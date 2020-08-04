Log in
HMS Group: Management increases its share

08/04/2020 | 04:35am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Management increases its share

04-Aug-2020 / 11:32 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

August 04, 2020

 

HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital

 

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that one of its managers has acquired 8,531 (eight thousand five hundred thirty one) HMS' Global depositary receipts using its own funds.

 

 

 

For more information, please, contact:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru

 

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: POS
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 79775
EQS News ID: 1109297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1109297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
