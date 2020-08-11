Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HMS Holdings Corp.    HMSY

HMS HOLDINGS CORP.

(HMSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HMS to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 12th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 09:36am EDT

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp.  (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session.  A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Robert BorchertLacey Hautzinger
SVP, Investor RelationsSr. Director, External Communications
robert.borchert@hms.comlacey.hautzinger@hms.com
469-284-2140469-284-7240

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HMS HOLDINGS CORP.
09:36aHMS to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 12th
GL
08/10HMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/07HMS HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07HMS HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/07HMS Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/22HMS Donates $20,000 to Girlstart
GL
07/20William Miller, Healthcare Pioneer, Passes Away
GL
07/09HMS to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 7, 2020
GL
06/09HMS : rsquo; Health Engagement Platform Delivers Multi-Channel COVID-19 Communic..
AQ
06/04HMS : to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 682 M - -
Net income 2020 68,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 733 M 2 733 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart HMS HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
HMS Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,09 $
Last Close Price 30,88 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Lucia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Scott Sherman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jacob J. Sims Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HOLDINGS CORP.4.32%2 733
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.55%85 995
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.38%44 779
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.85%24 959
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.76%18 251
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED120.76%17 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group