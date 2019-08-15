HMS Group: Rub 1.7 BN compressor contract

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

August 15, 2019

HMS Group signs Rub 1.7 BN compressor contract

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a contract to engineer and procure compressors and complementary equipment worth Rub 1.7 billion to a compressor station. The manufactured equipment will be delivered in 2020.

