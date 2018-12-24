Log in
HNA Technology : says in preliminary talks to sell Ingram Micro

12/24/2018 | 01:25pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's HNA Technology Co Ltd is in preliminary talks to sell U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc, as part of its parent group's efforts to trim operations.

Discussions were at an early stage, HNA Technology, a listed arm of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co, said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

No agreement has been signed yet, HNA Technology said.

"Due to changes in market conditions and the company's strategy, the company is in talks with a concerned party on selling Ingram Micro," it said in the exchange filing.

Reuters reported on Friday that HNA Group was in talks to sell Ingram Micro to private equity firm Apollo Global management LLC, citing a source familiar with the matter.

HNA Technology said in September it had $3.55 billion (2.8 billion pounds) of outstanding debt from the purchase of Ingram Micro, of which $350 million was due for payment this year.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 3.80% 23.75 Delayed Quote.-29.04%
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 0.00% 2.89 End-of-day quote.-52.70%
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Hong Gui Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Fu Tong Chairman
Liang Jie Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Jun Tian Chief Financial Officer
Chun Mei Zheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-52.70%0
HEXAGON-0.68%15 681
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.40.90%7 869
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.38%7 083
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-17.16%6 950
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD-13.79%6 101
