HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Webcast to discuss 6 months 2018 IFRS financial results

18.09.2018

Speaker:

Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets

Q&A session:

Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder

Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 646 9190

UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9411

UK Toll Free: 0800 279 7204

US Local: +1 646 828 8193

US Toll Free: 800 394 8218

Conference ID: 2357237

Title: HMS Group 6 months 2018 IFRS results

Webcast meeting:

To access the live event, click on the link:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20181002

Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available.

We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the webcast.

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

