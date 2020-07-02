HL Acquisitions : Announces Extension Vote Results ⇒

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 2, 2020

HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 2, 2020, the Company held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders considered a proposal to approve an extension to the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from July 2, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

The following is a tabulation of the votes with respect to this proposal, which was approved by the Company's shareholders:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,989,537 0 0 0

In connection with this vote, the holders of 500 ordinary shares of the Company exercised their right to convert their shares into cash at a conversion price of approximately $10.56 per share, for an aggregate conversion amount of $5,280. The Company now has until October 2, 2020 to consummate an initial business combination.

