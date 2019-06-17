HNA Technology Investments : Changes in Executive Directors

Mr. Xu obtained a bachelor degree in Financial Management from Xi'an University of Posts

Telecommunications in 2006, and a Master of Business Administration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2019. Mr. Xu has been a Certified Public Valuer since 2013, and he was awarded the qualification of Board Secretary of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2019.

Mr. Xu has entered into a service contract with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 17 June 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or in certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the service contract. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Xu will not receive a basic remuneration but he is entitled to other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Xu (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Mr. Xu's appointment.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Xu.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Tong Fu ("Mr. Tong") has tendered his resignation as executive Director with effect from 17 June 2019 due to his other business commitments.

Mr. Tong has confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters related to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Tong for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Cui Yijun, Mr. Zheng Xuedong, Mr. Xu Jie and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.