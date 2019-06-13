Log in
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC

(HMSG)
HMS Group: 3M 2019 Results Webcast details

06/13/2019 | 03:05am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: 3M 2019 Results Webcast details

13-Jun-2019 / 10:02 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 3 MONTHS 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 

Date:  Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time:  10.30 AM (MOSCOW) / 8.30 AM (London)

 

Speaker:

Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets

Q&A session:

Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder

Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets

 

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

 

Russia Local:   +7 495 646 9315

 

UK Local:  +44 207 194 3759

UK Toll Free:  0800 376 6183

 

US Local:  +1 646 722 4916

US Toll Free:  +1 844 286 0643 

 

Conference ID: 72741694#

Title: HMS Group 3 months 2019 IFRS results

 

Webcast meeting:

To access the live event, click on the link:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20190619

 

Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  Pre-registration is available.

We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the webcast.

 

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

 

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

 
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 10013
EQS News ID: 823799

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823799&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
