY19 Annual Results PR 10/24 HKBN : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 August 2019 PU 10/10 HKBN : Date of Board Meeting PU