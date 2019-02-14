HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

February 14, 2019

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Rise Hotel, Larnaca, Cyprus on February 13, 2019. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The Financial plan (budget) 2019 was considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

