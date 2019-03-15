Log in
HNA Technology Investments : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

03/15/2019 | 12:39am EDT

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited ऎঘ߅Ҧҳ༟છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Cui Yijun (Chairman)

Mr. Zheng Xuedong (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Tong Fu

Mr. Zhang Tao Mr. Wong Chi Ho

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Guo Dan

Dr. Lin Tat Pang Ms. O Wai

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves is set out below:

Audit Committee

Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman) Mr. Guo Dan

Ms. O Wai

Remuneration Committee Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman) Mr. Guo Dan

Mr. Zheng Xuedong

Nomination Committee Mr. Guo Dan (Chairman) Dr. Lin Tat Pang

Mr. Wong Chi Ho

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

Disclaimer

Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:38:02 UTC
