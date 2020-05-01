Log in
HML : Trading Update and Notice of Results 1st May 2020

05/01/2020

HML Holdings plc (AIM: HMLH), a leading provider of property management, insurance and ancillary services to residential property blocks, announces that the board anticipates being able to report revenue in line with management's expectations, with profits slightly behind management's expectations for the 12 month period ended 31 March 2020.

The board looks forward to releasing results in relation to this period on 1 July 2020.

COVID-19 update

Following the UK Government lock down HML successfully moved 95% of its service delivery into an environment of home working. Whilst it presented the operation with some initial challenges these have largely been overcome and we do not see any long-term impact on the delivery of our service to our geographically spread client base.

We also do not see any long-term impact on the Group's wider strategic plan other than to curb any HML acquisition activity in the immediate future. In the short term, a reduction in a number of the ancillary revenue streams will impact the Group's financial performance, but it is expected that this will not have lasting economic consequences once the Government starts to open up the economy.

For further information, please contact:

www.hmlgroup.com

HML Holdings plc Tel: 020 8439 8529

Alec Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer

James Howgego, Chief Financial Officer

finnCapTel: 020 7220 0500

Ed Frisby / Giles Rolls - corporate finance

Camille Gochez - ECM

Tavistock Communications Group Tel: 020 7920 3150

James Verstringhe / Jeremy Carey

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

HML Holdings plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 09:18:02 UTC
