HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

February 11, 2019

HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results

HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 1,200 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs") representing 0.01 percent of the Company's issued share capital during the period from February 4, 2019 up to and including February 8, 2019.

Since the start of the programme, the Company has repurchased 1,144,769 GDRs in total (representing 4.89 percent of its issued share capital).

Contacts:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.