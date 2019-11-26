HML : Half Year Results 2019 26th November 2019

HML HOLDINGS Plc ('HML' or the 'Group') HALF YEAR RESULTS HML Holdings Plc (AIM: HMLH), the property management services group, today announces its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2019. Highlights for the six-month period: · Revenue up 14% to £15.5m (2018: £13.6m) · Adjusted operating profit has reduced by 5% to £1.07m (2018: £1.12m)* · Cash generated from operations was £1.39m (2018: £1.56m) · Adjusted earnings per share fell to 2.1p (2018: 2.2p)** · Units under management increased to 82,000 (2018: 76,000) *before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and tax (see note 4) **before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and tax (see note 5) Commenting on the results, Robert Plumb, Chief Executive Officer of HML Holdings Plc said: 'We are pleased to report continuous growth for the group in challenging market conditions. Our ability to buy and successfully integrate acquisitions is improving, and while we are yet to see the full benefits flow through, we are confident that our strategy will deliver significant value to shareholders in the long-term.' For further information: www.hmlgroup.com HML Holdings Plc Tel: 020 8439 8529 Robert Plumb, Chief Executive Officer James Howgego, Chief Financial Officer Alec Guthrie, Chief Operating Officer Tavistock Communications Limited Tel: 020 7920 3150 Jeremy Carey James Verstringhe FinnCap Tel: 020 7220 0500 Ed Frisby/Giles Rolls - Corporate Finance Camille Gochez/Tim Harper - ECM

REVIEW OF BUSINESS We are pleased to report ongoing growth with revenues rising by 14% to £15.5m (2018: £13.6m). Acquisitions since 30 September 2018 contributed £0.9m or 7% of that revenue growth. Reductions in a number of revenue lines that are more susceptible in this slower economic environment have however contributed to a £0.05m fall in earnings before interest, share based payments, amortisation and tax which are £1.07m for the six-month period (2018: £1.12m). While we have seen strong growth in some of our more resilient revenue lines, such as insurance which is up 15% on last year, others including pre-contract enquiries and surveying have not increased in line with the growth in our business generally. HML has also experienced, as others in high employee cost sectors such as property services, a proportionately high increase in salary costs. This is contrary to the downward pressure typically associated with economic turndowns. We have found that salary expectations in sectors with a comparatively high level of employment, like our own, have increased relative to the inflationary levels achievable in the fees for our services. HML has however made significant progress both in further developing our back-office functions and our acquisitions integration methodology. While the value from these improvements is yet to truly flow to the bottom line our confidence in them has grown considerably. Our processes for transferring portfolios on to our systems have improved and shortened the time in which acquisitions remain on legacy systems. This brings forward the time when we are able to offer our ancillary services to our new clients. The much-anticipated implementation of changes to the regulatory environment governing property management and leasehold continue to be delayed. While this is understandable in our current political environment, it remains a frustration for those managing agents, like HML, which operate in the Residential Management Company market, who are striving for a greater professionalisation and standardisation of service standards. The polarisation of compliant and non-compliant agents in this competitive, but unregulated market, appears to have grown. The costs of conforming for those who adhere to professional standards are felt both in having to build the infrastructure to deliver a compliant service and in being at a competitive disadvantage when dealing with those who are prepared, for the sake of lower costs, to ignore their obligations as owners of communal properties. There are several factors currently contributing to the growth of non-qualified players in the specialised area of block management. For example, the fall in property sales across the market has encouraged estate agents to enter, or re-enter, the property management market. This is something that has occurred in previous economic downturns and tends to reverse when transactional income is restored. We also anticipate that greater regulation of the property management sector in the future will prevent this happening. The ongoing restlessness in our fragmented market continues to create opportunities for those experienced in and capable of making acquisitions in the sector. The benefits of economy of scale and the revenue growth opportunities inherent in HML's full-service infrastructure continue to become more evident as we selectively acquire attractive businesses. Equally, despite the current circumstances in our market, we remain confident in the resilience and future benefits of our strategy and business model and look forward to delivering continued shareholder value as we build the Group. Robert Plumb Chief Executive Officer 25 November 2019

HML HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 30 September 2019 Continuing operations Notes Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2019 £'000 Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2018 £'000 Audited Year ended 31 March 2019 £'000 Revenue 15,492 13,557 28,110 Direct operating expenses (13,743) (11,788) (24,332) Central operating overheads (681) (649) (1,365) Share based payment charge (25) (18) (37) Amortisation of intangible assets (355) (320) (640) Total central operating overheads (1,061) (987) (2,042) Operating expenses (14,804) (12,775) (26,374) Profit from operations 688 782 1,736 Finance costs (54) (26) (50) Profit before taxation 4 634 756 1,686 Income tax charge (120) (140) (305) Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent 514 616 1,381 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent 514 616 1,381 Earnings per share Basic 5 1.1p 1.4p 3.0p Diluted 5 1.1p 1.3p 3.0p Adjusted earnings per share Basic 5 2.1p 2.2p 4.6p Diluted 5 2.0p 2.1p 4.6p HML HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION COMPANY NUMBER: 5728008 30 September 2019 Unaudited 30 September 2019 £'000 Unaudited 30 September 2018 £'000 Audited 31 March 2019 £'000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Goodwill 12,330 10,510 11,384 Other intangible assets 8,279 7,748 8,373 Property, plant and equipment 6,437 1,060 1,030 27,046 19,318 20,787 Current Assets Trade and other receivables 3,010 3,225 3,804 Cash at bank - 516 235 3,010 3,741 4,039 TOTAL ASSETS 30,056 23,059 24,826 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 5,498 5,198 6,602 Bank overdraft and borrowings 1,092 529 529 Lease liabilities 1,239 - - Current tax liabilities 381 341 357 8,210 6,068 7,488 Non-Current Liabilities Bank borrowing 414 943 1,268 Deferred tax 1,267 1,124 679 Lease liabilities 4,108 - - Non-current tax liabilities 120 140 - 5,909 2,207 1,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,119 8,275 9,435 NET ASSETS 15,937 14,784 15,391 EQUITY Share capital 688 686 687 Share premium 2,504 2,485 2,498 Other reserves (87) (88) (87) Merger reserve (15) (15) (15) Retained earnings 12,847 11,716 12,308 TOTAL EQUITY 15,937 14,784 15,391

HML HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Six months ended 30 September 2019 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Other reserve £'000 Merger reserve £'000 Retained earnings £'000 Total equity £'000 Balance at 1 April 2018 682 2,450 (88) (15) 11,082 14,111 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 616 616 Share based payment charge - - - - 18 18 Share capital issued 4 35 - - - 39 Balance at 30 September 2018 686 2,485 (88) (15) 11,716 14,784 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 765 765 Share based payment charge - - - - 19 19 Share capital issued 1 13 - - - 14 Share sold by EBT - - 1 - - 1 Dividend - - - - (192) (192) Balance at 31 March 2019 687 2,498 (87) (15) 12,308 15,391 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 514 514 Share based payment charge - - - - 25 25 Share capital issued 1 6 - - - 7 Balance at 30 September 2019 688 2,504 (87) (15) 12,847 15,937

HML HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six months ended 30 September 2019 Notes Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2019 £'000 Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2018 £'000 Audited Year ended 31 March 2019 £'000 Operating activities Cash generated from operations 6 1,389 1,562 3,606 Income taxes refunded/(paid) 23 (8) (297) Interest paid (19) (26) (50) Net cash from operating activities 1,393 1,528 3,259 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (235) (454) (629) Acquisition of own shares - - 1 Purchase of software (128) (120) 245 Acquisition of businesses (1,050) (6) (994) Payment of deferred/contingent consideration (520) (476) (759) Net cash used in investing activities (1,933) (1,056) (2,626) Financing activities Repayment of loans (265) (264) (528) Net movement in overdraft 563 - - Shares issued 7 39 53 Dividend payment - - (192) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities 305 (225) (667) Increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (235) 235 247 269 (34) 269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 516 235

HML HOLDINGS PLC NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS Six months ended 30 September 2019 1. General Information The interim unaudited financial information was approved by the board on 25 November 2019. The results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been audited whilst the results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 and 30 September 2019 are unaudited. The financial information contained in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. The statutory accounts for that year, which were prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's opinion on those accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Copies of the interim report are available from www.hmlgroup.comor from the Company Secretary at HML Holdings plc, 9-11 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1BP. 2. International Financial Reporting Standards The consolidated financial information has been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies applied are consistent with those expected to apply for the year ended 31 March 2020. IFRS 16 Leases been applied for the first time in preparing the interim financial information. Note 7 sets out the key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position of the adoption of the new standard. Whilst the financial figures included in this interim report have been computed in accordance with IFRS, this interim report does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IAS 34. 3. Taxation Taxation for the six months to 30 September 2019 is based on the effective rate of taxation of 19% which is estimated to apply for the year ending 31 March 2020. 4. Profit before interest, share based payments charges, amortisation and taxation Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2019 £'000 Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2018 £'000 Audited Year ended 31 March 2019 £'000 Operating profit before interest, share based payment charges, amortisation and taxation 1,068 1,120 2,413 Finance costs (54) (26) (50) Operating profit before share based payment charges, amortisation and taxation 1,014 1,094 2,363 Share based payment charge (25) (18) (37) Amortisation of intangible assets (355) (320) (640) Profit before taxation 634 756 1,686 5. Earnings per share Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2019 Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2018 Audited Year ended 31 March 2019 Profit after tax for the period (£'000s) (used to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share) Add back: 514 616 1,381 Share based payment charge 25 18 37 Amortisation of intangible assets 355 320 640 Finance costs 54 26 50 Adjusted profit after tax for the period (£'000s) (used to calculate the basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share) 948 980 2,108 Weighted average number of shares (000s) For basic earnings per share 45,840 45,526 45,630 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: - share options 474 696 494 Fully diluted 46,314 46,222 46,124 Earnings per share Basic 1.1p 1.4p 3.0p Diluted Adjusted earnings per share 1.1p 1.3p 3.0p Basic 2.1p 2.2p 4.6p Diluted 2.0p 2.1p 4.6p 6. Notes to the cash flow statement Cash generated from operations Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2019 £'000 Unaudited 6 months to 30 September 2018 £'000 Audited Year ended 31 March 2019 £'000 Profit from operations *688 **782 1,736 Adjustments for: Share-based payment charge 25 18 37 Depreciation of plant and equipment 210 180 385 Amortisation of intangible assets 355 320 640 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 1,278 1,300 2,798 Decrease in trade and other receivables 794 705 126 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (683) (443) 682 Cash generated from operations 1,389 1,562 3,606 *Profit from operations is stated after charging depreciation of right of use assets totalling £580,000 **Profit from operations is stated after charging rent of £522,000 7. Adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16 The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach with the effect of applying this standard at the date of initial recognition of 1 April 2019, consequently comparatives have not been restated. As a lessee, the Group has previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to the ownership of the underlying asset. Under IFRS 16, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases on its balance sheet. The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position are as follows: Right of use asset £'000 Lease obligation £'000 Income statement £'000 Balance on transition - - - Additions 5,962 (5,962) - Depreciation (580) - (580) Interest - (35) (35) Lease payments - 614 614 Carrying value at 30 September 2019 5,382 (5,382) - The above IFRS 16 adjustment relates to the leases on the 24 offices rented by the Group.