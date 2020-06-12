Log in
HMS BERGBAU AG

HMS BERGBAU AG

(HMU)
  Report
News 


HMS Bergbau : Publication of Insider Information according to Arti-cle 17 MAR as of 12 June 2020

06/12/2020 | 08:33am EDT

HMS Bergbau AG: CFO resigns

Berlin, 12 June 2020: The Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, regrets to announce the resignation of Steffen Ewald.

For personal reasons, Steffen Ewald has asked the Supervisory Board to prematurely terminate his Management Board contract. Steffen Ewald, who has been successfully leading the Finance Department as a member of the Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG for around 6 years, will take on a new professional challenge[NC1] as the new Managing Director of Technische Werke Eberswalde.

With regret, the Supervisory Board has agreed to his resignation from office as of 31 August 2020. The Board would like to thank Steffen Ewald for his consistently successful and constructive contribution. The Supervisory Board would also like to wish him all the best for his professional future in his hometown.

'With his successful work, his commitment and his expertise, Mr. Ewald has contributed significantly to the development of HMS Bergbau AG over the past 6 years. I would like to thank Mr. Ewald for his continual valuable collaboration and wish him every success in his new professional endeavour', says Heinz Schernikau, CEO and founder of HMS Bergbau AG.

Dennis Schwindt (COO) will assume Mr. Steffen Ewald's duties until further notice.

The Management Board

Disclaimer

HMS Bergbau AG published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 12:32:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2018 254 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2018 1,45 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net Debt 2018 5,07 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2018 52,1x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 91,7 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2017 0,31x
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart HMS BERGBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HMS Bergbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS BERGBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Schernikau Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Dieter Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Schwindt Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Ewald Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bärlein Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS BERGBAU AG14.14%104
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.62%43 876
GLENCORE PLC-28.32%28 198
COAL INDIA LIMITED-34.85%11 154
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-21.47%9 688
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.22%5 925
