HML : Half Year Results 2019 26th November 2019

HML Holdings Plc (AIM: HMLH), the property management services group, today announces its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2019.
Highlights for the six-month period:
· Revenue up 14% to £15.5m (2018: £13.6m)
· Adjusted operating profit has reduced by 5% to £1.07m (2018: £1.12m)*
· Cash generated from operations was £1.39m (2018: £1.56m)
· Adjusted earnings per share fell to 2.1p (2018: 2.2p)**
· Units under management increased to 82,000 (2018: 76,000)
*before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and tax (see note 4)
**before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and tax (see note 5)
Commenting on the results, Robert Plumb, Chief Executive Officer of HML Holdings Plc said:
'We are pleased to report continuous growth for the group in challenging market conditions. Our ability to buy and successfully integrate acquisitions is improving, and while we are yet to see the full benefits flow through, we are confident that our strategy will deliver significant value to shareholders in the long-term.'
We are pleased to report ongoing growth with revenues rising by 14% to £15.5m (2018: £13.6m). Acquisitions since 30 September 2018 contributed £0.9m or 7% of that revenue growth.
Reductions in a number of revenue lines that are more susceptible in this slower economic environment have however contributed to a £0.05m fall in earnings before interest, share based payments, amortisation and tax which are £1.07m for the six-month period (2018: £1.12m). While we have seen strong growth in some of our more resilient revenue lines, such as insurance which is up 15% on last year, others including pre-contract enquiries and surveying have not increased in line with the growth in our business generally.
HML has also experienced, as others in high employee cost sectors such as property services, a proportionately high increase in salary costs. This is contrary to the downward pressure typically associated with economic turndowns. We have found that salary expectations in sectors with a comparatively high level of employment, like our own, have increased relative to the inflationary levels achievable in the fees for our services.
HML has however made significant progress both in further developing our back-office functions and our acquisitions integration methodology. While the value from these improvements is yet to truly flow to the bottom line our confidence in them has grown considerably. Our processes for transferring portfolios on to our systems have improved and shortened the time in which acquisitions remain on legacy systems. This brings forward the time when we are able to offer our ancillary services to our new clients.
The much-anticipated implementation of changes to the regulatory environment governing property management and leasehold continue to be delayed. While this is understandable in our current political environment, it remains a frustration for those managing agents, like HML, which operate in the Residential Management Company market, who are striving for a greater professionalisation and standardisation of service standards. The polarisation of compliant and non-compliant agents in this competitive, but unregulated market, appears to have grown. The costs of conforming for those who adhere to professional standards are felt both in having to build the infrastructure to deliver a compliant service and in being at a competitive disadvantage when dealing with those who are prepared, for the sake of lower costs, to ignore their obligations as owners of communal properties.
There are several factors currently contributing to the growth of non-qualified players in the specialised area of block management. For example, the fall in property sales across the market has encouraged estate agents to enter, or re-enter, the property management market. This is something that has occurred in previous economic downturns and tends to reverse when transactional income is restored. We also anticipate that greater regulation of the property management sector in the future will prevent this happening.
The ongoing restlessness in our fragmented market continues to create opportunities for those experienced in and capable of making acquisitions in the sector. The benefits of economy of scale and the revenue growth opportunities inherent in HML's full-service infrastructure continue to become more evident as we selectively acquire attractive businesses. Equally, despite the current circumstances in our market, we remain confident in the resilience and future benefits of our strategy and business model and look forward to delivering continued shareholder value as we build the Group.
Robert Plumb
Chief Executive Officer
25 November 2019
HML HOLDINGS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six months ended 30 September 2019
Continuing operations
Notes
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2019
£'000
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2018
£'000
Audited
Year ended
31 March
2019
£'000
Revenue
15,492
13,557
28,110
Direct operating expenses
(13,743)
(11,788)
(24,332)
Central operating overheads
(681)
(649)
(1,365)
Share based payment charge
(25)
(18)
(37)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(355)
(320)
(640)
Total central operating overheads
(1,061)
(987)
(2,042)
Operating expenses
(14,804)
(12,775)
(26,374)
Profit from operations
688
782
1,736
Finance costs
(54)
(26)
(50)
Profit before taxation
4
634
756
1,686
Income tax charge
(120)
(140)
(305)
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
514
616
1,381
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
514
616
1,381
Earnings per share
Basic
5
1.1p
1.4p
3.0p
Diluted
5
1.1p
1.3p
3.0p
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic
5
2.1p
2.2p
4.6p
Diluted
5
2.0p
2.1p
4.6p
HML HOLDINGS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
COMPANY NUMBER: 5728008
30 September 2019
Unaudited
30 September
2019
£'000
Unaudited
30 September
2018
£'000
Audited
31 March
2019
£'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Goodwill
12,330
10,510
11,384
Other intangible assets
8,279
7,748
8,373
Property, plant and equipment
6,437
1,060
1,030
27,046
19,318
20,787
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables
3,010
3,225
3,804
Cash at bank
-
516
235
3,010
3,741
4,039
TOTAL ASSETS
30,056
23,059
24,826
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
5,498
5,198
6,602
Bank overdraft and borrowings
1,092
529
529
Lease liabilities
1,239
-
-
Current tax liabilities
381
341
357
8,210
6,068
7,488
Non-Current Liabilities
Bank borrowing
414
943
1,268
Deferred tax
1,267
1,124
679
Lease liabilities
4,108
-
-
Non-current tax liabilities
120
140
-
5,909
2,207
1,947
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,119
8,275
9,435
NET ASSETS
15,937
14,784
15,391
EQUITY
Share capital
688
686
687
Share premium
2,504
2,485
2,498
Other reserves
(87)
(88)
(87)
Merger reserve
(15)
(15)
(15)
Retained earnings
12,847
11,716
12,308
TOTAL EQUITY
15,937
14,784
15,391
HML HOLDINGS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Six months ended 30 September 2019
Share capital £'000
Share premium £'000
Other reserve £'000
Merger reserve £'000
Retained earnings £'000
Total equity £'000
Balance at 1 April 2018
682
2,450
(88)
(15)
11,082
14,111
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
616
616
Share based payment charge
-
-
-
-
18
18
Share capital issued
4
35
-
-
-
39
Balance at 30 September 2018
686
2,485
(88)
(15)
11,716
14,784
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
765
765
Share based payment charge
-
-
-
-
19
19
Share capital issued
1
13
-
-
-
14
Share sold by EBT
-
-
1
-
-
1
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(192)
(192)
Balance at 31 March 2019
687
2,498
(87)
(15)
12,308
15,391
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
514
514
Share based payment charge
-
-
-
-
25
25
Share capital issued
1
6
-
-
-
7
Balance at 30 September 2019
688
2,504
(87)
(15)
12,847
15,937
HML HOLDINGS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Six months ended 30 September 2019
Notes
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2019
£'000
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2018
£'000
Audited
Year ended
31 March
2019
£'000
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
6
1,389
1,562
3,606
Income taxes refunded/(paid)
23
(8)
(297)
Interest paid
(19)
(26)
(50)
Net cash from operating activities
1,393
1,528
3,259
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(235)
(454)
(629)
Acquisition of own shares
-
-
1
Purchase of software
(128)
(120)
245
Acquisition of businesses
(1,050)
(6)
(994)
Payment of deferred/contingent consideration
(520)
(476)
(759)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,933)
(1,056)
(2,626)
Financing activities
Repayment of loans
(265)
(264)
(528)
Net movement in overdraft
563
-
-
Shares issued
7
39
53
Dividend payment
-
-
(192)
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
305
(225)
(667)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
(235)
235
247
269
(34)
269
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
-
516
235
HML HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
Six months ended 30 September 2019
1. General Information
The interim unaudited financial information was approved by the board on 25 November 2019.
The results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been audited whilst the results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 and 30 September 2019 are unaudited. The financial information contained in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. The statutory accounts for that year, which were prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's opinion on those accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
Copies of the interim report are available from www.hmlgroup.comor from the Company Secretary at HML Holdings plc, 9-11 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1BP.
2. International Financial Reporting Standards
The consolidated financial information has been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS as adopted by the European Union.
The accounting policies applied are consistent with those expected to apply for the year ended 31 March 2020. IFRS 16 Leases been applied for the first time in preparing the interim financial information. Note 7 sets out the key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position of the adoption of the new standard.
Whilst the financial figures included in this interim report have been computed in accordance with IFRS, this interim report does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IAS 34.
3. Taxation
Taxation for the six months to 30 September 2019 is based on the effective rate of taxation of 19% which is estimated to apply for the year ending 31 March 2020.
4.
Profit before interest, share based payments charges, amortisation and taxation
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2019
£'000
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2018
£'000
Audited
Year ended
31 March
2019
£'000
Operating profit before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and taxation
1,068
1,120
2,413
Finance costs
(54)
(26)
(50)
Operating profit before share based payment charges, amortisation and taxation
1,014
1,094
2,363
Share based payment charge
(25)
(18)
(37)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(355)
(320)
(640)
Profit before taxation
634
756
1,686
5.
Earnings per share
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September 2019
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2018
Audited
Year ended
31 March
2019
Profit after tax for the period (£'000s)
(used to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share)
Add back:
514
616
1,381
Share based payment charge
25
18
37
Amortisation of intangible assets
355
320
640
Finance costs
54
26
50
Adjusted profit after tax for the period (£'000s) (used to calculate the basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share)
948
980
2,108
Weighted average number of shares (000s)
For basic earnings per share
45,840
45,526
45,630
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
- share options
474
696
494
Fully diluted
46,314
46,222
46,124
Earnings per share
Basic
1.1p
1.4p
3.0p
Diluted
Adjusted earnings per share
1.1p
1.3p
3.0p
Basic
2.1p
2.2p
4.6p
Diluted
2.0p
2.1p
4.6p
6.
Notes to the cash flow statement
Cash generated from operations
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September 2019
£'000
Unaudited
6 months to
30 September
2018
£'000
Audited
Year ended
31 March
2019
£'000
Profit from operations
*688
**782
1,736
Adjustments for:
Share-based payment charge
25
18
37
Depreciation of plant and equipment
210
180
385
Amortisation of intangible assets
355
320
640
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
1,278
1,300
2,798
Decrease in trade and other receivables
794
705
126
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables
(683)
(443)
682
Cash generated from operations
1,389
1,562
3,606
*Profit from operations is stated after charging depreciation of right of use assets totalling £580,000
**Profit from operations is stated after charging rent of £522,000
7. Adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16
The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach with the effect of applying this standard at the date of initial recognition of 1 April 2019, consequently comparatives have not been restated.
As a lessee, the Group has previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to the ownership of the underlying asset. Under IFRS 16, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases on its balance sheet.
The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position are as follows:
Right of
use asset
£'000
Lease
obligation
£'000
Income statement
£'000
Balance on transition
-
-
-
Additions
5,962
(5,962)
-
Depreciation
(580)
-
(580)
Interest
-
(35)
(35)
Lease payments
-
614
614
Carrying value at 30 September 2019
5,382
(5,382)
-
The above IFRS 16 adjustment relates to the leases on the 24 offices rented by the Group.
