HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC

(HMSG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/19 11:35:18 am
4.78 USD   -16.87%
06:50aHMS GROUP : Rub 1 BN Oil & Gas Equipment Contracts
EQ
09/16HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Webcast to discuss 6 months 2019 IFRS financial results
PU
09/16HMS GROUP : 6M 2019 Results Webcast details
EQ
News 
News Summary

HMS Group: Rub 1 BN Oil & Gas Equipment Contracts

0
09/20/2019 | 06:50am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Rub 1 BN Oil & Gas Equipment Contracts

20-Sep-2019 / 13:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

 

HMS Group signs Rub 1 BN oil & gas equipment contracts

 

Moscow, Russia - September 20, 2019

 

HMS Group announces today that it has signed two contracts to engineer and procure oil & gas equipment worth a total Rub 1 billion. The manufactured equipment will be delivered in 1H 2020.

 

For more information, please, contact:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2018.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: CNT
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 20795
EQS News ID: 877333

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
EPS Revisions
