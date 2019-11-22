HMS publ : awarded Swedish Enterprise Award in Germany

HMS Networks has recieved the Swedish Enterprise Award in Germany 2019 in the category of medium-sized companies. The prize has been awarded since 2003 by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Business Sweden and the Embassy of Sweden, and is aimed at Swedish companies that have successfully established themselves in Germany. It was officially handed out during a gala evening in Berlin on November 21st, 2019.

In the image: Per Thöresson - Swedish Ambassador for Germany, Mattias Landgren -State Secretary, Staffan Dahlström - CEO at HMS Networks, Thilo Döring - Managing Director of HMS Networks in Germany, and Thomas Rydberg - President of Schwedisher Handelskammer

Official statements from Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks and Thilo Döring, Managing Director of HMS in Germany:

'30 years ago, we started HMS Networks with a passion for microcontrollers and electronics, and invented a system to connect information between different industrial machines and robots. As a Swedish start-up, we realized that our home market was small, but Germany must be a great market, so we started to exhibit at Hannover Messe in the 1990's and got our first German customers in 1995.' says Staffan Dahlström, and continues:

'We learned that the Germany customers were really tough to do business with and they had very high requirements on HMS technology and quality - but we also learned about their wish to have long-term partnerships, being profitable, at the same time caring about the staff and the local communities. HMS really liked these values among German Mittelstand companies, and we established many close collaborations. As a result, our business in Germany was growing very well. In 2000 we expanded with a local office in Karlsruhe, after which our business took off in neck-breaking speed. Already in the year 2002 the turnover exceeded 1 million EUR, an unbelievable success for HMS at the time, and the positive trend continued in the following years.' concludes Dahlström.

Today, many well-known device manufacturers and machine builders rely on HMS technology, and HMS technology and solutions contribute significantly to their competitive advantage in the global market. In the German market, HMS Networks today serves more than 2,000 customers with a 35 million EUR turnover.

'We are very proud about our position in the German market and that so many medium-sized and large companies trust HMS as a key supplier of solutions for industrial communication and Industrial IoT. HMS solutions can be found in most automated factories in Germany, and most notably in the area of automobile manufacturing. It is an honor for us to receive the 'Swedish Enterprise Award' in the category of medium-sized companies. It makes us very proud, 'says Thilo Döring, Managing Director of HMS in Germany.

HMS Networks has thus established itself in Germany as an important partner to German device manufacturers and machine builders in the area of industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). A leading market in terms of technology, Germany is today the largest and most important market globally for HMS, with a continued very good growth potential the coming years.