HMS Group: Management increases its share in the charter capital
05/08/2020 | 06:55am EDT
HMS Group (HMSG)
08-May-2020 / 13:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital
Moscow, Russia - May 08, 2020 - HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for the 2017 award year.
The awards were part of a grant of GDRs to twelve Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2017 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program.The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 270 810 (two hundred seventy thousand eight hundred and ten), which is equal to 1,16% of the Company's share capital.
List of PDMRs
NameLTIP Award
Artem V. Molchanov24 619
Kirill V. Molchanov24 619
Yuri N. Skrynnik24 619
Vasiliy V. Khromov24 619
Vladimir N. Yamburenko24 619
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
Name
Artem V. Molchanov
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
- US40425X4079
Natureoftransaction
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 0,05
24 619
Aggregatedinformation
-Aggregatedvolume
- EUR 0,05 per GDR
24 619
-Price
- Total Price EUR 1230,95
Dateofthetransaction
06/05/2020
Placeofthetransaction
Moscow
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
Name
Kirill V. Molchanov
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
-US40425X4079
Natureoftransaction
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 0,05
24 619
Aggregatedinformation
-Aggregatedvolume
- EUR 0,05 per GDR
24 619
-Price
- Total Price EUR 1230,95
Dateofthetransaction
06/05/2020
Placeofthetransaction
Moscow
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
Name
Yuri N. Skrynnik
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Head of Business Unit "Compressors"
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
-US40425X4079
Natureoftransaction
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 0,05
24 619
Aggregatedinformation
-Aggregatedvolume
- EUR 0,05 per GDR
24 619
-Price
- Total Price EUR 1230,95
Dateofthetransaction
06/05/2020
Placeofthetransaction
Moscow
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
Name
Vasiliy V. Khromov
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Deputy CEO
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
-US40425X4079
Natureoftransaction
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 0,05
24 619
Aggregatedinformation
-Aggregatedvolume
- EUR 0,05 per GDR
24 619
-Price
- Total Price EUR 1230,95
Dateofthetransaction
06/05/2020
Placeofthetransaction
Moscow
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
Name
Vladimir N. Yamburenko
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Head of "Industrial pumps" division
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
-US40425X4079
Natureoftransaction
Award over the Company's GDRs under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR 0,05
24 619
Aggregatedinformation
-Aggregatedvolume
- EUR 0,05 per GDR
24 619
-Price
- Total Price EUR 1230,95
Dateofthetransaction
06/05/2020
Placeofthetransaction
Moscow
For more information, please, contact:
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru
About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).
