HMS : Industrial Networks introduces an edge gateway with native support for the OSIsoft PI System™

08/17/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

This new solution eliminates the barriers associated with extracting data from legacy machines and capturing data from remote facilities. The solution is built on top of HMS's industry leading edge gateway solution the 'Flexy ' and supported by all skews in that family.

Kevin Knake Executive Vice President at HMS, 'This solution allows manufactures to take another step toward full digitization of the factory floor. Enabling more efficient production and ultimately a more competitive production facility.'

The Flexy edge gateway simplifies the process of extracting real-time data from machines using serial and Ethernet communications protocols by offering I/O drivers for popular PLC manufacturers including Siemens, Allen Bradly, Mitsubishi, ABB and others. There is no software development effort required.

The Flexy solution offers full support for secure access to remote locations including user access controller, over the air software updates and fully encrypted communications. Remote locations with no internet access are easily connected leveraging the Flexy 3G or 4G cellular backhaul options.

'Dark data-or data that companies know they have but can't access or use easily-is a significant problem, particularly for utilities or manufacturers with operations that span decades and geographies,' said Timothy Johnson, Senior Director, Partners and Resellers at OSIsoft. 'We're excited about working with HMS to help solve this problem and pave the way for manufacturers to extend the life of their assets.'

HMS will be demonstrating this system at OSIsoft Super Regional Event in Washington D.D. on August 21st and 22nd. To learn more about this solution or request a demo please contact HMS at us-sales@hms.se.

Push Data to the OSIsoft® PI System®

About OSIsoft

For over 37 years, OSIsoft has been dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our software turns the vast data streams inside utilities, manufacturers and other industrial customers into rich, real-time insights for saving money, making critical decisions or developing new products. To learn more, please visit www.osisoft.com.

Media Contact

Michael Kanellos
mkanellos@osisoft.com
(510) 877-9331

Disclaimer

HMS Networks AB published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 20:40:05 UTC
