HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Net income of $2.1 million, down $0.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in third quarter of 2018

Diluted earnings per share of $0.45, down $0.14, compared to $0.59 in third quarter of 2018

Net interest income of $7.1 million, down $0.3 million, compared to $7.4 million in third quarter of 2018

Net interest margin of 3.97%, down 0.17%, compared to 4.14% in third quarter of 2018

Non-performing assets of $2.1 million, or 0.27% of total assets. Year to Date Summary Net income of $6.6 million, up $0.7 million, compared to $5.9 million in first nine months of 2018

Diluted earnings per share of $1.41, up $0.17, compared to $1.24 in first nine months of 2018

Net interest income of $21.6 million, up $0.6 million, compared to $21.0 million in first nine months of 2018

Net interest margin of 4.14%, up 0.12%, compared to 4.02% in first nine months of 2018 Net Income Summary Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,076 2,712 $ 6,557 5,884 Diluted earnings per share 0.45 0.59 1.41 1.24 Return on average assets 1.11 1.47 % 1.20 1.09 % Return on average equity 9.10 12.90 % 9.97 9.43 % Book value per common share $ 18.83 17.35 $ 18.83 17.35 ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (NASDAQ:HMNF), the $763 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to net income of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.45, a decrease of $0.14 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $0.5 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs, a $0.3 million decrease in net interest income due to an increase in the average rates paid on deposits, and a $0.3 million increase in the loan loss provision. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in the gain on sales of loans between the periods. Income tax expense also decreased $0.1 million as a result of the decreased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement

“Maintaining net interest margin in the current declining rate environment is becoming a challenge for not only our bank but the financial industry as a whole,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “Despite the margin challenges, we are pleased to report the increase in our mortgage loan activity and the related gain on sale of loans that we experienced during the third quarter of 2019. We continue to focus our efforts on improving the financial performance of our core banking operations while maintaining the credit quality of our loan portfolio.” Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 3.9%, from $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, the same as for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income remained flat despite the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods as competitive pricing in our markets did not allow for increased loan rates when the federal funds rate increased in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.47% for the third quarter of 2019, the same as for the third quarter of 2018. Interest expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million, or 54.3%, from $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.56% for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 20 basis points from 0.36% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods which increased the cost of deposits between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.97%, a decrease of 17 basis points, compared to 4.14% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest expense as a result of an increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods while rates on interest earning assets remained flat. A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 80,286 365 1.80 % $ 79,755 337 1.68 % Loans held for sale 3,557 43 4.72 1,757 24 5.45 Single family loans, net 115,844 1,236 4.23 112,221 1,154 4.08 Commercial loans, net 398,674 5,229 5.20 399,517 5,349 5.31 Consumer loans, net 73,788 920 4.95 72,257 914 5.02 Other 37,355 205 2.18 42,344 192 1.80 Total interest-earning assets $ 709,504 7,998 4.47 $ 707,851 7,970 4.47 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits: Checking accounts 93,024 23 0.10 84,491 19 0.09 Savings accounts 80,269 16 0.08 78,191 16 0.08 Money market accounts 173,606 303 0.69 204,599 221 0.43 Certificates 127,888 564 1.75 115,620 331 1.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 474,787 $ 482,901 Non-interest checking 166,972 160,410 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,415 1,709 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits $ 644,174 906 0.56 $ 645,020 587 0.36 Net interest income 7,092 7,383 Net interest rate spread 3.91 % 4.11 % Net interest margin 3.97 % 4.14 %

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 79,163 1,051 1.77 % $ 79,436 990 1.67 % Loans held for sale 2,417 82 4.51 1,739 62 4.80 Mortgage loans, net 115,162 3,744 4.35 112,252 3,412 4.06 Commercial loans, net 402,469 15,966 5.30 401,850 15,076 5.02 Consumer loans, net 73,384 2,805 5.11 72,238 2,675 4.95 Other 24,886 381 2.05 30,964 369 1.59 Total interest-earning assets $ 697,481 24,029 4.60 $ 698,479 22,584 4.32 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits: Checking accounts 95,748 73 0.10 87,468 41 0.06 Savings accounts 79,599 47 0.08 78,075 46 0.08 Money market accounts 174,565 878 0.67 198,149 610 0.41 Certificates 120,376 1,420 1.58 114,412 884 1.03 Advances and other borrowings 384 7 2.54 188 2 1.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 470,672 $ 478,292 Non-interest checking 159,820 156,026 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,030 1,567 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits $ 632,522 2,425 0.51 $ 635,885 1,583 0.33 Net interest income 21,604 21,001 Net interest rate spread 4.09 % 3.99 % Net interest margin 4.14 % 4.02 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($0.4) million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million from the ($0.7) million provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of certain adversely classified commercial loans being paid off during the period. These payoffs, combined with the continued improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall allowance for loan losses required between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $2.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 34.1%, from $3.1 million at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship that was reclassified as an accruing loan during the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows: (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance at June 30, $ 8,624 $ 9,328 Provision (420 ) (652 ) Charge offs: Single family (2 ) 0 Consumer (46 ) (16 ) Commercial business 0 (15 ) Recoveries 39 187 Balance at September 30, $ 8,195 $ 8,832 Allocated to: General allowance $ 7,528 $ 7,771 Specific allowance 667 1,061 $ 8,195 $ 8,832

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2018. September 30, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Non‑Performing Loans: Single family $ 574 $ 854 $ 730 Commercial real estate 293 1,212 1,311 Consumer 513 458 489 Commercial business 99 144 148 Total 1,479 2,668 2,678 Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets: Single family 166 30 0 Commercial real estate 414 414 414 Consumer 0 12 0 Total non‑performing assets $ 2,059 $ 3,124 $ 3,092 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.43 % Total non‑performing loans $ 1,479 $ 2,668 $ 2,678 Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net 0.25 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 554.16 % 323.18 % 324.27 % Delinquency Data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 2,541 $ 1,991 $ 1,453 90+ days 0 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.42 % 0.33 % 0.24 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans. Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million, or 15.0%, from $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.4 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales. Fees and service charges decreased $0.1 million due to a decrease in the loan commitment fees earned between the periods. Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the commercial loans servicing fees earned. Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 8.6%, from $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.3 million primarily because of annual salary increases and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in legal expenses between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses caused by the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs. Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.1 million from $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income. Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.11%, compared to 1.47% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 9.10% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 12.90% for the same period in 2018. Book value per common share at September 30, 2019 was $18.83, compared to $17.35 at September 30, 2018. Nine Month Period Results

Net Income

Net income was $6.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.7 million, or 11.4%, compared to net income of $5.9 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was $1.41, an increase of $0.17 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.24 for the same period in 2018. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $0.6 million increase in net interest income, and a $0.2 million increase in the gain on sales of loans. These increases in net income were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in compensation expense related to the increased mortgage loan production and annual salary increases, a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense as a result of the increased pre-tax income, and a $0.2 million increase in professional services expenses between the periods. Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 2.9%, from $21.0 million for the same period in 2018. Interest income was $24.0 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million, or 6.4%, from $22.6 million for the same nine month period in 2018. Interest income increased primarily because of the higher interest amounts earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods. Interest income also increased $0.3 million because of an increase in the amount of yield enhancements recognized between the periods on non-accruing loans that were paid off. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.60% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 28 basis points from 4.32% for the same nine month period in 2018. The average yield earned on the average interest-earning assets increased 5 basis points as a result of the change in yield enhancements recognized between the periods. Interest expense was $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.8 million, or 53.2%, compared to $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2018. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 18 basis points from 0.33% for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods which increased the cost of deposits. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.14%, an increase of 12 basis points, compared to 4.02% for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income between the periods as a result of the increase in the average federal funds rate. Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($1.5) million for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the ($0.5) million provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of the increase in net recoveries received during the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018. The net recoveries, combined with the continued improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall allowance for loan losses required between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $2.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 33.4%, from $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship that was reclassified as an accruing loan during the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows: (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance at January 1, $ 8,686 $ 9,311 Provision (1,452 ) (482 ) Charge offs: Single family (2 ) (24 ) Consumer (92 ) (141 ) Commercial business (869 ) (270 ) Recoveries 1,924 438 Balance at September 30, $ 8,195 $ 8,832 Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $5.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3.0%, from $5.8 million for the same period of 2018. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the gains recognized on equity securities between the periods. Fees and service charges decreased $0.1 million due to a decrease in the loan commitment fees earned between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly due to an increase in single family loan servicing fees earned between the periods. Non-interest expense was $19.8 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3.6%, from $19.1 million for the same period of 2018. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.4 million primarily because of annual salary increases and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.2 million due primarily to an increase in legal expenses between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased slightly due to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses caused by the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods. Occupancy and equipment costs increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs. Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income. Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was 1.20%, compared to 1.09% for the same period in 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 9.97% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to 9.43% for the same period in 2018. General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “trend,” “target,” and “goal” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to growing our core deposit relationships and loan balances, enhancing the financial performance of our core banking operations, maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins, reducing non-performing assets, and generating improved financial results (including profitability); the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; our expectations for core capital and our strategies and potential strategies for maintenance thereof; improvements in loan production; changes in the size of the Bank’s loan portfolio; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest-earning assets; the amount of yield enhancements relating to non-accruing and purchased loans; the amount and composition of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends by HMN; the future outlook for the Company; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject, specifically, and possible responses of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Bank, and the Company to any failure to comply with any such regulatory standard, directive or requirement. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB); technological, computer-related or operational difficulties; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release. (Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.) HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,507 20,709 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $22,126 and $8,159) 22,187 8,023 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $62,757 and $73,222) 62,665 71,836 84,852 79,859 Equity Securities 163 121 Loans held for sale 7,819 3,444 Loans receivable, net 583,102 586,688 Accrued interest receivable 2,217 2,356 Real estate, net 580 414 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 853 867 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,994 1,855 Premises and equipment, net 10,325 9,635 Goodwill 802 802 Core deposit intangible 181 255 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,608 2,668 Deferred tax asset, net 2,225 2,642 Total assets $ 763,228 712,315 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 659,608 623,352 Accrued interest payable 377 346 Customer escrows 2,924 1,448 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,129 4,022 Total liabilities 672,038 629,168 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value): authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 40,259 40,090 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 106,311 99,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21 ) (1,096 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,692 ) (1,836 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,284,840 and 4,292,838 shares (53,758 ) (53,856 ) Total stockholders’ equity 91,190 83,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 763,228 712,315

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 7,428 7,441 22,597 21,225 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 56 52 146 148 Other marketable 309 285 905 842 Other 205 192 381 369 Total interest income 7,998 7,970 24,029 22,584 Interest expense: Deposits 906 587 2,418 1,581 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 0 0 7 2 Total interest expense 906 587 2,425 1,583 Net interest income 7,092 7,383 21,604 21,001 Provision for loan losses (420 ) (652 ) (1,452 ) (482 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,512 8,035 23,056 21,483 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 820 870 2,305 2,421 Loan servicing fees 324 343 957 941 Gain on sales of loans 845 489 1,835 1,612 Other 238 234 842 792 Total non-interest income 2,227 1,936 5,939 5,766 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 3,849 3,574 11,496 11,076 Occupancy and equipment 1,142 1,073 3,284 3,242 Data processing 319 310 925 939 Professional services 428 326 1,081 873 Other 1,009 931 2,975 2,951 Total non-interest expense 6,747 6,214 19,761 19,081 Income before income tax expense 2,992 3,757 9,234 8,168 Income tax expense 916 1,045 2,677 2,284 Net income 2,076 2,712 6,557 5,884 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 149 (218 ) 1,075 (670 ) Comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 2,225 2,494 7,632 5,214 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 0.62 1.42 1.37 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 0.59 1.41 1.24

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 I. OPERATING DATA: Interest income $ 7,998 7,970 24,029 22,584 Interest expense 906 587 2,425 1,583 Net interest income 7,092 7,383 21,604 21,001 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets (1) 743,954 732,586 728,814 723,354 Loans receivable, net 588,306 583,995 591,015 586,340 Securities available for sale (1) 80,286 79,755 79,163 79,436 Interest-earning assets (1) 709,504 707,851 697,481 698,479 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits 644,174 645,020 632,522 635,885 Equity (1) 90,512 83,398 87,939 83,441 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1) Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11 % 1.47 % 1.20 % 1.09 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 3.91 4.11 4.09 3.99 End of period 3.88 3.89 3.88 3.89 Net interest margin 3.97 4.14 4.14 4.02 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 3.60 3.36 3.63 3.53 Return on average equity (annualized) 9.10 12.90 9.97 9.43 Efficiency 72.41 66.67 71.75 71.28 September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 179 182 182 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 2,059 3,092 5,899 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.80 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net 0.25 0.46 0.94 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,195 8,686 8,832 Allowance for loan losses to total assets 1.07 % 1.22 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net 1.41 1.48 1.51 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 554.16 324.27 161.02 VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: Book value per common share $ 18.83 17.19 17.35 Nine Months

Ended

Sept 30, 2019 Year Ended

Dec 31, 2018 Nine Months

Ended

Sept 30, 2018 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 11.95 % 11.67 % 10.85 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 12.07 11.52 11.54 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 110.27 109.81 109.84 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.31 13.26 12.65 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 11.00 11.00 10.49 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.31 13.26 12.65 Risk-based capital 14.56 14.52 13.91 (1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320. CONTACT:

Bradley Krehbiel

Chief Executive Officer, President

HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169



