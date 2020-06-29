Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/29 08:44:26 am
4.4 USD   +10.00%
08:46aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital
PU
06:25aHMS GROUP : Management increases its share
EQ
06/22HMS GROUP : Management increases its share
EQ
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

29.06.2020

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that one of its managers has acquired 12,281 (twelve thousand two hundred eighty one) HMS' Global depositary receipts using its own fund

For more information, please, contact:
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
rybin@hms.ru
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
kelekhsaeva@hms.ru

About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy DisclaimerInformation published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 52 645 M 752 M 752 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 15 888 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,38%
Capitalization 6 306 M 90,6 M 90,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 342,68 RUB
Last Close Price 278,49 RUB
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-13.04%91
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-56.62%24 203
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-51.25%10 466
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-42.65%9 629
DIALOG GROUP5.22%4 777
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.34%4 732
