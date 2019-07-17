HNA Technology Investments : Changes in Executive Directors

The biographical details and other information of Mr. Jiang and Mr. Wang are set out below:

Mr. Jiang

Mr. Jiang Hao, aged 37, has rich experience in financial management and capital operation. Mr. Jiang has developed his career in HNA Group Co., Ltd. ("HNA Group") since 2004, and was once appointed as multiple management positions in HNA Group's subsidiaries, including chief financial officer of Guangzhou HNA Industrial Co., Ltd.* (廣州海航實業有限公司), general manager of finance and planning department and chief financial officer of HNA South China Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd.* (海航華南控股集團有限公司), chief financial officer of Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., chief financial officer of HNA Technology Co., Ltd. (a Shanghai A-share and B-share listed company with stock code: 600751 and 900938 respectively), and vice president of Shanghai Sudhana Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (上海仙童股權投資管理有限公司). Mr. Jiang is currently working as the general manager of asset management department of HNA Technology Group Co., Ltd.* (海航科技 集團有限公司) ("HNA Tech Group") and was appointed as the director of HNA Technology Group (HK) Co., Limited and several other subsidiaries of HNA Group.

Mr. Jiang received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Xi'an University of Finance and Economics in July 2004 and Executive Master of Business Administration from Zhejiang University in December 2018. Mr. Jiang has been a member of International Financial Management Association and Asset Management Association of China since 2017, and he was awarded the qualification of Board Secretary of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2017.

Mr. Jiang has entered into a service contract with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as an executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 17 July 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or in certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the service contract. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Jiang will not receive a basic remuneration but he is entitled to other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Jiang (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Mr. Jiang's appointment.