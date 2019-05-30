HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital

30.05.2019

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ('GDRs') following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') for the 2016 award year.

The awards were part of a grant of GDRs to seventeen Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2016 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program. The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 414,118 (four hundred fourteen thousand one hundred eighteen), which is equal to 1.77 percent of the Company's issued share capital.

List of PDMRs



Name LTIP Award, GDRs Artem V. Molchanov 26,756 Kirill V. Molchanov 26,756 Andrey V. Nasledyshev 26,756 Yuri N. Skrynnik 26,756 Vasiliy V. Khromov 26,756 Andrey P. Orlov 26,756 Vladimir N. Yamburenko 26,756

For more information, please, contact:

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.