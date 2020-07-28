HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Fitch Affirms HMS Group Rating of “B+” and Stable Outlook

28.07.2020

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that Fitch Ratings affirms JSC HMS Group's Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)s of 'B+', the outlook 'Stable'. The rating reflects HMS' 'forecast sustainable operating performance supported by the healthy order book, leading market position, strong customer base, comfortable liquidity and an expected gradual oil price recovery in the medium term.'

The full text of Fitch's press release is available on the agency's website.



