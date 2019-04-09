HMS Group: Rub 4BN Compressor Contracts

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

April 9, 2019

HMS Group signs Rub 4BN compressor contracts

HMS Group announces today that it has signed two contracts to deliver gas transportation units worth Rub 4 billion. The manufactured equipment is to be delivered by the end of 2019.

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

