HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

02/17/2020 | 10:02am EST
Regulatory Story
HMS Group - HMSG
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting
Released 15:00 17-Feb-2020

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

17-Feb-2020 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'HMS Group')

Moscow, Russia

February 17, 2020

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

HMS Group(LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the 'Meeting') at AMATHUS BEACH HOTEL LIMASSOL, 75 AmathountaAvenue
4532 Limassol, Cyprus on February 12, 2020. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The Financial plan (budget) 2020 was considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be supersededby subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 47094
EQS News ID: 976909

End of Announcement EQS News Service



HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting - RNS

Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:01:09 UTC
