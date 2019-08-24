Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  HNA Technology Co Ltd    600751   CNE000000MG8

HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

(600751)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HNA Technology : RRJ Capital in talks to invest $4 billion in HNA's Ingram Micro - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

(Reuters) - RRJ Capital is in talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co to lead a $4 billion investment in U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group led by Hong Kong-based RRJ will invest through an HNA bond that can be converted into close to 50% of Ingram Micro's shares, Bloomberg reported.

Faced with soaring debts and China's crackdown on aggressive dealmaking firms, airlines-to-finance conglomerate HNA has been pushing ahead with a series of asset sales that have so far included real estate and stakes in hotel groups.

The bond proceeds will be used to pay down a loan taken by HNA from Chinese banks for the acquisition of Ingram Micro, in a deal that could be signed as early as next week, the report added.

RRJ Capital, HNA Group and Ingram Micro were not immediately available for requests seeking comment.

Given the current trade situation, the reduced Chinese ownership in Ingram Micro is likely to help the consortium win the approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people.

In October last year, Reuters reported that HNA had put up for sale property assets worth at least $11 billion, citing documents. Those documents listed more than 80 assets that HNA has either put up for sale or intends to sell.

China's indebted HNA Group had met bankers in January to tout the latest assets it was putting on the block as it looked to raise funds and stave off an intensifying cash crunch.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
05:35pHNA TECHNOLOGY : RRJ Capital in talks to invest $4 billion in HNA's Ingram Micro..
RE
2018HNA TECHNOLOGY : says in preliminary talks to sell Ingram Micro
RE
2018China's HNA in talks to sell Ingram Micro to Apollo Global - source
RE
2018China's HNA in talks to sell Ingram Micro to Apollo Global - source
RE
2018HNA TECHNOLOGY : Group announces update to company's organizational structure
RE
2018EXCLUSIVE : HNA in talks with bad debt firm Cinda as it extends $43 billion asse..
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stocks end lower despite FTSE Russell inclusion pl..
RE
2018HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVSTMNT : China's HNA says Ingram Micro to apply for $4 bill..
RE
2018Exclusive - China's HNA Group, squeezed on cash, looks to turn corner
RE
2017Ingram Micro to Invest $10 Million in Warehouse Automation Startup
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 8 304 M
Chart HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
HNA Technology Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,97  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Hong Gui Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Fu Tong Chairman
Liang Jie Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Jun Tian Chief Financial Officer
Chun Mei Zheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.96%1 171
HEXAGON9.07%16 750
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD50.86%14 650
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED48.66%11 011
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.24.66%10 742
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD129.92%7 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group