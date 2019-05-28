HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group to take part in the 26th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition

28.05.2019

HMS Group will participate in the 26th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, to be held on May 29 - June 1 2019 in Baku (Azerbaijan) at the exhibition center 'Baku Expo Center'.

HMS Group invites all customers and partners to the exhibition booth to get their own picture of the company's competencies, which support upstream, midstream and downstream operations. Team of HMS Group experts with a wide range of industry and process knowledge will answer all visitors' questions and provide them with actual information on all aspects of the company's products and services.

HMS Group stand: № 1038, 'Baku Expo Center'.

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and conventional power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).