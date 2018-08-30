Log in
HMS HOLDINGS CORP (HMSY)
HMS : and Kotter Host Executive Roundtable on Best Practices for Leading Organizational Change

08/30/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Global corporate leaders gathered to brainstorm, discuss and test real-world strategies for transforming their organizations

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 (PRWEB) - HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) and Kotter recently hosted an Executive Roundtable event to discuss key strategies for leading complex organizational change. The event, held at HMS corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas, gathered executives from leading companies such as Acea, COTY, Astellas, Vallourec N.A., United Way Metropolitan Dallas, NB Power and Sanofi Pasteur.

'We have had a very productive working relationship with Kotter over the last three years, focused on accelerating change at HMS - specifically programs to engage our entire workforce in the execution of our corporate strategy,' said Bill Lucia, HMS Chairman and CEO. 'We were excited to host this collaborative gathering of global leaders who are also working with Kotter to drive excellence and transformational change at their respective companies.'

Founded nearly a decade ago, Kotter has worked with a range of individual leaders and companies of all sizes and industries on topics such as organization-wide transformation; visioning and strategic alignment; and tailored leadership development. Specifically, Kotter's 8-step process to accelerate change builds an engine within the organization - an army of employee volunteers - that introduces a new way of thinking and getting things done.

'Over the years, we've had the opportunity to work with many types of organizations on successful transformational change,' said John Kotter, chairman for Kotter. 'However, this Executive Roundtable event is significant in that it's the first time we've gathered together many of the senior leaders whom we've worked with in the past, to share and exchange ideas.'

The Roundtable members discussed the impact of essential elements of successful transformations including: creating a sense of urgency around a compelling statement of opportunity, leveraging diverse teams, generating short-term wins, and effective reward structure and other programs. Concepts resulting from those discussions will be tested at the respective companies.

'The opportunity to draw on the collective experience of enlightened leaders at the Executive Roundtable was invaluable,' said Jennifer Sampson, CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. 'Candid feedback from both the participants and the Kotter experts was illuminating - sparking creative new ideas and building confidence as we contemplate bold steps forward.'

'We left this Roundtable energized and focused on jumpstarting our own change initiatives,' said Alberto Irace, former CEO of ACEA. 'We look forward to testing out these concepts, and sharing the results back with our executive peers when we meet next.'

About HMS
HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

About KotterKotter works with organizations to help quickly and sustainably overcome the barriers to complex change, transforming them from the inside out. We help establish new ways of thinking, new ways of collaborating, and new ways of developing and identifying leaders in every facet of your organization. With our help, clients achieve results they never believed possible, and they do it faster than they could have imagined. Visit us at www.kotterinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @KotterInc.

Disclaimer

HMS Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 15:01:02 UTC
