HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC (HMSG)
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group signs Rub 1.8BN compressor contract

09/26/2018 | 09:46am CEST

26.09.2018

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a contract to deliver compressor-based equipment worth Rub 1.8 billion for a gas booster station at an oil and gas condensate field in Russia. The project is to be completed in 2021.

Contacts:
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
capital-markets@hms.ru
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).
Annual report 2017

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:45:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 671 M
EBIT 2018 66,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 172 M
Yield 2018 11,6%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 181 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GRP PLC5.10%238
SCHLUMBERGER NV-8.59%85 262
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.37%36 129
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO3.79%36 104
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO20.60%16 644
TECHNIPFMC3.93%14 417
