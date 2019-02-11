Log in
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Grp PLC    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC (HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 11:35:20 am
7 USD   --.--%
02:35aHMS GROUP : Buy-back programme
EQ
01/25HMS GROUP : MAR Notifications
EQ
01/21HMS GROUP : Buy-back programme
EQ
HMS Group: Buy-back programme

02/11/2019 | 02:35am EST

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Buy-back programme

11-Feb-2019 / 10:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

February 11, 2019

 

HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results

 

HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 1,200 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs") representing 0.01 percent of the Company's issued share capital during the period from February 4, 2019 up to and including February 8, 2019.

 

Since the start of the programme, the Company has repurchased 1,144,769 GDRs in total (representing 4.89 percent of its issued share capital).

 

Contacts:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: POS
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 7430
EQS News ID: 774233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 603 M
EBIT 2018 55,5 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 162 M
Yield 2018 11,6%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 125 M
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
