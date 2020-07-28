Log in
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP P

(HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/27 11:35:17 am
4.08 USD   -5.12%
05:21aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Fitch Affirms HMS Group Rating of “B+” and Stable Outlook
PU
04:05aHMS GROUP : Fitch affirms B+ (Stable)
EQ
07/15HMS GROUP : Share rights summary
EQ
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Fitch Affirms HMS Group Rating of “B+” and Stable Outlook

07/28/2020 | 05:21am EDT

28.07.2020

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that Fitch Ratings affirms JSC HMS Group's Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)s of 'B+', the outlook 'Stable'. The rating reflects HMS' 'forecast sustainable operating performance supported by the healthy order book, leading market position, strong customer base, comfortable liquidity and an expected gradual oil price recovery in the medium term.'

The full text of Fitch's press release is available on the agency's website.

For more information, please, contact:
Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:20:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 52 645 M 734 M 734 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 15 888 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,01%
Capitalization 6 596 M 92,4 M 92,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 342,68 RUB
Last Close Price 291,32 RUB
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-11.30%92
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.04%27 312
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-39.89%13 089
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-36.29%10 718
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-48.14%5 043
DIALOG GROUP9.86%5 031
