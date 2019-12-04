Log in
HMS BERGBAU AG

HMS BERGBAU AG

(HMU)
  Report  
News 


HMS Bergbau AG: Sale of Company's shares to investor for EUR 2.3 m


12/04/2019 | 11:25am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Investment
HMS Bergbau AG: Sale of Company's shares to investor for EUR 2.3 m

04-Dec-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 4 December 2019

HMS Bergbau AG:
_ Sale of Company's shares to investor for EUR 2.3 m
_ Participation of up to 12.5% possible

Berlin, 4 December 2019: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany announces the participation of up to 12.5 percent in HMS Bergbau AG by a US investor.

Today, an agreement was reached between HMS Bergbau AG and a US investor on a transaction structure which, by the end of 2021, will include a possible (option) 12.5 percent interest of the US investor in HMS Bergbau AG. The transaction is to be completed in several stages, with HMS Bergbau AG selling or issuing shares in each stage of the transaction.

In an initial step today, HMS Bergbau AG sold approx. 2.5 percent of its own shares to the US investor at a price of about 2.3 million EUR (EUR 19.90 per share).

HMS Bergbau AG plans to use the cash proceeds to finance the operational activities of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., among other things. The transaction will also help to improve HMS Bergbau AG's balance sheet structure.

The Management Board




Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 928581

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

928581  04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=928581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
