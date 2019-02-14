Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 11:35:20 am
7 USD   --.--%
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

02/14/2019 | 06:20am EST

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

14-Feb-2019 / 14:17 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

February 14, 2019

 

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

 

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Rise Hotel, Larnaca, Cyprus on February 13, 2019.  All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

 

The Financial plan (budget) 2019 was considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting.

 

 

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Annual report 2017

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 7490
EQS News ID: 776037

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
