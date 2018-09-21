HML : Result of AGM 21st September 2018

HML Holdings plc (AIM: HMLH), a leading provider of property management, insurance and ancillary services to residential property blocks, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions put to the AGM were duly passed.

