HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital

29.06.2020
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that one of its managers has acquired 12,281 (twelve thousand two hundred eighty one) HMS' Global depositary receipts using its own fund
About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).
