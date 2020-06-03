Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 03:00:03 am
3.5 USD   -2.78%
05:35aHMS GROUP : Results of Extraordinary BoD Meeting
EQ
06/02HMS GROUP : Management increases its share
EQ
05/20HMS GROUP : Rub 5.7 BN design & exploration works contract
EQ
HMS Group: Results of Extraordinary BoD Meeting

06/03/2020 | 05:35am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of Extraordinary BoD Meeting

03-Jun-2020 / 12:32 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

June 3, 2020

 

HMS Group announces results of its Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting

 

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors ordinary meeting held trough videoconference call on June 2, 2020.

The Directors considered and adopted the following resolutions:

  • Recommendation of the payment by the Company of a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of Rub 3.41 per one ordinary share, amount to a total dividend (the "Dividends") of Rub 399,527,286.07.

The Dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 29, 2020.

Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders on the Company's register at close of business (UK time) on June 19, 2020 (the "Record Date").

In addition, the following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved:

  1. Review of 3 months 2020 financial and operational results;
  2. Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda.

 

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 67611
EQS News ID: 1061689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
