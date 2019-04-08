Log in
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Grp PLC    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC

(HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 11:35:26 am
6.5 USD   --.--%
HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results

04/08/2019 | 07:25am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results

08-Apr-2019 / 14:23 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

April 8, 2019

 

HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results

 

HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 133 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs") during the period from April 1, 2019 up to and including April 5, 2019.

 

The Company is currently in a closed period; these purchases were made by the Company's broker, Renaissance Capital, pursuant to an irrevocable instruction from the Company prior to commencement of the closed period.

 

Since the start of the programme, the Company has repurchased 1,204,282 GDRs in total (representing 5.14 percent of its issued share capital).

 

Contacts:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: POS
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 8126
EQS News ID: 797019

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
