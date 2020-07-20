Log in
HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

07/20/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Second Quarter Summary

• Net income of $2.7 million, down $0.2 million, compared to $2.9 million in second quarter of 2019
• Diluted earnings per share of $0.58, down $0.04, compared to $0.62 in second quarter of 2019
• Gain on sales of loans of $2.4 million, up $1.8 million from $0.6 million in second quarter of 2019
• Provision for loan losses of $0.3 million, up $1.4 million from ($1.1) million in second quarter of 2019
• Net interest margin of 3.57%, down 78 basis points from 4.35% for second quarter of 2019

Year to Date Summary

• Net income of $4.1 million, down $0.4 million, compared to $4.5 million in first six months of 2019                 
• Diluted earnings per share of $0.88, down $0.09, compared to $0.97 in first six months of 2019
• Gain on sales of loans of $3.5 million, up $2.5 million from $1.0 million in first six months of 2019
• Provision for loan losses of $0.8 million, up $1.8 million from ($1.0) million in first six months of 2019
• Net interest margin of 3.66%, down 57 basis points from 4.23% for the first six months of 2019

Net Income Summary

  Three months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020  2019  2020  2019 
Net income $2,691 $2,862 $4,076 $4,481 
Diluted earnings per share     0.58  0.62  0.88  0.97 
Return on average assets (annualized)     1.29% 1.60% 1.01% 1.25%
Return on average equity (annualized)  11.31% 13.10% 8.65% 10.43%
Book value per share $20.29 $18.33 $20.29 $18.33 

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $863 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million, compared to net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.58, a decrease of $0.04 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease in net income was primarily because of the $1.4 million increase in the provision for loan losses between the periods.  The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the recoveries received in the current period when compared to the same period of 2019 and also because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Net interest income also decreased $0.4 million primarily because of a decrease in the yields earned on interest earning assets as a result of the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.  These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in other non-interest income due primarily to an increase in the gain on sales of mortgage loans between the periods.  The increase in the gain on sales of mortgage loans was due to the increase in mortgage loan refinance activity in the current period as a result of the lower interest rate environment between the periods.    

President’s Statement
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the related stay-at-home orders continued to have a significant impact on everyone in the second quarter of 2020.  The economic effects of the pandemic on our clients combined with the net interest margin compression related to the low interest rate environment continued to be an earnings challenge for our bank and the financial industry as a whole,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN.  “Despite these challenges, we are pleased to report the increase in our mortgage loan origination activity and the related gain on sales of loans that we experienced during the second quarter of 2020.  We are also encouraged by the positive impact that the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan program as well as other economic stimulus actions implemented by the federal government appear to be having on our clients.  We are proud to have originated $53.1 million in PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 and continue to work with our clients to obtain the appropriate amount of loan forgiveness that they are eligible for in consideration for retaining their workforce.” 

Second Quarter Results

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Interest income was $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 5.0%, from $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Interest income decreased despite the $115.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.94% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 89 basis points from 4.83% for the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense decreased despite the $114.4 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.40% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13 basis points from 0.53% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in the average federal funds rate between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.57%, a decrease of 78 basis points, compared to 4.35% for the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate decreases that occurred between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

  For the three month period ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:              
Securities available for sale$96,241 436 1.82%$78,393 348 1.78%
Loans held for sale 8,736 67 3.07  2,482 27 4.36 
Mortgage loans, net 129,584 1,306 4.05  113,786 1,247 4.40 
Commercial loans, net 455,330 5,293 4.68  407,854 5,677 5.58 
Consumer loans, net 64,864 761 4.72  73,777 950 5.16 
Other 49,435 20 0.16  12,161 50 1.62 
Total interest-earning assets 804,190 7,883 3.94  688,453 8,299 4.83 
               
Interest-bearing liabilities and
  non-interest bearing deposits:		              
NOW accounts 112,605 30 0.11  96,579 25 0.10 
Savings accounts 88,528 16 0.07  80,013 16 0.08 
Money market accounts 204,939 201 0.39  168,605 306 0.73 
Certificates 119,722 498 1.67  118,893 475 1.60 
Advances and other borrowings 0 0 0.00  1,152 7 2.54 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 525,794      465,242     
Non-interest checking 209,194      155,921     
Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,142      1,610     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
  bearing deposits
$		737,130 745 0.40 $622,773 829 0.53 
Net interest income  $7,138     $7,470   
Net interest rate spread     3.54%     4.30%
Net interest margin     3.57%     4.35%
               


  For the six month period ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:              
Securities available for sale$99,755 937 1.89%$78,592 686 1.76%
Loans held for sale 5,745 91 3.18  1,838 39 4.30 
Mortgage loans, net 128,409 2,581 4.04  114,814 2,508 4.41 
Commercial loans, net 432,556 10,390 4.83  404,399 10,737 5.35 
Consumer loans, net 66,641 1,605 4.84  73,178 1,885 5.19 
Other 40,844 123 0.61  18,549 176 1.91 
Total interest-earning assets 773,950 15,727 4.09  691,370 16,031 4.68 
               
Interest-bearing liabilities and
  non-interest bearing deposits:		              
NOW accounts 107,949 61 0.11  97,132 49 0.10 
Savings accounts 84,839 32 0.07  79,259 31 0.08 
Money market accounts 197,718 494 0.50  175,052 576 0.66 
Certificates 121,746 1,050 1.73  116,558 856 1.48 
Advances and other borrowings 0 0 0.00  579 7 2.54 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 512,252      468,580     
Non-interest checking 191,590      156,185     
Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,468      1,835     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
  bearing deposits

$

706,310		 1,637 0.47 

$		626,600 1,519 0.49 
Net interest income  $14,090     $14,512   
Net interest rate spread     3.62%     4.19%
Net interest margin     3.66%     4.23%
               

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million compared to ($1.1) million for the second quarter of 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the recoveries received in the current period when compared to the same period of 2019 and also because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers that had their loan payments deferred because they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic.  At June 30, 2020, the Bank had $119.1 million of loans to borrowers who had their loan payments deferred for up to six months.   A summary of deferred loans at June 30, 2020 by industry or collateral type is as follows:

 
(Dollars in thousands)		 Balance
June 30, 2020		 
Commercial loans by industry:   
  Hotels (1)$54,660 
  Retail/Office  20,322 
  Multi-family housing 11,195 
  Theaters  11,269 
  Single family housing  4,675 
  Restaurant/Bar  4,477 
  Other  9,449 
  Total commercial loans  116,047 
    
Consumer loans by collateral type:   
  Single family  2,955 
  Other  77 
  Total consumer loans  3,032 
Total deferred loans $119,079 
    

(1) Approximately 39% of the hotel properties are located in Rochester, Minnesota with an additional 31% located in other markets in Minnesota where we operate a full service branch or Loan production office.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves based on our past loan loss history, specific reserves on impaired loans, and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The qualitative increase to the allowance for loan losses related to the current economic environment and charge offs were partially offset by improvements in other qualitative reserves and a reduction in the specific reserves required on certain classified loans.  The reduction in the specific reserves was primarily related to one classified loan that had its risk rating upgraded which reduced the required reserve by $0.4 million and two other classified loans that paid off during the quarter which reduced the required reserves for these loans by $0.2 million.  Total non-performing assets were $3.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.6 million, or 21.6%, from $2.6 million at March 31, 2020.  Non-performing loans increased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the second quarter of 2020.  

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is summarized as follows:

      
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2019 


Balance at March 31,
$

  9,036		   
8,673 3		 
Provision 318   (1,059)
Charge offs:     
Consumer (34)  (7)
Commercial real estate (730)  0 
Commercial business 0   (826)
Recoveries 59   1,843 
Balance at June 30,$8,649   8,624 


Allocated to:		     
General allowance$8,495   7,856 
Specific allowance 154   768 
 $8,649   8,624 
      

The $0.7 million of commercial real estate charge offs during the period relates to a commercial property in the transportation industry whose tenant filed for bankruptcy and the appraised value of the property decreased.

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the three most recently completed quarters. 

  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020  2020  2019 

Non‑Performing Loans:		         
  Single family $390 $647 $617 
  Commercial real estate  1,579  734  184 
  Consumer 475  491  659 
  Commercial business 27  40  621 
  Total  2,471  1,912  2,081 
          
Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets:         
  Single family  269  269  166 
  Commercial real estate  414  414  414 
Total non‑performing assets $3,154 $2,595 $2,661 
Total as a percentage of total assets 0.37% 0.33% 0.34%
Total non‑performing loans $2,471 $1,912 $2,081 
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net  0.37% 0.31% 0.35%
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans  349.92% 472.54% 411.45%
          
Delinquency Data:         
Delinquencies (1)         
  30+ days$775 $1,464 $1,167 
  90+ days 0  0  0 
Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)         
  30+ days 0.11% 0.23% 0.19%
  90+ days 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
          

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.6 million, or 77.8%, from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Gain on sales of loans increased $1.8 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales.  Fees and services charges decreased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to a decrease in the overdraft fees collected.  Other non-interest income decreased slightly due to a decrease in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products between the periods.  Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of commercial loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.3%, from $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Professional services expense increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim.  Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.1 million primarily because of an increase in the accrual for unused employee paid time off.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and non-capitalized software costs.  Data processing costs increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in internet and mobile banking expenses. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by the $0.1 million decrease in other non-interest expense due to a decrease in advertising expenses between the periods.  Income tax expense was $1.1 million for both the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019. 

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.29%, compared to 1.60% for the second quarter of 2019.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 11.31% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 13.10% for the same period in 2019.  Book value per common share at June 30, 2020 was $20.29, compared to $18.33 at June 30, 2019.

Six Month Period Results

Net Income
Net income was $4.1 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 9.0%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 was $0.88, a decrease of $0.09 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.97 for the same period in 2019.  The decrease in net income was primarily because of the $1.8 million increase in the provision for loan losses between the periods.  The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the decrease in recoveries received in the current period when compared to the same period of 2019 and also because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-interest expenses also increased $0.6 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in expenses for professional services and compensation and benefits.  Net income also decreased because of the $0.4 million decrease in net interest income because of a decrease in the yields earned on interest earning assets as a result of the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.  These decreases in net income were partially offset by the $2.4 million increase in other non-interest income due primarily to an increase in the gain on sales of mortgage loans between the periods.  The increase in the gain on sales of mortgage loans was due to the increase in mortgage loan refinance activity in the current period as a result of the lower interest rate environment between the periods.   

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $14.1 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 2.9%, compared to $14.5 million for the same period of 2019.  Interest income was $15.7 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.9%, from $16.0 million for the first six months of 2019.  Interest income decreased despite the $82.6 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.09% for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of 59 basis points from 4.68% for the same period of 2019.  The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $1.6 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $0.1 million, or 7.8%, compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2019. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.47% for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of 2 basis points from 0.49% for the first six months of 2019. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the $79.7 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first six months of 2020 was 3.66%, a decrease of 57 basis points, compared to 4.23% for the first six months of 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate decreases that occurred between the periods.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $1.8 million compared to ($1.0) million for the first six months of 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the decrease in recoveries received in the current period when compared to the same period of 2019 and also because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in our allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers that had their loan payments deferred because they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic.  At June 30, 2020, the Bank had $119.1 million of loans with deferred payment agreements for up to six months. The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves based on our past loan loss history, specific reserves on impaired loans, and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The qualitative increase to the allowance for loan losses related to the current economic environment and charge offs were partially offset by improvements in other qualitative reserves and a reduction in the specific reserves required on certain classified loans.  The reduction in the specific reserves was primarily related to one classified loan that had its risk rating upgraded which reduced the required reserve by $0.4 million and two other classified loans that paid off during the first six months of 2020 which reduced the required reserve for these loans by $0.2 million.  Total non-performing assets were $3.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million, or 18.5%, from $2.7 million at December 31, 2019.  Non-performing loans increased $0.4 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.1 million during the first six months of 2020.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 is summarized as follows:

       
(Dollars in thousands) 2020   2019  
Balance at January 1, $8,564   8,686  
Provision  778   (1,032) 
Charge offs:      
  Consumer (45)  (46) 
  Commercial real estate  (730)  0  
  Commercial business 0   (869) 
Recoveries  82   1,885  
Balance at June 30,  $8,649   8,624  
         

The $0.7 million of commercial real estate charge offs during the period relates to a commercial property in the transportation industry whose tenant filed for bankruptcy and the appraised value of the property decreased.

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $6.1 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million, or 63.4%, from $3.7 million for the first six months of 2019.  Gain on sales of loans increased $2.5 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales.  Fees and services charges decreased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to a decrease in the overdraft fees collected.  Other non-interest income decreased slightly due to an increase in the losses realized on equity investments between the periods.  Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of commercial loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $13.7 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.9%, from $13.0 million for the first six months of 2019.  Professional services expense increased $0.3 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim.  Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.2 million primarily because of an increase in the accrual for unused employee paid time off.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and non-capitalized software costs.  Data processing costs increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in internet and mobile banking expenses.  Other non-interest expense increased slightly because of an increase in mortgage servicing expenses due to the increased refinancing activity of serviced loans between the periods.   Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million from $1.8 million the first six months of 2019.  The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.   

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 was 1.01%, compared to 1.25% for the same six month period in 2019.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.65% for the six month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to 10.43% for the same six month period in 2019.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “continues,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “trend,” “target,” and “goal” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements;  the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, our clients, and the allowance for loan losses; the anticipated benefits that will be realized by our clients from government assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized;  the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filing on Form 10-K  and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

 (Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

CONTACT:Bradley Krehbiel
 Chief Executive Officer, President
 HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169

 


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
  June 30, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2020  2019  
  (unaudited)   
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents $65,810  44,399  
Securities available for sale:     
 Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $48,720 and $54,777)   50,593  54,851  
 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $46,928 and $52,751)  47,200  52,741  
  97,793  107,592  
      
Loans held for sale  5,167  3,606  
Loans receivable, net  668,432  596,392  
Accrued interest receivable  3,380  2,251  
Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,647  2,172  
Premises and equipment, net   10,248  10,515  
Goodwill   802  802  
Core deposit intangible  107  156  
Prepaid expenses and other assets  7,276  8,052  
Deferred tax asset, net  1,121  1,702  
 Total assets $862,783  777,639  
      
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Deposits $752,759  673,870  
Accrued interest payable  271  420  
Customer escrows  1,821  2,413  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  9,817  8,288  
 Total liabilities  764,668  684,991  
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity:     
 Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value)     
   authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0  0  
 Common stock ($.01 par value):     
  Authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662  91  91  
Additional paid-in capital  40,312  40,365  
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions  111,623  107,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,545  46  
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares  (1,546) (1,643) 
Treasury stock, at cost 4,292,303 and 4,284,840 shares  (53,910) (53,758) 
 Total stockholders’ equity  98,115  92,648  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$862,783  777,639  
      

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019  2020 2019 
Interest income:        
  Loans receivable $7,427 7,901  14,667 15,169 
  Securities available for sale:        
  Mortgage-backed and related  265 44  554 90 
  Other marketable    171 304  383 596 
  Other  20 50  123 176 
  Total interest income  7,883 8,299  15,727 16,031 
         
Interest expense:        
  Deposits  745 822  1,637 1,512 
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings  0 7  0 7 
  Total interest expense  745 829  1,637 1,519 
  Net interest income  7,138 7,470  14,090 14,512 
Provision for loan losses  318 (1,059) 778 (1,032)
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses  6,820 8,529  13,312 15,544 
         
Non-interest income:        
  Fees and service charges  669 785  1,383 1,485 
  Loan servicing fees  297 318  629 633 
  Gain on sales of loans  2,364 611  3,498 990 
  Other  264 307  555 604 
  Total non-interest income  3,594 2,021  6,065 3,712 
         
Non-interest expense:        
  Compensation and benefits  3,799 3,737  7,846 7,647 
  Occupancy and equipment  1,111 1,081  2,234 2,142 
  Data processing  321 305  629 606 
  Professional services  447 381  934 653 
  Other  975 1,063  2,011 1,966 
  Total non-interest expense 6,653 6,567  13,654 13,014 
  Income before income tax expense  3,761 3,983  5,723 6,242 
Income tax expense 1,070 1,121  1,647 1,761 
  Net income  2,691 2,862  4,076 4,481 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax 224 442  1,499 926 
Comprehensive income available  to common shareholders $2,915 3,304  5,575 5,407 
Basic earnings per share $0.58 0.62  0.88 0.97 
Diluted earnings per share $0.58 0.62  0.88 0.97 
         


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 
I. OPERATING DATA:         
Interest income$7,883 8,299 15,727 16,031 
Interest expense 745 829 1,637 1,519 
Net interest income 7,138 7,470 14,090 14,512 
          
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:         
Assets (1) 840,026 717,942 808,795 721,118 
Loans receivable, net 649,778 595,417 627,606 592,391 
Securities available for sale (1) 96,241 78,393 99,755 78,592 
Interest-earning assets (1) 804,190 688,453 773,950 691,370 
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing
   deposits		 737,130 622,773 706,310 626,600 
Equity (1) 95,728 87,628 94,805 86,631 
          
III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)         
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.29%1.60%1.01%1.25%
Interest rate spread information:         
Average during period 3.54 4.30 3.62 4.19 
End of period 3.42 4.01 3.42 4.01 
Net interest margin 3.57 4.35 3.66 4.23 
Ratio of operating expense to average         
total assets (annualized) 3.19 3.67 3.39 3.64 
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.31 13.10 8.65 10.43 
 Efficiency   61.99 69.19 67.74 71.41 
  June 30, December 31,   June 30,   
  2020 2019 2019   
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:         
Number of full time equivalent employees 174 181 178   
          
V. ASSET QUALITY:         
Total non-performing assets$3,154 2,661 3,124   
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37%0.34%0.43%  
Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net 0.37%0.35%0.45%  
Allowance for loan losses$8,649 8,564 8,624   
Allowance for loan losses to total assets 1.00%1.10%1.19%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net (2) 1.29 1.44 1.45   
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 349.92 411.45 323.18   
          
VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:         
Book value per share common share$20.29 19.13 18.33   
          
  Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2020		 Year Ended
December 31,
2019		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2019		   
VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:         
Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 11.37%11.91%12.29%  
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 11.72 12.06 12.01   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average
  interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing
  deposits(1)		 109.58 110.18 110.34   
Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:         
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.56 13.21 13.56   
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 10.50 10.89 11.79   
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.56 13.21 13.56   
Risk-based capital 14.81 14.46 14.81   

1)        Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.
2)       Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net without the $53.1 million of outstanding PPP loans would be 1.41% as of June 30, 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
