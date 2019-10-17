Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HMN Financial, Inc.    HMNF

HMN FINANCIAL, INC.

(HMNF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/16 02:28:16 pm
21.38 USD   -0.70%
10/17HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results
GL
07/18HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
04/18HMN Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

Third Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $2.1 million, down $0.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in third quarter of 2018 
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.45, down $0.14, compared to $0.59 in third quarter of 2018
  • Net interest income of $7.1 million, down $0.3 million, compared to $7.4 million in third quarter of 2018
  • Net interest margin of 3.97%, down 0.17%, compared to 4.14% in third quarter of 2018
  • Non-performing assets of $2.1 million, or 0.27% of total assets.

Year to Date Summary

  • Net income of $6.6 million, up $0.7 million, compared to $5.9 million in first nine months of 2018
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.41, up $0.17, compared to $1.24 in first nine months of 2018
  • Net interest income of $21.6 million, up $0.6 million, compared to $21.0 million in first nine months of 2018
  • Net interest margin of 4.14%, up 0.12%, compared to 4.02% in first nine months of 2018

Net Income Summary

   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
   September 30,   September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  20192018   20192018 
Net income $2,0762,712  $6,5575,884 
Diluted earnings per share  0.450.59   1.411.24 
Return on average assets  1.111.47%  1.201.09%
Return on average equity  9.1012.90%  9.979.43%
Book value per common share $18.8317.35  $18.8317.35 

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (NASDAQ:HMNF), the $763 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to net income of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.45, a decrease of $0.14 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $0.5 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs, a $0.3 million decrease in net interest income due to an increase in the average rates paid on deposits, and a $0.3 million increase in the loan loss provision.  These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in the gain on sales of loans between the periods.  Income tax expense also decreased $0.1 million as a result of the decreased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement
“Maintaining net interest margin in the current declining rate environment is becoming a challenge for not only our bank but the financial industry as a whole,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “Despite the margin challenges, we are pleased to report the increase in our mortgage loan activity and the related gain on sale of loans that we experienced during the third quarter of 2019.  We continue to focus our efforts on improving the financial performance of our core banking operations while maintaining the credit quality of our loan portfolio.”

Third Quarter Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 3.9%, from $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Interest income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, the same as for the third quarter of 2018.  Interest income remained flat despite the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods as competitive pricing in our markets did not allow for increased loan rates when the federal funds rate increased in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.47% for the third quarter of 2019, the same as for the third quarter of 2018.

Interest expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million, or 54.3%, from $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.  The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.56% for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 20 basis points from 0.36% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods which increased the cost of deposits between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.97%, a decrease of 17 basis points, compared to 4.14% for the third quarter of 2018.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest expense as a result of an increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods while rates on interest earning assets remained flat.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

   For the three-month period ended 
   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018 
(Dollars in thousands)  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:                
Securities available for sale $80,286 365 1.80% $79,755 337 1.68%
Loans held for sale  3,557 43 4.72   1,757 24 5.45 
Single family loans, net  115,844 1,236 4.23   112,221 1,154 4.08 
Commercial loans, net  398,674 5,229 5.20   399,517 5,349 5.31 
Consumer loans, net  73,788 920 4.95   72,257 914 5.02 
Other  37,355 205 2.18   42,344 192 1.80 
Total interest-earning assets $709,504 7,998 4.47  $707,851 7,970 4.47 
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:                
Checking accounts  93,024 23 0.10   84,491 19 0.09 
Savings accounts  80,269 16 0.08   78,191 16 0.08 
Money market accounts  173,606 303 0.69   204,599 221 0.43 
Certificates  127,888 564 1.75   115,620 331 1.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $474,787      $482,901     
Non-interest checking  166,972       160,410     
Other non-interest bearing deposits  2,415       1,709     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits $644,174 906 0.56  $645,020 587 0.36 
Net interest income    7,092       7,383   
Net interest rate spread      3.91%      4.11%
Net interest margin      3.97%      4.14%
                 


   For the nine-month period ended 
   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018 
(Dollars in thousands)  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:                
Securities available for sale $79,163 1,051 1.77% $79,436 990 1.67%
Loans held for sale  2,417 82 4.51   1,739 62 4.80 
Mortgage loans, net  115,162 3,744 4.35   112,252 3,412 4.06 
Commercial loans, net  402,469 15,966 5.30   401,850 15,076 5.02 
Consumer loans, net  73,384 2,805 5.11   72,238 2,675 4.95 
Other  24,886 381 2.05   30,964 369 1.59 
Total interest-earning assets $697,481 24,029 4.60  $698,479 22,584 4.32 
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:                
Checking accounts  95,748 73 0.10   87,468 41 0.06 
Savings accounts  79,599 47 0.08   78,075 46 0.08 
Money market accounts  174,565 878 0.67   198,149 610 0.41 
Certificates  120,376 1,420 1.58   114,412 884 1.03 
Advances and other borrowings  384 7 2.54   188 2 1.71 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $470,672      $478,292     
Non-interest checking  159,820       156,026     
Other non-interest bearing deposits  2,030       1,567     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits $632,522 2,425 0.51  $635,885 1,583 0.33 
Net interest income    21,604       21,001   
Net interest rate spread      4.09%      3.99%
Net interest margin      4.14%      4.02%
                 


Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was ($0.4) million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million from the ($0.7) million provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of certain adversely classified commercial loans being paid off during the period.  These payoffs, combined with the continued improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall allowance for loan losses required between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $2.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 34.1%, from $3.1 million at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship that was reclassified as an accruing loan during the third quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

           
 (Dollars in thousands)    2019   2018  
 Balance at June 30, $8,624  $9,328  
 Provision  (420)  (652) 
 Charge offs:         
 Single family  (2)  0  
 Consumer  (46)  (16) 
 Commercial business  0   (15) 
 Recoveries  39   187  
 Balance at September 30, $8,195  $8,832  
           
 Allocated to:         
 General allowance $7,528  $7,771  
 Specific allowance  667   1,061  
   $8,195  $8,832  
           


The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2018.

     September 30,  June 30,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2019  2019  2018 
Non‑Performing Loans:          
  Single family $574 $854 $730 
  Commercial real estate  293  1,212  1,311 
  Consumer  513  458  489 
  Commercial business  99  144  148 
  Total  1,479  2,668  2,678 
           
Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets:          
  Single family  166  30  0 
  Commercial real estate  414  414  414 
  Consumer  0  12  0 
Total non‑performing assets $2,059 $3,124 $3,092 
Total as a percentage of total assets  0.27% 0.43% 0.43%
Total non‑performing loans $1,479 $2,668 $2,678 
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net  0.25% 0.45% 0.46%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  554.16% 323.18% 324.27%
           
Delinquency Data:          
Delinquencies (1)          
  30+ days $2,541 $1,991 $1,453 
  90+ days  0  0  0 
Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)          
  30+ days  0.42% 0.33% 0.24%
  90+ days  0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
           

        (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million, or 15.0%, from $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Gain on sales of loans increased $0.4 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales.  Fees and service charges decreased $0.1 million due to a decrease in the loan commitment fees earned between the periods.  Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the commercial loans servicing fees earned.

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 8.6%, from $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.3 million primarily because of annual salary increases and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods.  Professional services expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in legal expenses between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses caused by the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs.

Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.1 million from $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.  The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.11%, compared to 1.47% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 9.10% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 12.90% for the same period in 2018.  Book value per common share at September 30, 2019 was $18.83, compared to $17.35 at September 30, 2018.

Nine Month Period Results
Net Income
Net income was $6.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.7 million, or 11.4%, compared to net income of $5.9 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018.  Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was $1.41, an increase of $0.17 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.24 for the same period in 2018. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $0.6 million increase in net interest income, and a $0.2 million increase in the gain on sales of loans.  These increases in net income were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in compensation expense related to the increased mortgage loan production and annual salary increases, a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense as a result of the increased pre-tax income, and a $0.2 million increase in professional services expenses between the periods.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $21.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 2.9%, from $21.0 million for the same period in 2018.  Interest income was $24.0 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million, or 6.4%, from $22.6 million for the same nine month period in 2018.  Interest income increased primarily because of the higher interest amounts earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods.  Interest income also increased $0.3 million because of an increase in the amount of yield enhancements recognized between the periods on non-accruing loans that were paid off.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.60% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 28 basis points from 4.32% for the same nine month period in 2018.  The average yield earned on the average interest-earning assets increased 5 basis points as a result of the change in yield enhancements recognized between the periods.

Interest expense was $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.8 million, or 53.2%, compared to $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2018.  The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 18 basis points from 0.33% for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods which increased the cost of deposits.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.14%, an increase of 12 basis points, compared to 4.02% for the first nine months of 2018.  The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income between the periods as a result of the increase in the average federal funds rate.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was ($1.5) million for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the ($0.5) million provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of the increase in net recoveries received during the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.  The net recoveries, combined with the continued improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall allowance for loan losses required between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $2.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 33.4%, from $3.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship that was reclassified as an accruing loan during the third quarter of 2019. 

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

          
 (Dollars in thousands)    2019  2018  
 Balance at January 1, $8,686 $9,311  
 Provision  (1,452) (482) 
 Charge offs:        
 Single family  (2) (24) 
 Consumer  (92) (141) 
 Commercial business  (869) (270) 
 Recoveries  1,924  438  
 Balance at September 30, $8,195 $8,832  
          

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $5.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3.0%, from $5.8 million for the same period of 2018. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales.  Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the gains recognized on equity securities between the periods.  Fees and service charges decreased $0.1 million due to a decrease in the loan commitment fees earned between the periods.  Loan servicing fees increased slightly due to an increase in single family loan servicing fees earned between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $19.8 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3.6%, from $19.1 million for the same period of 2018.  Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.4 million primarily because of annual salary increases and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods.  Professional services expense increased $0.2 million due primarily to an increase in legal expenses between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased slightly due to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses caused by the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs.

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2018.  The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was 1.20%, compared to 1.09% for the same period in 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 9.97% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to 9.43% for the same period in 2018.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “trend,” “target,” and “goal” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to growing our core deposit relationships and loan balances, enhancing the financial performance of our core banking operations, maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins, reducing non-performing assets, and generating improved financial results (including profitability); the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; our expectations for core capital and our strategies and potential strategies for maintenance thereof; improvements in loan production; changes in the size of the Bank’s loan portfolio; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest-earning assets; the amount of yield enhancements relating to non-accruing and purchased loans; the amount and composition of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends by HMN; the future outlook for the Company; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject, specifically, and possible responses of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Bank, and the Company to any failure to comply with any such regulatory standard, directive or requirement.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB); technological, computer-related or operational difficulties; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filings on Forms 10-K  and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

 (Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

         
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    September 30,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2019  2018 
    (unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,507  20,709 
Securities available for sale:        
Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $22,126 and $8,159)   22,187  8,023 
Other marketable securities (amortized cost $62,757 and $73,222)   62,665  71,836 
    84,852  79,859 
         
Equity Securities   163  121 
Loans held for sale   7,819  3,444 
Loans receivable, net   583,102  586,688 
Accrued interest receivable   2,217  2,356 
Real estate, net   580  414 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   853  867 
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,994  1,855 
Premises and equipment, net   10,325  9,635 
Goodwill   802  802 
Core deposit intangible   181  255 
Prepaid expenses and other assets   5,608  2,668 
Deferred tax asset, net   2,225  2,642 
Total assets $ 763,228  712,315 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Deposits $ 659,608  623,352 
Accrued interest payable   377  346 
Customer escrows   2,924  1,448 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   9,129  4,022 
Total liabilities   672,038  629,168 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value):        
authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0   0  0 
Common stock ($.01 par value):        
authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662   91  91 
Additional paid-in capital   40,259  40,090 
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions   106,311  99,754 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (21) (1,096)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares   (1,692) (1,836)
Treasury stock, at cost 4,284,840 and 4,292,838 shares   (53,758) (53,856)
Total stockholders’ equity   91,190  83,147 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 763,228  712,315 
         


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
               
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019  2018  2019  2018 
Interest income:              
Loans receivable  $7,428  7,441  22,597  21,225 
Securities available for sale:              
Mortgage-backed and related   56  52  146  148 
Other marketable   309  285  905  842 
Other   205  192  381  369 
Total interest income   7,998  7,970  24,029  22,584 
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits   906  587  2,418  1,581 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   0  0  7  2 
Total interest expense   906  587  2,425  1,583 
Net interest income   7,092  7,383  21,604  21,001 
Provision for loan losses   (420) (652) (1,452) (482)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,512  8,035  23,056  21,483 
               
Non-interest income:              
Fees and service charges   820  870  2,305  2,421 
Loan servicing fees   324  343  957  941 
Gain on sales of loans   845  489  1,835  1,612 
Other   238  234  842  792 
Total non-interest income   2,227  1,936  5,939  5,766 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and benefits   3,849  3,574  11,496  11,076 
Occupancy and equipment   1,142  1,073  3,284  3,242 
Data processing   319  310  925  939 
Professional services   428  326  1,081  873 
Other   1,009  931  2,975  2,951 
Total non-interest expense   6,747  6,214  19,761  19,081 
Income before income tax expense   2,992  3,757  9,234  8,168 
Income tax expense   916  1,045  2,677  2,284 
Net income   2,076  2,712  6,557  5,884 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   149  (218) 1,075  (670)
Comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 2,225  2,494  7,632  5,214 
Basic earnings per share $ 0.45  0.62  1.42  1.37 
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45  0.59  1.41  1.24 
               


              
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited) 
              
   Three Months Ended
  Nine Months Ended
 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:  September 30,
  September 30,
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2019  2018  2019  2018 
I. OPERATING DATA:             
Interest income $7,998  7,970  24,029  22,584 
Interest expense  906  587  2,425  1,583 
Net interest income  7,092  7,383  21,604  21,001 
              
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:             
Assets (1)  743,954  732,586  728,814  723,354 
Loans receivable, net  588,306  583,995  591,015  586,340 
Securities available for sale (1)  80,286  79,755  79,163  79,436 
Interest-earning assets (1)  709,504  707,851  697,481  698,479 
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits  644,174  645,020  632,522  635,885 
Equity (1)  90,512  83,398  87,939  83,441 
              
III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)             
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.11% 1.47% 1.20% 1.09%
Interest rate spread information:             
Average during period  3.91  4.11  4.09  3.99 
End of period  3.88  3.89  3.88  3.89 
Net interest margin  3.97  4.14  4.14  4.02 
Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized)  3.60  3.36  3.63  3.53 
Return on average equity (annualized)  9.10  12.90  9.97  9.43 
Efficiency  72.41  66.67  71.75  71.28 
              
   September 30,  December 31,  September 30,    
   2019  2018  2018    
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:             
Number of full time equivalent employees  179  182  182    
              
V. ASSET QUALITY:             
Total non-performing assets $2,059  3,092  5,899    
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.27% 0.43% 0.80%   
Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net  0.25  0.46  0.94    
Allowance for loan losses $8,195  8,686  8,832    
Allowance for loan losses to total assets  1.07% 1.22% 1.20%   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net  1.41  1.48  1.51    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  554.16  324.27  161.02    
              
VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:             
Book value per common share $18.83  17.19  17.35    
              
   Nine Months
Ended
Sept 30, 2019		  Year Ended
Dec 31, 2018		  Nine Months
Ended
Sept 30, 2018		    
VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:             
Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period  11.95% 11.67% 10.85%   
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1)  12.07  11.52  11.54    
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)  110.27  109.81  109.84    
Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:             
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.31  13.26  12.65    
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio  11.00  11.00  10.49    
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.31  13.26  12.65    
Risk-based capital  14.56  14.52  13.91    
              
              

(1)       Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

CONTACT:
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HMN FINANCIAL, INC.
10/17HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results
GL
07/19HMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/18HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
05/03HMN FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/03HMN FINANCIAL INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
04/25HMN FINANCIAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
04/19HMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/18HMN Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
GL
03/08HMN FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/04HMN FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
More news
Chart HMN FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
HMN Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMN FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley C. Krehbiel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh C. Smith Chairman
Jon J. Eberle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Allen J. Berning Independent Director
Bernard R. Nigon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMN FINANCIAL, INC.8.97%99
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.73%174 036
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD33.57%54 126
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 475
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED13.78%53 456
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%50 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group