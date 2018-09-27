Log in
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

09/27/2018 | 10:45am CEST

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

27-Sep-2018 / 11:43 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

September 27, 2018

 

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

 

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus on September 26, 2018.  All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

 

The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting:

  1. The Audit Committee Report;
  2. Six months 2018 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements and an adjusted Financial Plan (budget) for the year 2018;
  3. The new wording of the Group's Insider policy.

 

 

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Annual report 2017

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 6086
EQS News ID: 727993

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
