HNA Technology Investments : Appointment of Independent non-Executive Director, Change of Board Committee and Compliance with Rules 3.10(1), 3.10A and 3.21 of The Listing Rules

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE AND

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF

THE LISTING RULES

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Ms. O has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 15 March 2019.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 15 March 2019, Ms. O Wai ("Ms. O") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

The biographical details and other information of Ms. O is set out below:

Ms. O Wai (ݚᅆ), aged 41, has over 15 years of working experience in audit, risk management, corporate finance and asset management, and has strong financial knowledge, deep understanding of the supervisory systems of banking and securities, and rich project management experience. Ms. O worked in Deloitte China (including Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP Beijing Branch and Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Limited) for around 10 years from May 2003 to February 2013, where she served in various departments including Audit, Reputation and Risk Group Department, and Financial Advisory Department and enriched her knowledge and experience in finance, risk management, compliance and financial advisory. In 2013 to 2014, she worked in China Minsheng Trust Co., Limited* (ʕ਷͏͛ڦৄϞࠢʮ̡) as Trust Manager. Since 2015, Ms. O has been working in Beijing branch of Huarong Securities Co., Limited* (ശፄᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡̏ԯʱʮ̡), and currently holds the position of General Manager of Asset Management Department.

Ms. O obtained her Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Auckland, New Zealand in 2002. Ms. O is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2014. She is also a member of The Securities Association of China and Asset Management Association of China since 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Ms. O has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company pursuant to which she has agreed to act as an independent non-executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 15 March 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or under certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the letter of appointment. According to the letter of appointment, Ms. O will receive a basic remuneration of HK$240,000 per annum, which is determined with reference to the remuneration policy of the Company, her duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions, and such other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. O (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship of other listed public companies in the past three years.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Ms. O's appointment.

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE

Upon the above changes taking effect, the composition of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Audit Committee

Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman) Mr. Guo Dan

Ms. O Wai

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF LISTING RULES

Following the appointment of Ms. O as set out above, the Company comprises five executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. As a result, the Company has complied with (i) Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules in relation to the composition of the Board and (ii) Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules with regard to the composition of the Audit Committee.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. O to the new position.

By order of the Board of

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

CUI Yijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Cui Yijun, Mr. Zheng Xuedong, Mr. Tong Fu, Mr. Zhang Tao and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.

