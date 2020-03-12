Log in
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP P

(HMSG)
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group and NOVATEK sign compressor contract

03/12/2020 | 11:45am EDT

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group and NOVATEK sign compressor contract

12-March-2020 / 18:40 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Group and NOVATEK sign compressor contract

 

Moscow, Russia - March 12, 2020

 

HMS Group announces today that it has signed with PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK") a contract to engineer and manufacture six main gas compression units. The equipment is to be delivered in 2021 and installed at the Obsky LPG processing plant.

 

In 2019, HMS Group and NOVATEK signed a Memorandum on strategic partnership, which aims to the further development of mutual cooperation in the field of design and manufacture of first-of-its-kind-in-Russia equipment for LNG projects. The Memorandum sets the general principles and main directions of mutually beneficial cooperation.  It composes the long-term intention of the Parties to pursue a wide-scale cooperation to localize the manufacturing of compressors, pumps and other equipment for NOVATEK's LNG projects.

 

For more information, please, contact:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2018.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

2.2. Inside information
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: CNT
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 52012
EQS News ID: 995999

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
