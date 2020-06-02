HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")
Moscow, Russia
June 2, 2020
HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for the 2017 award year.
The awards were part of a grant of GDRs to twelve Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2017 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program. The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 73,857 (seventy three thousand eight hundred fifty seven), which is equal 0.3% of the Company's share capital.
List of PDMRs
Name LTIP Award
Andrey V. Nasledyshev 24,619
Andrey P. Orlov 24,619
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
Name
|
Andrey V. Nasledyshev
|
Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Deputy CEO
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Name
|
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
|
|
- US40425X4079
|
Nature of transaction
|
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
EUR 0.05
|
24,619
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
- EUR 0.05 per GDR
|
24,619
|
- Price
|
- Total Price EUR 1,230.95
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
01/06/2020
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
Name
|
Andrey P. Orlov
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Deputy CEO
|
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Name
|
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
|
|
|
- US40425X4079
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
EUR 0.05
|
24,619
|
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
- EUR 0.05 per GDR
|
24,619
|
|
- Price
|
- Total Price EUR 1,230.95
|
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
01/06/2020
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow
|
