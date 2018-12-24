Log in
HMS Group: Rub 2BN compressor contract

12/24/2018 | 11:35am CET

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Rub 2BN compressor contract

24-Dec-2018 / 13:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

December 24, 2018

 

HMS Group signs Rub 2BN compressor contract

 

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a contract to deliver gas transportation units worth Rub 2 billion. The project is to be completed at the end of 2019.

 

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: CNT
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6994
EQS News ID: 761879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761879&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
