HMS Bergbau : Publication of Insider Information according to Arti-cle 17 MAR as of 12 June 2020

HMS Bergbau AG: CFO resigns

Berlin, 12 June 2020: The Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, regrets to announce the resignation of Steffen Ewald.

For personal reasons, Steffen Ewald has asked the Supervisory Board to prematurely terminate his Management Board contract. Steffen Ewald, who has been successfully leading the Finance Department as a member of the Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG for around 6 years, will take on a new professional challenge[NC1] as the new Managing Director of Technische Werke Eberswalde.

With regret, the Supervisory Board has agreed to his resignation from office as of 31 August 2020. The Board would like to thank Steffen Ewald for his consistently successful and constructive contribution. The Supervisory Board would also like to wish him all the best for his professional future in his hometown.

'With his successful work, his commitment and his expertise, Mr. Ewald has contributed significantly to the development of HMS Bergbau AG over the past 6 years. I would like to thank Mr. Ewald for his continual valuable collaboration and wish him every success in his new professional endeavour', says Heinz Schernikau, CEO and founder of HMS Bergbau AG.

Dennis Schwindt (COO) will assume Mr. Steffen Ewald's duties until further notice.

The Management Board

[NC1] Please note: This idea is expressed differently in EN than in DE. We would not say that someone is changing jobs as part of their 'personal life planning'.