HL Acquisitions : Announces Extension Vote Results ⇒

07/02/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

______________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 2, 2020

HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

British Virgin Islands 001-38563 N/A

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

499 Park Avenue, 12th Floor

New York, NY

10022

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 486-8100

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on
which registered
Units, each consisting of one ordinary share, one right, and one redeemable warrant HCCHU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Ordinary Shares, no par value HCCH The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Rights, each to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share HCCHR The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each exercisable for one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share HCCHW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 2, 2020, the Company held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders considered a proposal to approve an extension to the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from July 2, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

The following is a tabulation of the votes with respect to this proposal, which was approved by the Company's shareholders:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
5,989,537 0 0 0

In connection with this vote, the holders of 500 ordinary shares of the Company exercised their right to convert their shares into cash at a conversion price of approximately $10.56 per share, for an aggregate conversion amount of $5,280. The Company now has until October 2, 2020 to consummate an initial business combination.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: July 2, 2020 HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.
By: /s/ Jeffrey E. Schwarz
Jeffrey E. Schwarz
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

HL Acquisitions Corp. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 20:48:08 UTC
