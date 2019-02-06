Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HMS Bergbau AG    HMU   DE0006061104

HMS BERGBAU AG (HMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HMS Bergbau AG: Repurchase of Silesian Coal shares and termination of contractual relations with Carbo Funding AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:30pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment
HMS Bergbau AG: Repurchase of Silesian Coal shares and termination of contractual relations with Carbo Funding AG

06-Feb-2019 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 6 February 2019

HMS Bergbau AG: Repurchase of Silesian Coal shares and termination of contractual relations with Carbo Funding AG

Berlin, 6 February 2019: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany and the principal shareholder of the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. ("Silesian"), announces the reversal of the sale of interests and/or planned sale of interests in the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. (insider information published on 21 December 2017 and 17 May 2018).

To finance the operational activities of the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., HMS Bergbau AG planned to sell up to 20 per cent of Silesian's shares to Carbo Funding AG. Carbo Funding AG had planned to place a bond to finance the purchase of the shares in Silesian, a part of which has already been financed. After Carbo Funding AG's unsatisfactory placement of the bond, HMS Bergbau AG is now exercising its right to reverse the agreement between Carbo Funding AG and HMS Bergbau AG. Under these reversal rights, all but 1.1 per cent of the shares in Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. will be repurchased by HMS Bergbau AG. HMS Bergbau AG's current investment in the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. totals 98.9 per cent. The reversal of this transaction will have little impact on HMS Bergbau AG's balance sheet, since the current status largely corresponds to that shown on the balance sheet as at 30 June 2018.

The Management Board




Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

06-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

773349  06-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HMS BERGBAU AG
12:30pHMS BERGBAU AG : Repurchase of Silesian Coal shares and termination of contractu..
EQ
2018HMS BERGBAU AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018HMS BERGBAU : Corporate News from 28 September 2018
PU
2018HMS BERGBAU AG : Solid business performance in the first half of 2018
EQ
2018HMS BERGBAU : Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as ..
PU
2018HMS BERGBAU AG : Capital increase from authorised capital
EQ
2018HMS BERGBAU : Corporate News from 2 July 2018
PU
2018HMS BERGBAU AG : A Successful 2017 Financial Year
EQ
2018HMS BERGBAU : Publication of an Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR ..
PU
2018HMS BERGBAU AG : is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal Internati..
EQ
More news
Chart HMS BERGBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HMS Bergbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS BERGBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Schernikau Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Dieter Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Schwindt Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Ewald Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bärlein Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS BERGBAU AG-2.22%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.41%57 474
GLENCORE4.24%55 223
COAL INDIA-10.11%18 768
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD12.90%12 458
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.00%8 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.