Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 4 December 2019
HMS Bergbau AG:
_ Sale of Company's shares to investor for EUR 2.3 m
_ Participation of up to 12.5% possible
Berlin, 4 December 2019: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany announces the participation of up to 12.5 percent in HMS Bergbau AG by a US investor.
Today, an agreement was reached between HMS Bergbau AG and a US investor on a transaction structure which, by the end of 2021, will include a possible (option) 12.5 percent interest of the US investor in HMS Bergbau AG. The transaction is to be completed in several stages, with HMS Bergbau AG selling or issuing shares in each stage of the transaction.
In an initial step today, HMS Bergbau AG sold approx. 2.5 percent of its own shares to the US investor at a price of about 2.3 million EUR (EUR 19.90 per share).
HMS Bergbau AG plans to use the cash proceeds to finance the operational activities of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., among other things. The transaction will also help to improve HMS Bergbau AG's balance sheet structure.
