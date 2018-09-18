Log in
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Webcast to discuss 6 months 2018 IFRS financial results

0
09/18/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

18.09.2018

Date: Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 10.00 AM (NY)

Speaker:
Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets
Q&A session:
Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder
Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 646 9190

UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9411
UK Toll Free: 0800 279 7204

US Local: +1 646 828 8193
US Toll Free: 800 394 8218

Conference ID: 2357237
Title: HMS Group 6 months 2018 IFRS results

Webcast meeting:
To access the live event, click on the link:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20181002

Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available.
We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the webcast.

Contacts:
Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru
LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 13:32:04 UTC
