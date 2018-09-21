Log in
HML : Result of AGM 21st September 2018

0
09/21/2018

HML Holdings plc (AIM: HMLH), a leading provider of property management, insurance and ancillary services to residential property blocks, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions put to the AGM were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

http://www.hmlholdings.com

HML Holdings plc Tel: 020 8439 8529

Robert Plumb, Chief Executive Officer
James Howgego, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap Tel: 020 7220 0500

Ed Frisby/ Giles Rolls - corporate finance
Camille Gochez - corporate broking

Tavistock Communications Group Tel: 020 7920 3150

James Verstringhe/Jeremy Carey

HML Holdings plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:43:04 UTC
