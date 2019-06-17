Log in
HNA Technology Investments Holdings Ltd    8210

HNA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LTD

(8210)
HNA Technology Investments : Changes in Executive Directors

06/17/2019 | 12:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board announces that with effect from 17 June 2019:

  1. Mr. Xu has been appointed as executive Director; and
  2. Mr. Tong has resigned as executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Xu Jie (許杰) ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as executive Director with effect from 17 June 2019.

The biographical details and other information of Mr. Xu are set out below:

Mr. Xu Jie (許杰), aged 36, is the vice president of HNA Technology Investments Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, in charge of strategic development. Mr. Xu has extensive experiences in financial management, capital operation as well as assets management. He started his career with HNA Group Co., Ltd. ("HNA Group") in 2006 and served various management positions in subsidiaries of HNA Group including deputy general manager of asset management office of HNA Technology Group Co., Ltd.* (海航科技集團有限公司) ("HNA Tech Group"), general manager of Grand China Investments Management Co., Ltd.* (大新華投資管理有 限公司), deputy general manager of finance and planning department of Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and manager of budget center of finance and planning department of Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. (a Shanghai A-share listed company with stock code: 600221). Mr. Xu is currently the general manager of finance and planning department of HNA Tech Group and he also serves as director or supervisor in several subsidiaries of HNA Group.

Mr. Xu obtained a bachelor degree in Financial Management from Xi'an University of Posts

  • Telecommunications in 2006, and a Master of Business Administration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2019. Mr. Xu has been a Certified Public Valuer since 2013, and he was awarded the qualification of Board Secretary of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2019.

Mr. Xu has entered into a service contract with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 17 June 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or in certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the service contract. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Xu will not receive a basic remuneration but he is entitled to other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Xu (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Mr. Xu's appointment.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Xu.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Tong Fu ("Mr. Tong") has tendered his resignation as executive Director with effect from 17 June 2019 due to his other business commitments.

Mr. Tong has confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters related to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Tong for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board of

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

ZHENG Xuedong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Cui Yijun, Mr. Zheng Xuedong, Mr. Xu Jie and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.

Disclaimer

Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 04:43:03 UTC
