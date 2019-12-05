Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP P

(HMSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Webcast to discuss 9 months 2019 IFRS financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:16am EST

05.12.2019

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019Time: 4.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 1.00 PM (London) / 8.00 AM (NY)Conference passcode: 94353676#

Speaker:
Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets

Q&A session:
Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder
Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 646 9315
Russia Toll Free: 8 800 500 9863

UK Local: +44 207 194 3759
UK Toll Free: 0800 376 6183

US Local: +1 646 722 4916
US Toll Free: +1 844 286 0643

Conference ID: 94353676#
Title: HMS Group 9 months 2019 IFRS results

Webcast meeting:
To access the live event, click on the link:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20191217

Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available.
We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the webcast.

Contacts:
Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & S
07:16aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Webcast to discuss 9 months 2019 IFRS financial resul..
PU
06:30aHMS GROUP : 9M 2019 IFRS results webcast details
EQ
05:01aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group Board of Directors meeting
PU
03:55aHMS GROUP : Results of BoD Meeting
EQ
10/18HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group signs Rub 6.1BN compressor contracts
PU
10/18HMS GROUP : Rub 6.1BN compressor contracts
EQ
10/01HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group and NOVATEK sign Memorandum on localization of ..
PU
10/01HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : and NOVATEK sign Memo on localization of LNG equipmen..
EQ
09/25HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group Reports 2Q 2019 Profit of Rub 321 million
PU
09/25HMS GROUP : 6M 2019 IFRS Results
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 56 645 M
EBIT 2019 3 374 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 14 265 M
Yield 2019 10,7%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 6 564 M
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 321,39  RUB
Last Close Price 289,88  RUB
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-35.14%103
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.02%50 101
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.78%18 846
BAKER HUGHES-0.84%14 408
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-11.48%8 778
TECHNIPFMC-2.20%8 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group