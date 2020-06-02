HMS Group (HMSG)

HMS Group: Management increases its share



02-Jun-2020 / 21:03 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia June 2, 2020 HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for the 2017 award year. The awards were part of a grant of GDRs to twelve Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2017 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program. The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 73,857 (seventy three thousand eight hundred fifty seven), which is equal 0.3% of the Company's share capital. List of PDMRs Name LTIP Award Andrey V. Nasledyshev 24,619 Andrey P. Orlov 24,619 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Andrey V. Nasledyshev Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy CEO Initial notification/Amendment Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC - US40425X4079 Nature of transaction Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.05 24,619 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 24,619 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,230.95 Date of the transaction 01/06/2020 Place of the transaction Moscow Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Andrey P. Orlov Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy CEO Initial notification/Amendment Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC - US40425X4079 Nature of transaction Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.05 24,619 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 24,619 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,230.95 Date of the transaction 01/06/2020 Place of the transaction Moscow For more information, please, contact: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

