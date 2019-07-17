HNA Technology Investments : Changes in Executive Directors
0
07/17/2019 | 12:55am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited
海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2086)
CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
The Board announces that with effect from 17 July 2019:
Mr. Jiang has been appointed as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board;
Mr. Wang has been appointed as an executive Director; and
Mr. Cui has resigned as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board.
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that with effect from 17 July 2019:
Mr. Jiang Hao (姜浩) ("Mr. Jiang") has been appointed as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board;
Mr. Wang Jing (王兢) ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive Director; and
Mr. Cui Yijun (崔軼雋) ("Mr. Cui") has resigned as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board.
The biographical details and other information of Mr. Jiang and Mr. Wang are set out below:
Mr. Jiang
Mr. Jiang Hao, aged 37, has rich experience in financial management and capital operation. Mr. Jiang has developed his career in HNA Group Co., Ltd. ("HNA Group") since 2004, and was once appointed as multiple management positions in HNA Group's subsidiaries, including chief financial officer of Guangzhou HNA Industrial Co., Ltd.* (廣州海航實業有限公司), general manager of finance and planning department and chief financial officer of HNA South China Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd.* (海航華南控股集團有限公司), chief financial officer of Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., chief financial officer of HNA Technology Co., Ltd. (a Shanghai A-share and B-share listed company with stock code: 600751 and 900938 respectively), and vice president of Shanghai Sudhana Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (上海仙童股權投資管理有限公司). Mr. Jiang is currently working as the general manager of asset management department of HNA Technology Group Co., Ltd.* (海航科技 集團有限公司) ("HNA Tech Group") and was appointed as the director of HNA Technology Group (HK) Co., Limited and several other subsidiaries of HNA Group.
Mr. Jiang received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Xi'an University of Finance and Economics in July 2004 and Executive Master of Business Administration from Zhejiang University in December 2018. Mr. Jiang has been a member of International Financial Management Association and Asset Management Association of China since 2017, and he was awarded the qualification of Board Secretary of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2017.
Mr. Jiang has entered into a service contract with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as an executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 17 July 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or in certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the service contract. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Jiang will not receive a basic remuneration but he is entitled to other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Jiang (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.
There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Mr. Jiang's appointment.
Mr. Wang
Mr. Wang Jing, aged 35, has extensive experience in corporate administration management and organization development planning. Mr. Wang started his career with HNA Group in 2007 and served various management positions in subsidiaries of HNA Group, including deputy director of general administration office of Grand China Logistics Co., Ltd.* ( 大 新 華 物 流 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司), deputy director of general administration office of HNA Tech Group, chairman and chief executive officer of Shanghai Linke Network Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 上 海 鄰 客 網 絡 科 技 有 限 公 司), vice president of Beijing Shareco Technologies Co., Ltd. (listed on NEEQ with securities code: 837676), vice president of Shanghai Zhijing Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.* (上海至精供應鏈管理股份有限公司). Mr. Wang is currently the general manager of administration department of HNA Tech Group and he also serves as director or supervisor in several subsidiaries of HNA Group.
Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Laws in Foreign Affairs from Wuhan University in July 2007.
Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as an executive Director for a term of two years commencing from 17 July 2019 unless terminated by three month's written notice or in certain circumstances as in accordance with the terms of the service contract. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Wang will not receive a basic remuneration but he is entitled to other benefits as may be determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board from time to time.
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iii) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; and (iv) does not have any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.
There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with Mr. Wang's appointment.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Jiang and Mr. Wang.
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board announces that Mr. Cui has tendered his resignation as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board with effect from 17 July 2019 due to his other business commitments.
Mr. Cui has confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters related to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Cui for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.
By order of the Board of
HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited
Zheng Xuedong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 17 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Jiang Hao, Mr. Zheng Xuedong, Mr. Xu Jie, Mr. Wang Jing and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.
