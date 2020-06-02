Log in
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP P

(HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/02 11:35:19 am
3.6 USD   -5.26%
HMS Group: Management increases its share

06/02/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Management increases its share

02-Jun-2020 / 21:03 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

June 2, 2020

 

HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital

 

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for the 2017 award year.

 

The awards were part of a grant of GDRs to twelve Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2017 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program.  The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 73,857 (seventy three thousand eight hundred fifty seven), which is equal 0.3% of the Company's share capital.

 

List of PDMRs

Name   LTIP Award

Andrey V. Nasledyshev 24,619

Andrey P. Orlov  24,619

 

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Name

 Andrey V. Nasledyshev

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Deputy CEO

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

 

- US40425X4079

Nature of transaction

Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

EUR 0.05

 24,619

Aggregated information

 

 

-      Aggregated volume

- EUR 0.05 per GDR

 24,619

-      Price

 - Total Price EUR 1,230.95

 

Date of the transaction

 01/06/2020

Place of the transaction

 Moscow

 

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

 

Name

Andrey P. Orlov

 

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Deputy CEO

 

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Name

 HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

 

 

-     US40425X4079

 

Nature of transaction

Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

EUR 0.05

24,619

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

-      Aggregated volume

- EUR 0.05 per GDR

24,619

 

-      Price

 - Total Price EUR 1,230.95

 

 

Date of the transaction

 01/06/2020

 

Place of the transaction

 Moscow

 

 

 

For more information, please, contact:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru

 

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: POS
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 67539
EQS News ID: 1061367

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 52 645 M 766 M 766 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 15 888 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,89%
Capitalization 5 943 M 86,0 M 86,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 369,12 RUB
Last Close Price 262,46 RUB
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-17.39%86
SCHLUMBERGER NV-54.15%25 577
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-36.29%10 697
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-50.80%10 562
DIALOG GROUP12.46%5 137
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.10%4 853
