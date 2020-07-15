Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  HMS Networks AB (publ)    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/15 03:26:21 am
172.3 SEK   +1.95%
03:01aHMS PUBL : Q2 Report 2020
PU
02:16aHMS PUBL : Networks Q2 Report 2020
PU
02:11aHMS NETWORKS : Interim report 2020, January - June
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HMS publ : Q2 Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Second quarter

  • Net sales for the second quarter reached SEK 355 m (416), corresponding to a decrease of 15%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 2 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 302 m (375), corresponding to a decrease of 19%
  • Operating profit reached SEK 69 m (72) equal to a 19.4% (17.3) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 54 m (51) and earnings per share was SEK 1.24 (1.10)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 115 m (51)

First six months

  • Net sales for the first six months reached SEK 716 m (796), corresponding to a 10% decrease. Currency translations had a positive effect of SEK 1 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 703 m (762), corresponding to a decrease of 8%
  • Operating profit was SEK 136 m (132), equal to a 18.9% (16.6) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 102 m (92) and the earnings per share was SEK 2.26 (1.98)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 170 m (103)

Comment from the CEO

The second quarter of the year was characterized by major uncertainty concerning the Corona crisis and the subsequent economic situation. HMS sales were negatively affected and compared with the corresponding quarter in 2019, sales decreased by 15% and order intake by 19%.

Above all, we have seen very weak demand in Central Europe, where our large markets such as Germany, France and Italy have shown a significant decline in order intake compared to the corresponding period last year. North America has also had a relatively weak market development. However, Asia has developed positively, and we see stable order intake in our main markets in Japan and China.

Despite the decline in volume, we have managed to improve our gross margin compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. We reach a gross margin of 62% for the quarter, an improvement that is mainly explained by improved productivity, selective price increases and a favourable product mix.

During these uncertain times, the health of our employees has been our highest priority, which is why we have introduced home-office work in large parts of the Group. Our Spanish operations outside Barcelona were closed for a few weeks due to government decisions, while operations at HMS' other offices and factories around the world have continued and functioned well under the circumstances.

To counteract the decline in demand, short-time work of about 20% of working hours was introduced in Sweden and Germany during a large part of the quarter. In addition, we have significantly reduced our travelling, cancelled trade fairs and customer events and used digital channels for customer contacts and events. These measures, together with the restructuring program we implemented at the end of last year, has led to reduced organic operating expenses by approximately 14% compared to the same quarter previous year. A strong gross margin in combination with good cost control means that we can deliver an operating profit for the quarter of SEK 69 m, which gives an operating margin in line with our long-term goal of 20%.

The relatively good profitability and good management of our working capital has resulted in a strong cash flow of SEK 115 m for the quarter. This has helped us to reduce our net debt, which is now at a low of SEK 263 m, corresponding to 0.73 times the operating profit before depreciation/amortization and write-downs for the last twelve months.

Our conclusion for the second quarter is that we have managed to adjust and adapt our costs to the lower demand we have seen for a few months. In general, there is great uncertainty about the future and how the Corona crisis will affect our customers' demand in the coming quarters. At present, we see nothing concrete that indicates a rapid recovery.

HMS has a strong financial position and there are opportunities for both acquisitions and long-term technology innovation to focus on in the coming quarters. This means that we are now ending most of our short-time work in order to be able to invest in the future. Our assessment is that automation and digitalization of industrial processes will see increased demand when we have the Corona crisis behind us. HMS must then be ready to meet this demand with competitive products and solutions.

Despite the turbulence in the short term, we continue to work with a focus on long-term growth and a balanced view of our costs. In the long term, we continue to believe that the market for industrial communication and IIoT will be an interesting area for organic growth and selective acquisitions - and we continue to work according to our motto 'Connecting Devices'.

Halmstad July 15, 2020

Staffan Dahlström
Chief Executive Officer

Further information can be obtained from:
 Staffan Dahlström, CEO, +46 (0) 35 17 2901
Joakim Nideborn, CFO, +46 (0) 35 710 6983

HMS Networks Q2 Report 2020 (English)

Disclaimer

HMS Networks AB published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
03:01aHMS PUBL : Q2 Report 2020
PU
02:16aHMS PUBL : Networks Q2 Report 2020
PU
02:11aHMS NETWORKS : Interim report 2020, January - June
PU
02:00aInterim report 2020, January - June
GL
06/30HMS PUBL : New Intesis gateway makes communication between PROFINET and BACnet e..
AQ
06/23Invitation to HMS Networks' second quarter conference call
GL
04/23Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks
GL
04/23Interim Report 2020, January-March
GL
04/14HMS Networks AB implements short-time work for employees and propose canceled..
GL
04/09Invitation to HMS Networks' first quarter conference call
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 396 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2020 159 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net Debt 2020 258 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,7x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 7 886 M 866 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
HMS Networks AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 177,50 SEK
Last Close Price 169,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 6,51%
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer
Ray Michael Mauritsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)-2.20%866
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.54%193 930
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.20%46 865
ERICSSON AB7.65%34 256
ZTE CORPORATION26.59%28 078
NOKIA OYJ14.08%24 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group