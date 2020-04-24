HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group Reports 2019FY Revenue of Rub 51.4 billion

24.04.2020

Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the 'Group') (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Financial highlights FY 2019:

Revenue: Rub 51.4 bn (-2% yoy)

EBITDA: Rub 4.8 bn (-27% yoy), EBITDA margin at 9.4%

Operating profit: Rub 2.1 bn (-51% yoy)

Profit for the year: Rub 151 mn (-92% yoy)

Total debt: Rub 24.3 bn (+25% yoy)

Net debt: Rub 14.4 bn (+9% yoy)

Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.98x

Operational highlights FY 2019:

Backlog: Rub 44.7 bn (+5% yoy)

Order intake: Rub 52.2 bn (-7% yoy)

1 EBITDA is defined as operating profit/loss from continuing operations adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of the acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, provision for impairment of accounts receivable, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.